Buffalo Wild Wings' (BWLD) CEO Sally Smith on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Buffalo Wild Wings Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Heather Davis - Director, Investor Relations

Sally Smith - CEO

Alex Ware - CFO

Analysts

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer & Co.

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Jeffrey Bernstein - Barclays Capital, Inc.

David Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Alex Slagle - Jefferies

Andrew Charles - Cowen & Co

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Dennis Geiger - UBS Securities

John Glass - Morgan Stanley & Co

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jason West - Credit Suisse Securities

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Buffalo Wild Wings Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to queue for questions. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

I will now like to turn the call over to Heather Davis, Director of Investor Relations for Buffalo Wild Wings. Please go ahead.

Heather Davis

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us as we review our third quarter 2017 results. I'm Heather David, Director of Investor Relations for Buffalo Wild Wings. Joining me today is Sally Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Ware, CFO. By now everyone should have access to our third quarter earnings release and 10-Q. Copies are available on our Investor website at ir.buffalowildwings.com.

Before we get started, I remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements and actual results may vary materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements due to many factors including the risks and uncertainties identified in today's earnings release, which we filed in a Form 8-K concurrent with its release, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Today's commentary we'll discuss certain non-GAAP financials. The reconciliation between our GAAP results and non-GAAP can be found in our earnings release on our investor website. On today's call, Sally will provide updates on sales and initiatives and Alex will cover third quarter financials and our outlook.

I'll now turn things over to Sally.

Sally Smith

Thank you, Heather. And good afternoon, everyone. We are making progress against our initiatives that reflected in our third quarter performance. Our teams in the field and at the home office are executing on the cost savings initiative of our fiscal fitness program and we are exceeding our goals on savings. As Alex will explain in more detail, we had some accrual favorability in the third quarter results. But even without these benefits we feel good about delivering on the bottom line performance and our operating momentum. Our adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.36 with $0.27 related to accrual adjustments and the balance attributable to operating improvement and cost savings.

During the third quarter company on restaurants we completed the Tuesday promotional transition from half price traditional wings to a boneless BOGO. As expected this impacted same store sales in the quarter but helped sequentially increased profitability. This promotional change benefited our cost to sales margin by 40 basis points year-over-year. Of the traffic loss from the Tuesday promotion change about 50% is on take out checks under its $10 which are a very low margin transaction. We are focused on improving the consistency of our guest experience and the corresponding sales mix to drive profitability. We continue to work toward alignment on a system wide Tuesday solution as the majority of our franchisees have stayed with the traditional wing promotion.

Our thoughts are with the communities affected by natural disasters as they work to rebuild. A total of 71 restaurants were closed for 200 operating days in the third quarter due to the Hurricane. As a reminder, a restaurant is excluded from our same store sales calculation if it is closed for three days or a more in a month. We estimate this reduced company owned revenue and franchise royalty fees by $2.7 million. The EBIT impact is $1.6 million as we paid team members for lost wages, incurred lost inventory and repair and maintenance expenses. We estimate this was a $0.08 impact to our earnings per diluted share in the quarter. The real story is the generosity of our team members as they rallied to help their impacted colleagues through donation to the team member assistance fund.

In addition, our fans donated nearly $100,000 to the Red Cross relief efforts during in restaurant fund raising which Buffalo Wild Wings is matching. I'd also like to thank Rollins for their donations of uniforms to affected team member so our restaurants could get back to serving their communities. As part of our fiscal fitness savings target, we transition our restaurant to dynamic restaurant management structure that will inspire synergy and connection between teams. It connects restaurant management to the overall Buffalo Wild Wings strategy, matches industry standards and provides an opportunity for role based manager training. Roles and activities are defined to help leaders execute strategies and initiatives with clarity and continue to build a vibrant sales culture in our restaurant.

This management structure reduces spans to provide real time feedback and coaching to team members with the goal of reducing our turnover. Our same store sales have a high correlation with our guests' willingness to recommend and fans rate this attribute on friendliness, exceptional food and beverage quality, a clean atmosphere all are meeting their needs for speed and convenience. As we seek to gain momentum on improving our same store sales trends, it's important to remind it that it's all about the fundamentals in the restaurant industry.

In 2004, we kick off our restaurant while the important goal of service excellence, a back to basic approach will help create a more loyal guest, improving frequency and increasing average check. Our goal is to increase our willingness to recommend score by over 200 basis points by the end of 2018 to help drive same store sales.

The Blazin' Rewards loyalty program currently has 3.5 million members, 50% higher than expectation. At this point, enrollment, attachment and incremental revenue associated with loyalty are exceeding expectations. We are getting a wealth of information on our guest affinities, preferences and spending behavior. We are actively using the data to personalize the offers we are presenting to them thus just targeting the lapsed guest with bonus loyalty points on their favorite day of the week, or using specific visual asset in our messaging based on the guest past food purchases. Early indications are that the hyper targeted campaigns are resulting in more profitable engagement with the brand. Take out and delivery grew to 19.2% of sales in the third quarter, up from 16.8% in Q3 last year with delivery accounting for $4.2 million in sales.

