Alaska Air Had A Rough Q3, But Better Times Are Ahead

Alaska Air (ALK) endured a rough earnings conference call today, and the stock market was even less receptive to their earnings and guidance. Shares in the Seattle-based airline dropped significantly on a slight miss on earnings, but also on a reduction in fourth quarter forecasts and an accumulation of short-term issues. Over the next two to three quarters, I expect Alaska to have many challenges in front of them: Getting Horizon Airlines back up-to-speed, softness on routes inherited on Virgin America, ongoing price pressure especially on walk-up fares in California, challenges building the brand in their developing Los Angeles and San Francisco markets, and cost pressure due to a forthcoming new pilots contract. Despite these challenges, I am impressed by Alaska’s continued capacity growth, good margins, and sensible balance sheet. I set a target price for Alaska at $85 and rate it as a Buy, but it may require investor patience over the next few quarters.

Third Quarter Results

Source: Author, based on Alaska SEC filings

Alaska’s third quarter results were disappointing, coming in below projections from their most recent Investor Update. In that update, the company expected capacity growth of 7.5%, but instead was only able to grow capacity by 7.2% over the combined capacity of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America from one year ago. Revenues grew 5.4% over the combined totals of a year ago, while unit revenues declined. These declines were seen in both revenue per available seat mile (RASM) and in passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM).

Unit revenue declines were due in part to price pressure on walk-up fares (airfare sold 0-7 days prior to a flight) and weakness in routes inherited from Virgin America. The latter may be some cause for concern, as it might indicate that Virgin America customers are not transitioning into Alaska Airlines customers. Alaska estimated that “same store” (routes over one year old) RASM grew by about 0.7%, and these unit weaknesses were largely in new routes and markets rather than softness in existing markets.

While unit revenues at Alaska decreased, unit costs increased although by less than previously forecast. Unit costs excluding fuel had been forecast to rise by 1.5%, but instead only rose by 0.9%. Fuel costs also came in 2 cents higher than previously forecast. The rise in unit costs is due, at least in part, to flight cancellations because of Horizon Airlines’ pilot shortage. Reducing the capacity of the airline means that fixed costs, which make up a large portion of any airline’s costs, are spread over fewer seat miles. Unit costs beat forecasts because certain maintenance expenses were moved from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Expectations

Source: Author, based in part on Alaska SEC filings

Alaska also gave some guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2017. Guidance included a capacity of 62.13 to 62.16 billion ASMs, which is a 0.3% decline from September guidance, and a 0.6% decline from August guidance. This downward adjustment in capacity is partly explained by the failure of the airline to meet third quarter capacity targets, but also involves a significant reduction in implied fourth quarter targets as well. At least part of this capacity reduction compared to prior guidance is due to the ongoing issues at Horizon Airlines, described in more depth below.

Alaska Airlines is also forecasting a significant increase in fuel prices in the fourth quarter and a 1.5% annual increase in unit costs excluding fuel. On the earnings call, the company noted that these unit costs do not include an increase in pilot pay. Alaska is currently in a contract dispute with their pilots union. Talks are currently in arbitration, but Alaska expects a decision during this quarter. If Alaska Airlines’ proposal is adopted, unit costs will rise another 3%. If the pilots’ union proposal is accepted, this rise could be more significant still.

Alaska does not provide guidance on revenue, and so my revenue estimates are based on last year’s revenue plus the changes in unit revenue seen in the third quarter. Based on these numbers, I am projecting Alaska Airlines to post EPS of $1.26/share, compared to $0.92 a year ago. Note that this comparison is not apples-to-apples, as the year-ago EPS did not include results from Virgin America.

The stock market did not take Alaska’s earnings miss and reduction in forecast capacity well. Much like United Airlines (UAL) a week ago, Alaska lost more than 13% based on its quarterly results, and is trading at 52-week lows.

ALK Price data by YCharts

Short-Term Hurdles

Alaska Airlines is facing several issues that will hurt them in the short-term, but these issues are separate and distinct issues, and their management team is confident that they can solve those issues. The company is dealing with issues related to pilot compensation at Horizon, softness on routes inherited from Virgin America, actively working to build up the brand in new hubs of Los Angeles and San Francisco, and working towards a new pilot contract which will increase unit costs. Continuing efforts to integrate Virgin America operations into Alaska Airlines will also drive up unit costs over the next year. Each of these issues is discrete, but will hurt margins in the short term.

Horizon Airlines, which is Alaska Airlines’ regional airline, has had ongoing issues with pilot retention. Simply put, their pay scale was not competitive with other airlines, and so pilots left for better jobs elsewhere. Because of this, Horizon Airlines had a shortage of pilots to fly their routes, forcing the airline to cancel flights. These cancellations cut Alaska’s revenue by approximately $25-30 million in the third quarter, and hurt RASM and PRASM performance as the cancelled flights meant the loss of higher-fare tickets and fixed costs were then distributed among fewer ASMs.

