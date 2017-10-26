Can Cameco Shares Bottom On Earnings?

Commodities blasted out of their bear market bottom back at the start of 2016 but the CRB index still for example has failed to take out its 2016 highs. Commodities in general have traded in a sideways pattern for the best part of 18 months now which has resulted in many bullish/bearish arguments for the complex. Personally I feel the lows that commodities printed in the middle of this year will end up being the 2017 lows. This mean that technically we would still be in an uptrend as the complex would be making higher yearly highs.

One commodity that has failed to shine since the bear market bottom has been uranium. There is still clear risk in this market at present as the commodity is at risk of convincingly breaking through the lows it printed in the summer of this year. This is not to say the bull market is over but it would mean that the 2017 lows would still need to be played out. Furthermore as the chart illustrates below, there is plenty of space between where Uranium is trading at present and the lows it printed last year.

With the carnage Uranium has seen since 2011 and with no traction seen as of yet since the bear market bottom in commodities, it is no surprise that many investors are looking at Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) as a possible long candidate here. Earlier this month, the stock dropped by over 7% over a downgrade by an analyst. The reason for the downgrade was due to tepid demand from China with respect to its nuclear commitments. To cut a long story short, the stock really hasn't recovered as we are now well under $9 a share.

Being one of the world's largest uranium producers, Cameco is a play on rising Uranium demand over the next several years. Its hard to believe that Cameco's share price was over $42 in early 2011 but the Fukushima disaster in that very year coupled with the bear market in commodities has tanked the stock now to well under $9. Therefore the stock has fallen much more than the price of the commodity over the past 6 years which may present opportunity. The company's low debt, long-term contracts and low production costs (which has kept sales ticking over) has been able to offset to some degree the significant fall in earnings since '11. Cameco's earnings multiple is now down to 1.8 which is the lowest it as been in over a decade.

The issue with the recent downgrade though is ambiguous. The analyst in question believes that the recent slowdown in China's nuclear developments will become a sustained slowdown which will obviously affect uranium demand in that region. However a slow down in completed infrastructure had to be expected given the nature of the new Generation III reactor which is much cleaner and safer than previous models. I suspect there is going to be a time lapse before this new reactor type becomes the norm.

Long term investors should note that the nuclear industry brought more plants online last year than any year over the past 25 years. Most of this new growth is scheduled to take place both in China and India. The nuclear industry want that 9GWe (Gigawatt electric) of power produced in 2016 to increase to 33 GWe by 2026. These market conditions should significantly increase demand in years to come. Cameco is in a position to be able to match this demand with its McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan. The company announces earnings in 2 days time. Earnings have the potential to mark the bottom. In any event, Cameco looks attractive for long term investors looking for diversification in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCJ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.