Take out growth is moderating coming at its recent high as we moved off the half priced wings Tuesday offer. We currently have delivery in 258 company owned restaurants and we've recently unveiled the all new buffalowildwings.com. This site streamlines online ordering into one integrated platform bringing the ordering experience to a whole new level for wing lovers. With countless customization option and a visually dynamic menu, fans are able to quickly create their favorite Buffalo Wild Wings menu items from their mobile device or computer. The site also features exclusive content for sports fan, detailed restaurant information and specific promotions based on the user selected location.

In the third quarter, Buffalo Wild Wings online orders represented 24% a take up sales, up from 18% during the prior year. We expect this growth to continue as we further optimize the site and layer and media to raise awareness. Alex will now provide additional details on the third and fourth quarters.

Alex Ware

Thank you, Sally. Last quarter, I described the three areas of focus. One, moving our promotional activity off of the traditional wings and company owned restaurants which we've accomplished by quarter end and are seeing positive results. Two, driving same store sales through service excellence which Sally described and the training is well underway. And three, delivering our fiscal fitness savings which are running ahead of targets today. So, overall we are making progress and building momentum.

Turning to the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share of the $1.36 were favorably impacted by $0.15 for the recognition of breakage in our awards loyalty program. $0.12 for out of period adjustments for benefit accruals and the remaining $0.29 was for ongoing operational improvements due to our promotional change and cost saving in excess of our targets in our fiscal fitness program.

Revenue in the third quarter reached $496.7 million, increasing 0.5% over the same period last year, with total system sales of $942.2 million. Earnings per diluted share totaled a $1.17 in the third quarter and adjusted EPS was a $1.36. Over the past three quarters, we built up our loyalty point accrual as the program expanded. And we've taken a deferral of $6.5 million of revenue since the inception of the loyalty program through the second quarter. With the program history, we are now able to recognize favorability to revenue in the third quarter of $2.9 million as we established our programs specific breakage rate.

Menu prices and adjustments taking during the last 12 months were 0.9%. We are selectively taking price in certain markets with our November menu accounting for a 1.2% increase to partially offset continued wing inflation, wage inflation and wing cost increases. In Q3, we made significant progress on improving our cost to good sold on a sequential basis in an inflationary commodity environment for traditional chicken wings. Traditional wings were $2.16 per pound in the third quarter or 26% higher than the $1.72 last year. The transition to boneless Tuesdays at company owned restaurants were completed in the third quarter. Costs to sales were 30.8% of restaurant sales, 130 basis points decrease from the second quarter this year. As we've rolled this program across company units throughout Q3, the weighted average percentage of company restaurants that were on the boneless promotion was 41%.

Compared to the prior year, COGS was 190 basis points higher due to the higher wing prices and lower yields, partially offset by a 40 basis points benefit from the Tuesday promotion change. The price of traditional wings for the first two months of the fourth quarter is $2.18 increasing by $0.02 from Q3 and compares to $1.99 to last year's fourth quarter.

Turing to labor. Cost of labor in the third quarter was 31.4% of restaurant sales, 70 basis points lower than the third quarter last year due to improving pre opening, closing and portioning procedures across the restaurant and included a benefit of $2.6 million related to out of period adjustments for benefits accruals. Through our fiscal fitness program, we achieved a total of $5.8 million in labor savings, wage inflation continues to be headwind rising 5% in the quarter but these savings enabled us to overcome inflation and de-leverage to deliver lower costs.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales was 15.2%, a decrease of 40 basis points from the third quarter last year, resulting from lower liability insurance and favorability in repair and maintenance expense that was offset by the addition of third party delivery fees.

Restaurant level profit, which is calculated before depreciation, amortization and pre-opening expense, was $78.5 million, or 16.6% of restaurant sales. This compares to restaurant level profit of 17.6% in the third quarter of last year.

General and administrative expenses were $31.1 million in the third quarter compared to $32.3 million last year, inclusive of stock-based comp of $2.4 million this year and $300,000 last year. The year-over-year decrease in total G&A is primarily attributable to favorability in salaries from a leaner organization and reduced travel expenses. Over the past six months, we've taken actions to flatten the organization from home office through field leadership, speeding up communication, accountability and decision making. We've recorded an asset disposal and impairment charge in the quarter of $4.1 million resulting from the impairment of two restaurants and the write-down of unused software licenses.

With additional interest expense of $2.9 million versus 2016, our net earnings in the third quarter of 2017 decreased 19.7% to $18.2 million, reducing earnings per diluted share of $1.17 compared to a $1.23 in the prior year. After adjusting for the non cash impairments, our net income of $21.2 million drove an adjusted EPS of $1.36 compared to a $1.29 last Q3.