These troubles at Horizon will continue into the fourth quarter. The Seattle Times reports that 700 flights were canceled in advance for October. On their earnings call, Alaska stated that Horizon reached a new deal with pilots that has increased pilot pay and will ultimately lead to operations being normalized. However, new pilot hires are still being trained, even over the holidays, and it will take time for the new pilots to get up to speed. Accordingly, I’d expect this to impact Alaska’s forecasts for at least the fourth quarter and into the first half of 2018 as well. Blame for this shortage falls squarely on the shoulders of management. Management even admitted that they were too slow in responding to the pilot shortage and in raising wages at Horizon to a competitive level, although they suggest the problems have largely been cured and it is now a matter of training the new pilots.

Source: Alaska Airlines

During the third quarter earnings call, Alaska noted that unit revenue on Alaska routes is flat while legacy Virgin America routes dropped 7% to 8% in unit revenue compared to last year. This trend is a concern in the short-term, as it may indicate that Virgin America customers are not becoming Alaska Airlines customers. This could continue to pressure Alaska Airlines’ RASM downwards, until the company can redeploy their fleet into more profitable routes or can improve performance on the existing routes. Management did not seem particularly concerned with brand loyalty, although they were much more willing to gush about Alaska brand loyalty than that of Virgin America. Virgin America planes and routes will all ultimately be converted into Alaska planes and routes, over the next year or two, and at that point Virgin America brand loyalty will not be as important. It remains to be seen, however, whether Alaska can attract Virgin’s customer base over to Alaska and their Mileage Plan loyalty program.

Alaska also reported some issues related to their attempts to build up strong networks in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The airline is aggressively expanding into those two markets, to attempt to gain market share in the huge California market in addition to its traditional role as a leader in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. One specific issue with California in the past quarter is that walk-up fares (sold 7 or fewer days before a flight) for California flights dropped significantly during the period. These fares are typically purchased by business travelers, and the reduction in fare prices reduced Alaska’s performance in California markets during the quarter. These immature, new markets were relatively weak for Alaska in the third quarter, but over the next year, the company plans most of its expansion to be in the stronger PNW markets. This should allow the airline to grow capacity while maintaining unit revenue and waiting for their investments in California to pay off.

Long-Term Margins and Growth

While the next year for Alaska includes several issues for the company to address, over the longer term, I believe that Alaska is well-positioned. Alaska Airlines’ two biggest strengths are its continued capacity growth and its strong operating margins.

Source: Author, based on company filings

In each of the past four years, Alaska Airlines has posted the strongest operating margins of any of the top six carriers. Over the past year, unit revenues are Alaska have fallen more quickly than unit costs. However, this has also been true at other carriers, as price pressures and rising fuel costs have reduced margins across the industry. Through all of this, the management at Alaska Airlines has been able to lead the industry in margin performance. Over the course of the next year, Alaska’s unit costs will increase largely due to a forthcoming pilot contract, but given the company’s history of good margins, I expect them to be able to maintain healthy margins even after this pilot pay increase.

Source: Author, based on company filings

Alaska Airlines has also been able to steadily grow their capacity over the past seven years, while maintaining strong margins. Note that the expected 2017 capacity growth is over the combination of Virgin America and Alaska Airlines. In absolute terms, Alaska has grown from flying 26.5 billion ASMs in 2009 to flying 62.1 billion ASMs (with about 16 billion ASMs due to the acquisition of Virgin America), while producing a profit in each of those years. This growth is expected to continue next year. During the earnings call, Alaska expected capacity growth of about 7% in 2018, with more growth in the first half of the year than the second. These capacity increases are also likely to continue beyond 2018. Alaska intends to operate 245 mainline aircraft at the beginning of 2020, compared to 218 mainline aircraft today, in addition to adding 22 aircraft to their regional fleet.

Valuation and Conclusion

Source: Author, based in part on company filings

I value shares of Alaska Airlines at $87, based on discounting the above cash flows at a 5.9% cost of capital. I expect operating income to rise to $1.4 billion in 2022, although it will fall next year largely due to unit costs associated with a new pilot contract. While that contract will bump up unit costs by 3% or more, Alaska has been good in the past at keeping unit cost increases down, and will save money as more Virgin America operations are integrated with Alaska Airlines operations.

In trading on October 25, Alaska Airlines fell over 13% to new 52-week lows. This decline was justified: My valuation of Alaska declined significantly based on lower projected capacity and lower-than-expected revenue and earnings. However, fundamentally, the company is sound and retains a strong balance sheet. Alaska’s debt-to-capital ratio fell 2% to 53% including operating leases, and the company is on track to lower this to its long-term goal of the low-to-mid 40s. The next few quarters may continue to be rough ones for Alaska, as integration difficulties and pilot pay increases will push down margins. However, despite that, Alaska shares remain under-priced compared to the value that is offered by the company’s strong margins and continued capacity growth.

