Niche Dominance In European Markets

It has been a strong year for European equities, especially in U.S. dollar terms. A broad range of economic statistics are picking up, from employment through to gross domestic product (GDP), with particularly notable progress in countries such as France and Italy, which have previously lagged. Confidence was boosted in France by the election of Emmanuel Macron and his mandate for change. We have recently seen his first ideas for slimming down the byzantine French labor code, which is currently longer than the Bible, and creating more flexibility for employers. As expected, Macron’s ideas are unpopular, but opposition is not nearly as entrenched as in previous presidential attempts at reform, all of which slumped. Who knows whether Merkel will have enough political capital to support Macron’s ideas about the EU, which include new finance functions, amongst other proposed legislation. The Germans understand that Macron probably needs to be seen to be making some progress at the EU level in order for him to have credibility with his reforms at home. Thus far, the landscape is encouraging.

The returns from European equities have been enhanced for outsiders by the relative weakness of the U.S. dollar, partly explained by delayed interest rate rises and a lack of progress on the Trump agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. The euro itself has been lifted by the easing of concerns about political fragmentation after the retreat of populism in polls in Austria, the Netherlands and France. The result of the recent German election shows that a strong anti EU agenda exists in Germany too, albeit not as strong as the sentiment in France; it remains to see how much practical influence the right will have.

While it was a caricature that countries such as France were uninvestable before the French election, it is probably also worth pointing out that the world has not really changed much. Even if European growth has ticked up to 2%, it does not really change much for longer-term investors. We would still argue that some of the best medium-term investment options are niche companies that sell globally, but which can draw on the excellent infrastructure and particular specialist skills that are on offer in Europe and not elsewhere.

More than paper prospects

One unsexy area where Europe is a leader is consumer packaging. Where coffee and convenience food previously used to be served in foam or plastic, convenience food companies are now switching to insulated cardboard products that can be produced with corporate colors and designs. These products can be recycled more readily and are much more stylish – not unimportant when the price of a cup of coffee is approaching US$4 in London bars. Urban lifestyles and the growth of niche food businesses boost demand for these products. The switch to cardboard products has already taken place in many European markets, but is still gathering pace in the US, where foam cups are still in use, and where several states have only taken steps to ban them relatively recently.

You might well ask what is special about a paper cup. Anyone can make one with a bit of money to invest, so why should the returns be good? The answer is that while providing a batch of cups to one location is one thing, providing billions of containers to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or another convenience chain is quite another. Quality has to be consistent, design changes swiftly implemented and logistics reliable – because customers expect their caffeine fix whatever the day or the weather. A further barrier to entry is that while the world’s universities churn out thousands of engineers and chemists with knowledge of plastics – given the myriad of opportunities and applications – the number of engineers with paper skills is very restricted. It is hard to believe, but there is actually a shortage of paper cups in the US.

The modern silk?

Another area of interest is a niche product called lyocell, a little-known cellulose fiber that is blended with cotton in expensive jeans and other products such as sportswear. The Chinese think it is like silk. Lyocell has, in fact, been around for several decades but an Austrian company is now expanding production and applications. The key attraction is that lyocell is made from wood pulp, like viscose. It can be made in a much less polluting process, without wasting the huge amount of water involved in producing cotton.

Given the growth of fast fashion and the rising interest in sustainability in fibers, lyocell has the potential to enhance or partially replace cotton, or to be used in conjunction with recycled cotton on a much bigger scale. This is a key issue for some clothing groups and customers who are prepared to pay a premium for sustainable fibers. Longer-term there may be other attractive applications for this fiber such as wipes, which are currently made from oil-derived fibers and therefore do not degrade, and packaging. At the moment some customers pay a substantial premium for organic vegetables, but buy them in a bag made from plastic fiber that lasts for hundreds of years.