Now looking ahead to the fourth quarter. Beyond service excellence, our sales initiatives in the fourth quarter include game day offers connecting local teams in the community through our revitalized home team advantage program and introducing take up programs for holiday parties. We anticipate the benefit of the move to the Tuesday Boneless BOGO at company owned restaurants will continue to sequentially improve our cost to sales to approximately 30.5% of restaurant revenues in Q4, 60 basis points lower than last year despite wing cost increasing by roughly 50 basis points.

With our labor savings from our fiscal fitness initiatives in the fourth quarter, offsetting wage inflation and training costs, we anticipate labor to be approximately 32%. Moving on to our fiscal fitness program. We achieved approximately $9.2 million in total savings in Q3 and $15.3 year-to-date. Our team members have done an excellent job on focusing on cost controls and identifying areas of opportunity. For Q4, we anticipate a reduction in our expenses of approximately

$8 million, primarily in labor and we are on track to achieve the $40 million to $50 million in savings by the end of 2018.

For the full year 2017, we are increasing our guidance and now anticipate adjusted earnings per share in the $4.85 to $5.15 range. With the 53rd week in 2017, we do have some calendar shifts to be aware of on a year-over-year basis. A highest volume week of December 26 through the 31st falls in our fourth quarter 2017, containing a number of College Bowl games and is it's a heavy gift card redemption period post holidays. While we are confident in our initiatives and momentum, we anticipate losing such a large week will be 160 basis points dislocation to Q1, 2018 same store sales.

And now back to Sally for some closing comments.

Sally Smith

Thank you, Alex. This is my 56th earnings call as CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings. And as I am nearing my retirement, I wanted to close with my sincere gratitude and thank you to all of the team members, franchisees, board members, vendor partners and to our investors, who have helped build Buffalo Wild Wings from a 34 unit concept when I joined the company in 1994, to an international brand with over 1,240 locations in nine countries. A search for my successor is well underway by the Board of Directors. The Board and I are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and I look forward to cheering B Wild on from the sideline as the shareholder for many years to come.

With that I'll now turn it back to Heather to open the line for questions.

Heather Davis

Thank you, Sally. We will now move the question-and-answer session of our third quarter earnings call. In order to get to as many analysts as possible, please limit yourself to one question and queue up again if you have additional question. Operator, please open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

We will take our first question from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer & Co.

Brian Bittner

Thanks guys. Alex, just a question on EPS in general. What's the right base for 2017 EPS that you want us to using as we build or as we use a base to build our 2018 estimate, kind of versus the stated EPS guidance kind of asking when you take out all the non-recurring benefits particularly this quarter what type of base do you want to us using in 2017 as a platform?

Alex Ware

Well, certainly we got the impact to the 53rd week, Brian, so that's about $0.35 impact to us in the quarter and then the impact of the one time items that we called out it was about $0.27.

Brian Bittner

Okay. Thanks, that's helpful. And just for the COGS going forward, you gave us good guidance on the fourth quarter and I am assuming that's basically a full effect of the promo shift, under the current wing price construct is that the type of COGS margin you would expect going forward as well or is it going to continue to evolve?

Alex Ware

We would expect that structure to stay roughly in place. It was about a 40 basis points benefit to us in Q3. I think our estimate it's about 100 basis points impact to us in Q4. So coming off -- if you adjust our normalized our cost to good we were about 31% in Q3. And then we are looking at about 100 basis points benefit from the program in Q4, offset by a 50 basis points increase in wing cost. So we would expect this structure to carry through going forward obviously subject to future fluctuations in wing cost.

Operator

We will go next to Jeff Farmer with Wells Fargo.

Jeff Farmer

Thanks. How did the recognition of the $2.9 million in deferred revenue in the quarter impact your 3Q same store sales number if it did at all?

Alex Ware

It did not. We are not slowing -- that loyalty impact is not calculated as part of our same store sales.

Jeff Farmer

Okay and then just one other quick follow up. I am just trying to get read on how declining NFL in viewership could be impacting. The business anything you guys can share in terms of how your same store sales are looking on those Sundays, Mondays, and Thursday night. Any of those that have the NFL viewership time period.

Alex Ware

I think we can say that we are expecting our Q4 number to be about our same store sales to be about in line with what we saw in Q3. So we don't expect to see much movement across the quarter. Obviously, we will see some sequential improvements as we go towards the back half of the quarter and some of the lapses get little bit easier but overall for the quarter we would expect roughly the same trend.

Sally Smith

It certainly also depend somewhat on the match up as you go through the quarter. As teams advance are eliminated depending on where we have the most stores. So probably similar as Alex said to what we've seen.

Operator

We will go next to Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank.

Brett Levy

Good afternoon. Just continuing on with respect to the top line, you've obviously seen some benefits from the -- on the margin from the Tuesday shift. What else are you seeing? Last quarter you called about 200 basis points improvement versus the industry on traffic and you just basically gave us a flattish trend on 4Q comps versus 3Q. But what kind of life can we expect from boneless going in through the full quarter from your delivery and your off premise approach and I am just -- how should we -- how do we feel about the cadence for comp as we move into 1Q ex the extra week. Thanks.

