Bank Of Canada Hits Pause, Takes Stock And Loonie Drops

The Bank of Canada left its key policy rate unchanged at 1%. The bank's Monetary Policy Report notes a slightly more positive outlook for growth in Canada. Andrew Kelvin, Senior Rates Strategist, TD Securities (NYSE:TD), talks to Sara D'Elia about what could be next for interest rates and the loonie.
Summary
Why is the bank taking a more cautious approach?
When could the Bank of Canada hike interest rates?
What is the outlook for the loonie?
