Insider Selling At Skechers And A Closer Look At Q3

I continue to believe that last Friday's up 41% move was very overdone.

I read the Q3 conference call, twice. The CEO noted that favorable FX helped gross margins. I share other thoughts about the call.

A Skechers insider and co-founder, Jeffrey Greenberg, filed that he sold 180,000 shares of SKX on Friday, October 20th at prices between $31.32 and $32.23.

Tuesday afternoon, Jeffrey Greenberg, a Skechers Director, and co-founder, filed that he sold 180,000 shares between $31.32 and $32.23. Cumulatively, that is roughly $5.7 million. Perhaps, Mr. Greenberg, like me, thought, that Friday's then up 30% plus move was over done.

This is a quick update regarding Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) magical Friday, October 20th, where shares leapt, no scratch that, catapulted 41.45% on 35 million shares traded. Just to reiterate, with 156.7 fully diluted shares outstanding, we are talking about a $1.56 billion increase in market capitalization. Friday's volume of 35 million x an average price of $32 means that over $1.1 billion worth of stock changed hands.

As I argued in Friday's article, relative to consensus estimates, SKX's 40% YoY Q3 E.P.S. growth captivated investors. Again, just to reiterate, this was largely driven by a 9.4% tax rate in Q3 2017 vs. a 24.2% tax rate in Q3 2016 (Friday's piece).

Let's dive into the Q3 call.

The results were definitely good: Sales up 16.2%, strong 25.7% international wholesale growth, worldwide retail comps up 4.4%, gross margins of 47.5%, and E.P.S. growth of 40%!

That said, the domestic wholesale business was only up 1.4%.

For perspective, strong international revenue growth has been a theme in both Q1 and Q2 2017.

If you look at Q2 2017 results: Skechers had record second quarter net sales and posted a 16.9% growth rate. Gross margins in Q2 2017 were 47.6%, too.

That said, SKX's Q2 E.P.S. was down $0.38 vs. $0.48. Negative E.P.S growth doesn't get the algos and momentum traders excited.

Source: SKX's Q2 2017 8-K

Next, let's look at Q1 2017 results. Revenue growth of 9.6%.

Again, Q1 2017 E.P.S. growth was negative. The algos and momentum traders don't like that.

Source: SKX's Q1 2017 8-K

To Skechers' credit, nice pockets of growth in many international markets.

Hurricanes only had a minor impact, another positive.

This leads up back to my emphasis on the tax rates, and how it enhanced the E.P.S. growth rate.

So earnings from operations for the third quarter were 10.6% of revenue ($116.5 in Q3 2017) vs. 11% of revenue ($103.4 million in Q3 2016).

They did mention the dramatically lower tax rates. FY2017's overall rate will be 13% vs. their estimates for 15%, so played catch up in Q3!

Q4 2017 Guidance - they basically guided in-line to slightly below consensus. The up 41% move with an in line Q4 guide is crazy!

Turning to the Q&A section

A) It was revealed that favorables FX (foreign exchange) helped gross margins. They haven't filed their 10-Q yet, though. I am eager to see the effect on FX tailwinds had on increasing gross margins.

B) Favorable comments about the backlog

C) China will be a $500 million (revenue) business. This is one of the most exciting parts of the Skecher growth story.

Exhibit One

Exhibit Two

Exhibit Three

Building a Distribution Center in China

By the way, the only analyst that asked about the tax rates was Morgan Stanley's Jay Sole:

This analyst highlighted the competitive U.S. market

Takeaway

At $34 per share, SKX is trading at 20X this years earnings. Yes, I get the cash on the balance sheet, but that has to be repatriated and SKX's management is betting on Trump's tax plan to allow them to do it tax free (the Democrats in Congress have other plans, but we shall see). No question it was a good quarter, with notable strength in many International markets. However, my sense is that the algos and momentum traders got excited about the 40% increase in E.P.S. Yes, revenue growth, and comps were good, but SKX had strong revenue growth in Q1 and Q2 2017. As I highlighted in the call, operating earnings before taxes were up more like 16%, not 40%, as the dramatically lower tax rates goosed Q3 2017 E.P.S. Finally, management indicated, with intentional sales 53% of overall sales, that favorable FX helped gross margins.

I continue to think an up 41% stock move is overdone. With only 10.6% operating margins and persistent challenges in the United States, I am not sure 20X earnings is the right number for SKX to trade at. I would expect a pullback, but the algos might have other ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.