Alex Ware

Yes. I'll stat and then Sally can join in. So we didn't feel very good about that the comps that we called out. As Sally mentioned in her script, the much of the traffic loss that we are seeing on Tuesdays is very small tickets, under $10 on average, that was about slightly over 50% of our traffic loss was specifically on take-out traffic under $10. So we are seeing -- we are losing traffic on the very small checks of lower levels of profitability. And so we are optimistic how this is going to evolve as we migrate through the other program.

Sally Smith

And I wouldn't expect that our traffic would increase significantly, this is traffic decline we expected and actually is probably welcoming as we look at our stores on Tuesday and the volume, the profitability certainly is nice, take out as a result will probably flattish in the fourth quarter as those take out sales from Tuesday decline .We are also working on our Thursday. Our Thursday promotion that we should be able to -- and that we are starting to test and we will have the more information on the fourth quarter earnings call on that.

Brett Levy

And just one follow-up. You talked about better execution and how that has nice correlation to same store sales improvement. What you have seen in the units where you had the earliest integration of the better customer service and better execution.

Alex Ware

Yes. At this point we discussed a bit on the last call. We spent the last several months building the training around that program and the training is just being implemented as we speak. So it's just going in the market but we are looking forward to having more to share on our 4Q call.

Operator

We will go next to Jeffrey Bernstein with Barclays.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Great, thank you very much and congratulations as well Sally. Two questions. Just one from a comp perspective. Clearly, the comps aren't where you want them to be; obviously you delivered from cost side this quarter. I am just wondering specific to the comp, its possible maybe to prioritize the opportunity you think to drive the improvement whether it's specific promotion or technology. I mean it just seem like you had a lot of levers to days doesn't seem like they have improved much, seems like they still lag in the industry but how would you kind of rank order what you think how the most impactful potential comp improvement opportunities as we look to 2018.

Sally Smith

Yes, sure. It enters the couple of things. First of all, as we rollout the service excellence we expect to have -- our metric are 200% increase and are likelihood to recommend which we believe is correlated to same store sales. So we will be focusing on the new website certainly which makes it much easier to order online and we've seen the ticket averages are higher and take up orders done online. So that just rolled out in the last couple of weeks. We do believe that will continue to drive online ordering while reducing airs and probably likelihood to return for that take out order will be higher. We are doing a thorough review of our marketing and promotional activity for 2018 as we get ready to determine how our allocation between on media as well as our promotional strategies and then we've engaged the third party consultant to work on menu development from both value and quality standpoint.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got it. And then the topic that was coming up a couple of quarter in terms of the re-franchising and I know you guy initially set up to do I think 75 plus stores or I think most of 10% of your company operate stores but can you give us any feedback in terms of the demand or whether this demand for more than that who they are potentially being sold to or potential multiples or any kind of progress report on how we are doing thus far with the re-franchising of the early stores.

Alex Ware

Yes, a good question and we don't have any progress to share at this point. We've been working carefully with potential parties and with our Board to make sure that we are coming up with the right outcomes here. So nothing to share at this point but we will be sure to update on progress as we have it available.

Jeffrey Bernstein

Got it. Alex, and just to clarify one thing did you say when you said the 50% of the traffic loss was I think take out sub $10. Are you quantifying how much the extra traffic loss was with this shift or you just kind of giving us guardrails in terms of breakout of what they were?

Alex Ware

Yes. We were just giving you the sense for the type of traffic loss that we were seeing. And so it's -- we do believe it's favorable as we are losing those very low margin guest and retaining those that are looking to have complete dine-in experience.

Operator

We will go next to David Tarantino with Baird.

David Tarantino

Hi, good afternoon. Alex, I want to follow up on the very last question. I guess it would be helpful for all of us if you could breakout the impact on comp for traffic from this promotional shift so that we can understand what the underlying trend looks like and excluding that promotional shift. Would you be willing to do that?

Alex Ware

Well, it is early so we just completed our last conversion at the end of Q3. So it's -- the nature of the performances, we see a maturing as we go through the weeks as the program is rolled out. And so we probably won't have what I would call is a normalized read until sort of the middle of the quarter at this point. So it's a bit early to be able to give you good quality color there.

Sally Smith

The other thing David that we've done as we have -- we are working with the third party consultant to analyze the sales and any effect that could have on the rest of the week and will be sharing that with our franchisees when they are all in here in two weeks. We are not -- as I mentioned in my script, the company has shifted to boneless; we have some franchise locations that have made the shift. But most are still on that traditional Tuesday. So we've not put any national advertising behind a boneless wing Tuesday. And that certainly should have some effect on traffic as well provided the majority of the system moves that way. But again they will get all those results in a couple of weeks from that third party.

David Tarantino

Okay. Thank you. And then my question back on the initiative you have to improve the operation. I guess I was wondering kind of what the historical context of that initiative is. Is it based on some research or analysis you did in the business that you have addressed some issues, and if so can you highlight what issues that you are trying to address specifically as you attack the operations side?

