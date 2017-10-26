Altria Earnings: What I'll Be Watching

Thursday morning, Altria (MO) will announce its 3Q17 results, which will be followed by an earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m.

Last quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share and missed sell-side analyst estimates by 1 cent. Altria also had reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $3.26 to $3.32, representing a growth rate of 7.5% to 9.5% from last year.

Subsequently, however, the stock had suffered significantly from the FDA's announcement regarding nicotine levels. I discussed this very important subject in my recent article Cigarette Companies Have A Problem, so I won't rehash that information here, but I do recommend that readers skim through it for a quick overview.

The following are the major items I will look for in the earnings release:

Management Commentary

Because of its exposure to the U.S. market, Altria was hit the hardest among its peers following the FDA's announcement. Tomorrow's earnings release may include some management commentary around this important topic, and even if it doesn't, the subject will likely come up during the earnings call.

I will look to understand management's assessment of the likely timeline for implementation and how this decision will affect the company's longer term prospects and strategy.

As I noted in Is Altria A Cigar Butt?, the FDA announcement is yet another sign that pressure from regulatory bodies is set to increase further, which is a significant consideration for long-term shareholders.

Unit Volume

Altria's unit sales had declined by 2.7% in 2Q17 from the year-ago quarter, which had represented a slight deterioration in the rate of decline from the previous quarter's 2.6%.

The rate of decrease in Altria's unit sales was significantly less than that of the overall industry, but this was in part due to partial offset from "trade inventory movements" per management commentary. Management had estimated that, excluding the trade inventory movements, unit sales would have dropped by 5%.

I will look to understand if the trade inventory movement was a temporary tailwind or the favorable impact could be sustained through future quarters. Any acceleration in unit volume declines would be significant to the company's future, as pressure on profit margins can only be delayed for so long by increasing prices more than inflation.

Gross Profit Margin

Altria's gross profit margin has increased consistently in the last five years, which points to the company's ability to pass on input inflation to its customers. This is a very strong attribute that is not enjoyed by the majority of publicly traded companies.

In tomorrow's earnings release, I will look for any changes in gross margins, excluding one-time items, in order to understand if the ongoing increase in the company's profitability is sustainable despite lower unit volumes.

Bottom Line

The two items that will mostly likely dictate the immediate reaction are (1) management commentary around the recent FDA announcement and (2) any changes to the full-year outlook. Beyond those two items, I will look to gain insight into future trends by analyzing unit volumes and gross profit margins.

