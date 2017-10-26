Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For October 25th, 2017

AI gets an upgrade to neutral following the price drop on earnings.

Average price to book ratios are up over 10% since Q3 2016.

If you're used to this series, jump to Table 1.

The mREITs



The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

The average price-to-trailing-book (using Q2 2017 since Q3 releases began yesterday) ratio for mortgage REITs is 98.88%. That is lower than it was about a month ago when Q3 ended, but it is still exceptionally high.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

That table helps us understand how the price-to-book ratio changed over time. When we are measuring today’s ratio compared to the ratio from Q3 2016, we are measuring periods where the yield curve was between 75 and 90 basis points. This is a dreadfully flat curve.

Since Q3 2016, most of the mortgage REITs lost a significant amount of book value. However, they are up about 10.6% on average in the price to book ratio.

So which ones are either down or gained less than 1%?

CMO and RSO. That’s the entire list.

CMO is running exclusively agency ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages) and they don’t play accounting games to enhance their net spread income. The market rewarded them with a much lower price-to-book value ratio than peers.

RSO’s ratio was still inflated at the end of Q3 2016 because the new management hadn’t explained to shareholders yet that they shouldn’t be using AFFO since they were a mortgage REIT. They also chopped the dividend from $.42 to $.05 per quarter. Yeah, those factors would weigh on the ratio.

Biggest Losers Since Q2 2017

CMO, AI, and OAKS were the 3 biggest decliners. CMO had the issue with ARMs which we already discussed. OAKS had… the exact same issue.

AI is where things get interesting. AI was one of the first mortgage REITs to release their earnings. Core earnings were down significantly and showing the dividend was unsustainable. What happened? The price dropped dramatically. The news that AI’s earnings wouldn’t cover their dividends wasn’t new. I literally told investors:

Your dividend is doomed.

I established another sell rating at the same time. That sell rating can come off now because AI’s price declined to a much more reasonable discount.

Ratings

I’m going to drop AI from a sell rating to a neutral rating based on the decline in their share price. This brings the price-to-book ratio into a reasonable range. It’s towards the high end of my “neutral”, but it falls within their as of close today (10/25/2017).

I’ll go with a buy rating for GPMT. The share price declined a bit since their IPO, but I still think I have the correct analysis. Over the next couple quarters investors should see earnings and dividends increase.

I’ll also go with a buy rating for Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM). This is the external manager of Orchid Island Capital.

Reviewing the Ratings Established in This Piece

I really want to make it simple to follow the ratings, so here is the simplest possible layout:

Neutral AI

Buy GPMT

Buy BMNM