Sally Smith

I think there are a couple of things. One, speed of service comes up as an opportunity for as we looked at consumer research likeliness to return all of our guest segmentation studies. Certainly a value comes up as an opportunity whether that price promotions or perceived quality, well that's not addressed specifically in service excellence. Certainly hot food, hot and cold beer is addressed in service excellence which does impact guest ideas on quality. So it was a variety of measures. And it's funny I think maybe every five or six years restaurants tend to go back and say, okay, we've had a focus on this before, positions changed, there is turnover this people and it's just time to go back into restaurants and retrain. So it would just slowly over time new things are introduced and sometimes you just need a comprehensive retraining.

Operator

We will go next to Alex Slagle with Jefferies

Alex Slagle

Thank you. I want to get your perspective on how we should think about a bridge to seeing higher store level margins in the next year or two. I mean any rough guardrail for what are reasons will target might be assuming the 20% target for 2018 would probably be a bit aggressive?

Alex Ware

Well, certainly part of the move to the boneless program at the company restaurants is with the view of reducing the volatility around the commodities, the unhedgeable wing and so we are trying to provide more stability around our margin structure is a key step. I'd say that coupled with the cost savings initiatives around fiscal fitness is a key component of $40 million to $50 million is an important component to getting there. And then the service excellence to have drive the top line are all going to be factors that will help us get there. At this point, I think we are going to step away from a specific target just in light of the commodity volatility that we've dealt with over the last two quarters. But certainly each of the pieces we think will play a meaningful role in boosting our margins above where they are today.

Alex Slagle

Understood, thank you. And then just effective pricing. What was your effective pricing in the third quarter and expectation for the fourth quarter? I might have missed that.

Alex Ware

So 0.9 in Q3 and then moving to 1.7 in Q4, taking some very selective pricing across the menu and pockets where we had opportunity.

Operator

We'll go next to Andrew Charles with Cowen & Co.

Andrew Charles

Great, thank you. Can you help us with the extra week and the contribution from same store sales? I mean the math just a little bit of deceleration; I should say it's more than a little steep deceleration in 4Q trends. I know you are going to have the extra week it could be a big contributor to heavy sales volumes week so how are you accounting for that?

Sally Smith

The extra 53rd week is not included in the same store sales calculation, only the first 13 weeks of the quarter. So that 14th week is excluded from same store sales.

Andrew Charles

Okay, that's helpful.

Alex Ware

Unfortunately

Andrew Charles

Yes, of course. And then just the boneless Thursday promotion. Could you talk a little bit what you are seeing there? I mean obviously now you are into boneless wings per week now. What are you seeing there in terms of the trend?

Alex Ware

Certainly we are having two boneless programs during the week is less than ideal but we intent to keep the Thursday program in place for the time being. And then looking to supplement that with an additional program. It will be a topic that we'll be addressing with our franchisees in the weeks ahead to determine what the right next best addition might be for the Thursday guest.

Andrew Charles

Okay, good. And my last one just any update on the CEO search in terms of -- are you still doing first round or you are kind of doing the final interviews inside the restaurant industry, outside the industry. Just any more color that would be helpful.

Sally Smith

So I think the Board certainly took a broad view of potential candidate. So my guess is that is included both inside the industry and outside of the industry. I know that interviews have taken place but again not wanted to speak on behalf of the Board. It's certainly their number one priority right now. I know they have spent time together and are working hard to get my replacement named in the short term I would say certainly in the next couple of months we should be able to provide some additional color.

Operator

We will go next to Will Slabaugh with Stephens.

Will Slabaugh

Yes, thank you. I want to ask about the labor savings and where it's coming from more specifically if you could talk about what's happening sort of front house back up house and then in the field. And then if you have any concerns around either this labor savings or G&A savings in general that could either keep the top line from reaccelerating or anything guest facing in there and how we should we think about that?

Alex Ware

Yes, good question. I think all of the just recounting all of the fiscal fitness initiatives are designed to take labor optimizes labor in ways that are not guesting facing. So it's focusing on home office, it's focused on our field leadership, as well as sort of organizing the management teams in the restaurant to be as more efficient and more effective in their roles not purely to drive cost savings at the expense, potentially at the expense of traffic and revenue. So we try to be very wise about where we pared back so all of the store labor and the G&A are sort of designed to focus on the efficiencies. And to do that we've really focused on changing the work not just changing the hours. And in doing so we've focused on portioning activities, pre opening, closing activities, we've gone and done some pretty extensive work around our fixed sort of the time and motion studies around our fixed activities, specifically opening and portioning. So that we've got a much better sense of what should be expected as we open the restaurants or do each of those steps. And then we've got work that it ahead of us yet, that will be a big part of the 2018 opportunity which is really around the labor scheduling. So it's doing a better job on sales forecasting and how that impacts our labor schedules so that we can make sure we got the right staffing in the stores at the right time and at the right levels. And so that's -- that will be a big focus of what they had. So the fundamentals are on changing the work and making sure it's as efficient as possible versus just changing headcount and changing hours.

