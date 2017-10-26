Visa Is Unstoppable: Another Beat, Another Stock Price Bump

I continue to be impressed by the performance of payment service providers, and believe V still has legs.

Financial results, op metrics and outlook for fiscal 2018 have at least met expectations, if not topped them.

As some of my readers might know, I have started to follow the payment service space very recently, with a brief review of PayPal's (PYPL) 3Q17 results. Earlier this Wednesday, it was Visa's (V) turn to make its own case to the investment community with another all-around beat that sent shares up +1%, despite the stock's already impressive +34% steady climb so far this year.

Credit: Visa

Visa by the numbers

Fiscal 4Q17 revenues came in $230 million ahead of consensus at $4.86 billion, propelled by strong growth of nearly +20% in service revenues. On operating metrics, number of transactions increased at a +13% pace, very consistent with the 12%-13% range of the previous four quarters and suggesting not only robust but consistent performance. Total volume transacted, sometimes referred to as TPV or total payment volume, reached $2.68 trillion for a healthy +8% nominal growth that was consistent across geographies (with A-Pac lagging, up only +4% but in line with recent trends).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Regarding costs, Visa did a good job in fiscal 4Q17 keeping opex under control and growing it at a significantly slower rate (+8%) than revenues (+14%). As a percentage of total sales, opex represented only 33.8% vs. last year's 35.8%, speaking to management's ability to drive top-line momentum into the bottom-line. I estimate that YOY op margin improvement accounted for a three-cent tailwind to EPS, helping to produce the five-cent per share earnings beat.

Looking forward, I was pleased to see Visa issue a fiscal 2018 guidance that seems to be conservatively in agreement with consensus estimates. Even if "annual net revenue growth of high single digits" might seem a bit light vs. current expectations of +9%, a projected 30-bp YOY improvement in non-GAAP op margin and lower effective tax rate should allow Visa to deliver more than the Street's projected $4.00 in EPS. The company's earnings guidance is for growth in the "high end of mid-teens on an adjusted basis".

I have summarized below Visa's performance in fiscal 2016, fiscal 2017 and projected fiscal 2018 results based on management's outlook.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My thoughts on Visa stock

I continue to be impressed by the performance of payment service providers, particularly this industry-leading name. As I have argued recently, not only does Visa seem to be riding the right macro trends (transition to plastic and electronic payments, growth in e-commerce, pickup in peer-to-peer and other "alternative" transaction forms, resilient economic activity), but the stock has also proven to be a great risk-adjusted performer. Add into the mix valuations that I find conservative (see below), and I believe the stock still has legs.

V PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Visa - V 27.0x 17.3% 1.5x MasterCard (MA) 32.8x 18.3% 1.8x American Express (AXP) 15.7x 10.0% 1.6x PayPal - PYPL 38.1x 17.7% 2.2x

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in V over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.