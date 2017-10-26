'Regions 360' 5 Years Later: The Impact Successful Strategic Alignment Can Have

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) doesn't make many headlines as most of the banking sector is focused on macro events/data and larger national banks but this regional lender in the Southeastern United States has been a strong performer over the last year:

I've covered Regions on Seeking Alpha before, and in my most recent article I highlighted the consistency that CEO Grayson Hall and his management team deliver. That consistency stems from the implementation of a clear strategic plan laid out years ago. "Regions 360" as it was called was "built around getting a holistic understanding of a customer's financial situation and goals. then offering advice, guidance and products to address their needs and goals" according to Mr. Hall. When Regions 360 was launched, the U.S. economy was not as healthy as it is now and the outlook for the financial sector was nowhere near as rosy as it is currently. This environment was partially responsible for igniting the shift in strategy as the bank needed to slim its cost structure while also trying to bring more business in the door. The work that began five years ago is evident in RF's Third Quarter 2017 performance (as well as other recent quarters) and that is quite a testament to both the vision and effectiveness of its management.

Weather Impact

The geographic positioning of Regions and its branches made the bank quite vulnerable to large hurricanes that frequent the Southeast. Hall led off the Quarterly Conference Call by stating that 482 banking offices across 100 counties and six states were impacted by the storms of 2017, but 95% of them were reopened within three days of each storm. That was followed by this quote from Hall, which shows that the focal point of Regions 360 is still top of mind years later:"Our focus remains on helping our customers, associates and communities begin to recover and to rebuild". From a financial perspective, RF has cited nine months as an average time frame to fully gauge the impact of these powerful storms but the bank has put forth some initial estimates. So far there has been an incremental reserve increase of $40 million for loan losses which boosted the allowance for loan losses one basis point to 1.31% of total loans outstanding. Given the bank's roughly $80 billion loan book, the initial increase in loss reserves doesn't pose too much of a problem. Also, the construction and rebuilding attempts that follow destructive weather events often acts as a tailwind for banks as loan demand increases. At this point in time it appears that Regions has avoided any material impact to its business resulting from the storms.

Non-Interest Income

The following slide from RF's analyst presentation displays a rolling five quarter view of the various segments that comprise the bank's non-interest income:

Each of these segments has shown tremendous growth or has been started in the last five years. When I look at this chart I think back to the quote at the beginning of this article, specifically the "offering advice, guidance and products to address their needs and goals". I view Regions' non-interest income streams as an exemplification of management sticking to their word as well as showcasing its ability to grow new revenue stream. This past quarter also saw an extension of that as the Wealth Management division launched the Regions Wealth Platform through a partnership with SEI Global Services which the company expects to "benefit all customers across the wealth space, including private wealth, institutional services and asset management...while also increasing operational efficiencies".

Customer Base

In recent years Regions has a consistent record of impressive customer satisfaction rating showcased by consumer surveys and even a few awards. The bank's loyal customer base has made growing some its ancillary business segments as it has gradually commanded more wallet share from existing customers while also adding new ones. On the Conference Call, CFO David Turner spoke a little about RF's customer base. He mentioned that 43% of RF's consumer low cost deposits have been deposit customers with Regions for over 10 years. While this is one of the finer details of RF's overall business, it supports my belief that management has been following the same operating model year after year and constantly building on prior accomplishments.

Conclusion

Shareholders of Regions Financial can rest easy thanks to the proactive and thoughtful management style of CEO Grayson Hall. Investors who own stock of other companies with C-suite issues might want to consider swapping those shares for some RF. This past quarterly report gives me even more confidence that Hall's plan is coming to fruition and diversifying the company's revenue. The best part is that this is not a discrete occurrence but rather a continuous progression since the inception of Regions 360. Due to the compounding nature of these initiatives, Regions will keep reaping the benefits and then some.