Will Slabaugh

Got it. And if I could follow up on one comment you made Alex earlier in your comments around the calendar shift. You said we have 160 basis points of an impact. I assume this you mean that's benefit to 4Q and it comes out 1Q, 2018, is that correct?

Alex Ware

Unfortunately it's a lost week, it is our 53rd week, it's not -- doesn't play into the comp. It is the largest week of the year and it will not be in our Q1 number.

Sally Smith

And it won't be in the Q4 number either.

Alex Ware

Yes, sorry, it was in the Q1 number last year. So that's the headwind. Sorry, go ahead Andrew.

Operator

We will go next to Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital.

Andrew Strelzik

Good afternoon, everyone. Just a point of clarification. The same store sales guidance that you have given for the year, is that system comps or company owned? Is it system and the company owned pieces are largely flattish for 3Q or 4Q? I just want to confirm, is that what are you saying?

Alex Ware

Its company, our company comps.

Andrew Strelzik

Okay so the guidance is for company comp, okay, great. Second question can you breakout where are you seeing cost saves? It sounds like it's mostly labor and G&A, but can you give us those numbers in terms of realizing more, it sounds like it's more of a pull forward than anything else or just the timing you are able to realize that sooner. Is that right?

Alex Ware

I am not sure I understand the question.

Sally Smith

Yes. I am not sure, I did either. I think you have been ahead of -- that we talked about on the last call.

Alex Ware

Yes, so, yes, it is -- so we have a little bit of -- so what I would describe as reinvestment in the fourth quarter that's going to cause the deceleration in Q4 around the fiscal fitness favorability. So we had some favorability in Q3 that will not recur at that same level as we got a bit of reinvestment to do.

Andrew Strelzik

Okay. And so my last question and maybe that's the bridge that I am missing but if I look at the guidance at the midpoint, you took the guidance up by $0.25, $0.40 to$0.45 it looks like it's from things that are outside of the restaurant, D&A and G&A and interest and things like that which would seemed to imply that at the restaurant level things are a bit softer, so I was wondering what was going on there? Or maybe I was misinterpreting that but it sounds like maybe there is some incremental reinvestment. So that's the differential, is that the right way to read it?

Alex Ware

Correct. There are a couple of different pockets of reinvestment that we have. We've got -- we put made an accommodation for some CEO on boarding cost. We got a little bit more R&M that we would expect in the quarter, so those are a couple of the areas of reinvestment that we see.

Andrew Strelzik

And if I could just sneak just one more in. Why do think it is that the franchisees are not shifting to the promotion? Is it some hang up on boneless wings specifically? And, if so, does that mean when you come to some resolution on a system wide promotion, we might have to go back to the bone and wing, a type of bone and wing promotion or start to think about that. Thank you.

Sally Smith

So a couple of things. One you don't have to have a system wide promotion. I mean you can do -- I mean that's not a requirement certainly. It would be great to have that. Bone and wings have been legacy of the business for 35 years and by nature franchisees want to know that -- they want the more testing that you can possibly do which is exactly what we've done. They wanted to see the company roll it out. We've shared with them on a weekly basis the information that we have on Tuesdays and this third party would be able to analyze in a variety of ways any effect that shift on Tuesday has on other days of the week. And I think that's the information that they are waiting for. There are some traditionally heavier areas of the country that do lean toward bone and wings and there maybe an opportunity to offer a bone and wing special to our loyalty guest for example. So these are the things that we will explore with our franchisees one after we reviewed the information that we have on the effect of our shift. And that's really the information they have been waiting for. I would love to see a system wide promotion but I certainly understand and I think we will get there. And I think we can bridge that gap by again offering that opportunity to have bone and special in another way. That and testing out Thursday promotion, what is the driver for to replace boneless wings that something that we've committed to testing and providing to franchisees as well.

Operator

We will go next to Peter Saleh with BTIG.

Peter Saleh

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I just want to ask about the first on the CapEx guidance. It looks like your CapEx guidance came down by about $20 million but I don't really see much of a change in the projections I guess going forward. So any insight into what's changed on in terms of your spend going forward for this year?

Alex Ware

So two main areas of savings. One is around some of the -- some of our technology investment that we had price holders this is going to be deferred, it's not -- it's just being pushed a bit more into 2018. And then on the remodels we have taken more tiered approach to our remodels and are identifying making sure we are getting sort of maximum value for every remodel dollar and have gone to setting up basically three different tiers for remodels and that's enable us to be more efficient while still hitting the remodel number that we had posted.

Peter Saleh

Great. And then just as we think about next year's unit growth, should we be thinking that it's deceleration from this year or something similar? What are you guys seeing in the pipeline right now for 2018?

Alex Ware

Yes. That will be an important topic with that we will be taking up with the Board. And we will be coming forward in our Q4 call with the full picture of what our build plan is for 2018.

