Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 74)

Dividends are in the danger zone.

The notable rise in the 1-year and 2-year rates should be indicative of higher borrowing rates for mREITs over the next year.

Recent changes in interest rates represent a significant move higher across the yield curve.

The yield curve is still flat, which is a bad sign.

The spread between RMBS yields and hedging rates stinks.

Welcome to week 74.

The environment for mortgage REITs is growing even worse as we get deeper into 2017, but investors wouldn’t know it from share prices. Today we saw shares pull back a little following yet another increase in Treasury yields and very disappointing earnings release from one of the first mortgage REITs. Overall, prices remain while spreads are collapsing.

Let’s run through the list and then we’ll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

Spreads

These are the spreads, and they stink.

Terrible Environment

The yield curve is pretty flat (well under 100 basis points from the 10-year to the 2-year) and the short-term rates keep rising. This is one of the worst possible scenarios for mortgage REITs. It’s ironic that this lines up with exceptionally high prices. Many mortgage REITs are within 6% of their 52-week highs.

What happened? I think it is the very thin credit spreads on junk bonds. Investors are seeing weak yields everywhere and deciding they might as well buy something they don’t understand for a higher dividend yield.

How are the yields covered? The mortgage REITs are enhancing their net interest spreads through alternative hedging strategies:

Annaly Capital Management Enhancing Net Interest Spread

AGNC Enhancing Net Interest Spread

How does the market react?

Share prices are near 52-week highs.

The future net interest spreads are lower.

There is less book value to leverage.

Those are the facts.

The dividend a mortgage REIT can support is simply equal to:

Tangible Book Value * (Yield on Assets + Leveraged Net Interest Spread – Operating expenses)

That simple formula gives us the sustainable level of earnings.

Book Value Gains Aren’t Fixing the Problem

Consider this slide from AI’s earnings release:

AI was one of the first mortgage REITs to report and their share price was subsequently crushed. Core earnings were down, but book value was higher because MBS prices moved up while bond yields moved up. That means bond prices were moving down.

Remember the mREIT relies on the spread between these two rates, so this is a fundamental problem throughout the sector.

Following this release, AI's stock price crashed and I upgraded my rating from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Positions

My current positions related to mortgage REITs and preferred shares or baby bonds (all long) are:

BMNM, GPMT, MFA-B