Peter Saleh

Great. And then just lastly on the share repurchase. Would anticipate you guys will be buying back little bit more stock this quarter. Has anything changed in your plan in terms of your guidance on share buyback for this year?

Alex Ware

Yes. We didn't repurchase any shares in Q3 and would expect that same position to be in place for the time being. Again another topic that the Board and we are engaged in. And we will have more news to share on that at the time we establish our capital policy there.

Peter Saleh

Are there any specific reasons as to why that's changed or is that just ways to Board make a different decision?

Alex Ware

Yes, we had set the target of getting 1.5x debt to EBITDA. We achieved that target and so I think the Board is evaluating prudent use of capital.

Operator

We will go next to Dennis Geiger with UBS.

Dennis Geiger

Great, thanks for the question. Beyond the boneless wing Tuesday promo and a new Thursday event, can you talk a little bit more about other value opportunities that exist or might be on a consideration? I know highlighted the blitz opportunities previously. Are there anything else you can share maybe anything around alcohol. Is that something that's possible?

Sally Smith

Sure. One of the things that we are doing on there with our menu optimization and working with a menu specialist will focus both on food and beverage with the thought that okay, is that having a necessary -- maybe there is an everyday low pricing. I think part of it certainly with alcohol is also reminding guest that we do have a great happy hour. We haven't had lot of advertising behind it so we are looking at that opportunity as well in 2018.

Dennis Geiger

Great. And then just a quick follow up. Just wanted to ask about the removal of the wing and then two wings from select order sizes. Just wanted to see what pushed back if any you have seen from customers on that front. It seems like it could have a nice positive impact on margins as well. Anything you have seen there thus far? Thanks.

Alex Ware

It's been seamless transition. It's gone very well. It has been very little discussion or push back on it since it was implemented earlier this year.

Operator

We will go next to John Glass with Morgan Stanley.

John Glass

Thanks very much. Just first on the back to the boneless wing change. How did traffic trend after you made the switch on a per unit basis? Did it immediately you feel the impact and then it's a leveled off or is it drift lower? I guess the question I am trying to get at is, frequency generally in casual dining is not that high so we are all guess sort of aware of it already or do Tuesday guest, are they higher frequency or has everyone sort got that message on individuals stores and they are not reacting incrementally from this.

Alex Ware

Sure. I think that's true. I think there is a sort of tradition around the Tuesday program. And for that reason we started announcing to guests two weeks before we made the conversion in market to notify guests. And we have typically seen on the visits schedules we've seen some -- the results have been sort of all over. In some cases you will see that guest that does not return, in some cases you will see the guest that comes because of the program, we have radio and digital media behind it in several markets. So building out awareness out in the marketplace certainly enables the program. And we've got many guests that have switched from traditional to boneless as well. And many that still come on Tuesday and now pay full price for traditional. So it's a variety of outcomes but on balance we feel very good about the overall margin and traffic trade-off that we are seeing there.

John Glass

And you believed on the base on the earlier stores you've converted that the traffic has stabilized to whatever level. I don't want to talk about it but it is moving around still even if you get weeks and weeks away from it, it is not changing.

Alex Ware

Correct. That's fair. So every week we are learning more as we get more longitudinal data here and we are pleased with what we are seeing with the trends and aren't seeing deterioration.

John Glass

And just on the cost to benefit you saw in the restaurant expense line are pretty significant you called out lower repair maintenance and I think some insurance lower but not sure if it was high last year and lower this year, what it was? How much of those are one time in nature particularly on the insurance piece? And sounded like some of that was going to reverse in the fourth quarter? Is that what you are saying in terms of restaurant expense line?

Alex Ware

Yes. It's one that it's sort of ebbs and flows, based on claim activity that you see at the restaurant level and so as you may recall on the causality side we had four claims that all came in Q2. So highly unusual that you would have that kind of magnitude and hitting in one quarter. And things reversed a bit this quarter and we are hopeful that things will at least be stable. But it's one of those accounts that will always fluctuate based on underlying employee activity.

John Glass

And repair and maintenance, is that go up in the fourth quarter?

Alex Ware

We've got few areas that we just want to make sure that we are investing behind. This year we started to put in much more of preventive maintenance program and so we want to make sure that all of our units are sort of caught up on that program before we close out the year.

Operator

We will go next to Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Hi, good evening. And thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple of clarifications if I could. Back to the third quarter comp, Alex, I got the 90 basis points of effective pricing but could you provide what traffic and mix were in the quarter?

Alex Ware

Yes. It's not a number that we generally provide but I think all ends we are expecting that we will see at the Q4 results to be roughly in line with where we trended for Q3.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And on that fourth quarter expectation, I think earlier in the call, did I hear you say that you expect comps to improve as the quarter progresses through the fourth quarter on each year comparisons and does that suggest quart-to-date is below sort of the implied quarterly guidance range.

Alex Ware

It's a matter of degrees. I think if you look at our December number last year that was things were trending along nicely. The first two periods of the fourth quarter last year and then December had significant down drop last year. So we are hopeful we will have an easier lap in December. Certainly the industry traffic for December is a question mark I think. It relates to mall traffic and holiday shopping patterns and what not so we are pleased with what we've seen so far in the quarter and would expect that it's going to continue on trend.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And on the effective menu pricing outlook. I think you said 1.7 in the fourth quarter. Just wanted to confirm that but then if you took no additional pricing, where would your effective pricing fall in the first and second quarters?

Sally Smith

That's correct it's 1.7 for Q -- for the fourth quarter and looking at 2018 would be at about 2.1 in Q1 and 1.9 in Q2.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, great. And then just last one for me on that back to that fourth quarter labor cost guidance. I think you said about 32% and to just some slight de-leverage on that line despite the impact to cost savings and I believe there is a benefit sort of on that margin percentage related to the extra week. Would it be -- could you be a little more granular -- am I reading that correctly or is there rounding issue maybe in that about 32% that we should be aware of?

Alex Ware

There is a little rounding there. I think we maybe a bit under that. We have some additional training as we talked about our service excellence training, those cost are embedded in our labor line as well for Q4 so that's providing a bit of inflation. And we've got our underlying wage inflation of roughly 5% that's continue to a headwind that our initiatives are offsetting.

Operator

We will go next to Jason West with Credit Suisse.

Jason West

Yes, thanks. Just on the comps in the quarter, was there any impact from the hurricane on either your or the franchisees. I know you said some of the stores would have been removed from the comp base so that pretty much neutralized any hurricane impact.

Alex Ware

Pretty much. There is a likely some surrounding benefit for stores that weren't closed as part of the hurricane but people are distracted or they aren't able to get to an out restaurant that may have been open throughout the storms. That's going to be true in some cases and in others it was -- people were evacuating and moving to other areas. They were probably dining out more than they would if they were at home. So it's -- there is some puts and takes there but I think by in large we wouldn't expect to see a material impact.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And I was little surprised that the same store sales for the franchisees was worse than the company give that you made this fairly significant change in promotional calendar and they didn't. So I don’t know maybe they were more impacted regionally for some reasons or any explanation as to why they -- your sales outperformed them despite that change.

Alex Ware

Two areas of where the company size is probably push further ahead or more aggressively. One would be on loyalty. Our loyalty attachment is at a higher level than where our franchisees are as we've pushed aggressively against that program. And then delivery. We probably got more delivery enabled markets as well than the franchisees do. So those will be two items I would point to.

Jason West

Okay, got it. And then just last thing with the wing market being up so much in 2017. I know you guys have had this hedging collar in place. And I don't think you've ever said what the levels are on that but has that helped you at all this year to prevent some of the inflation on the wing side and as you go into next year, is there any risk of those collars being less helpful as they get reset?

Alex Ware

Yes and yes. It's unclear where the -- we haven't locked in on 2018 at this point but the collars have been helpful us to this year to mute the benefit and if we are going to be working with our suppliers on what's the optimal structure for our relations and our contracts next year.

Sally Smith

The collar stays in effect through March of 2018. So we will start those discussions with them probably that first part of January.

Jason West

Okay. So the collar was in place starting in March this year then or is it been there all year?

Sally Smith

Well, we headwinds the prior year as well.

Jason West

Okay. But from a modeling standpoint I think it would be important for us to know kind of how that is going to influence the numbers next year and assuming wings don't come down. I mean is there any sort of order magnitude we are looking at there.

Alex Ware

Not at this point. There are many variables in play here. So we will provide guidance along with our overall view for 2018.

Operator

We will go next to Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities.

Nick Setyan

Thank you. Sequentially it seems like wings consumption per unit was down something like 15% based on as a percent of COGS, it was in press release. Why isn't that going to be down as much I mean given the fact that the way that stores were only was a 40% I think you mentioned this rate, not that we are going to see the benefits of 100% in Q4, why couldn't wings consumption as bone, bone and wing go down just much in Q4 and render a benefit more than 50 basis points.

Alex Ware

Yes. It's possible we will see a greater decline in the wing consumption or more conversion to boneless under that program. It's early yet to understand what that impact is as it rolls through but at this point we've got about 100 basis points estimated as part what that impact will be from the full rollout of the program.

Sally Smith

Yes. And we did mid summer as you know was to change the quantity in the snacks mall and medium - -snack and small and that would have impacted.

Alex Ware

Small, medium and large

Sally Smith

Small, medium and large, excuse me.

Nick Setyan

Okay. And then you kind of answered a previous question you said $0.35 from the last week, $0.27 from other items, $0.15 from the loyalty, what's the other $0.12?

Alex Ware

And that was the benefit accrual favorability, the $2.8 million that we called out in labor.

Operator

And this concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Sally for any additional or closing remarks.

Sally Smith

Okay, well, for the last time I am signing off. And I do want to thank you all for participating in our third quarter conference call. I look forward to hearing your questions from the other side of the phone for the fourth quarter which will happen in February 2018. Thank you all.

Operator

This does conclude today's call. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.