Mr. Market Gives AT&T Investors 6%

At these levels, plus another 2% dividend increase around the corner, investors can lock in AT&T with a 6% yield.

AT&T's Q3 2017 wasn't too bad and that can't be the key reason that the stock has been punished.

I didn't think that AT&T (T) Q3 2017 results were all that bad. While I don't always agree with Josh, I think he nailed it best right here:

Perhaps most importantly, FCF continues to be very strong. FCF is $12.8B in three quarters this year after a monstrous $5.9B in Q3. The dividend has cost right at $9B so far and that leaves $3.8B in FCF after accounting for the dividend. That’s great news for the dividend as T is only spending about 70% of its FCF on the payout.

I thought results were good in light of the headwinds that John J. Stephens outlined during the earnings call.

...this was an unprecedented quarter when it comes to natural disasters. Hurricanes pounded Texas and Florida and caused historic damage to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and earthquakes and storms devastated Mexico.

This wasn't just some light rain, or a little wind. We're talking several major natural disasters. Sometimes I am skeptical of management and the executive teams but I think AT&T is putting real cards on the table.

So, What's This All About?

AT&T has been sliding down all year with a few spikes up. Today, it lost nearly 4% and is now bouncing right along 52-week lows.

I don't think "poor results" even come close to explaining this blood flowing. Turning back to John J. Stephens:

We continue to track well against our full-year guidance, and we continue to invest for the growth of our business and remain focused and optimistic about our long-term opportunities. After adjustments, third quarter EPS was $0.74, stable with last year and up more than 4% year to date. The adjustments include the impact of higher interest expense for the pre-funding of our Time Warner transaction and storm-related costs.

This is hardly catastrophic. Some of the legacy businesses are struggling to find growth but AT&T is not falling off of a cliff. Something else must be going on here to explain the punishment.

Three Risks Reviewed

I won't keep you in suspense. I think there are three forces at work. I suspect that you'll nod your head in agreement, even if you don't totally buy in to the whole story.

First, because AT&T is an income play, it is up against interest rates. To be very clear about this: 2-Year Treasury Yield Rises To 9-Year High

I also want to point out that another income player reported reasonable results today but got kicked in the teeth. I'm talking about GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

So, we're seeing income paying stocks taking kicks to the face. Maybe I'm wrong about this, but AT&T and GSK are used to spice up income without much expectation of growth. Their movements today echo each other.

Second, AT&T is in debt and is going deeper into debt for Time Warner Inc. (TWX). We're looking at upwards of $178B in debt when all is said and done. There's a lot of risk there, don't you think? There's a lot to manage on a good day; there's interest rate risk without any doubt in my mind.

Third, there's a lot of uncertainty built into the TWX deal. There's a weird mix of hope and fear. That's a toxic combination for investors who want stability and peace of mind. The debt is a lot to digest, of course. But, I think that investors are also unclear about how TWX will really add value. To be clear, TWX is valuable but the entire media space in upheaval right now. That means that any integrations will be stressed. And who knows, the deal might not go through - damned if you do, damned if you don't.

In any event, if we add up the interest rate risks, the debt load risk and the Time Warner deal risk we're looking at a lot of uncertainty, bordering on chaos. So despite a pretty reasonable Q3 2017 for AT&T, the stock has been knocked to the mat, bruised and bleeding.

OK, So Now What?

Again, I will cut right to the chase. I bought more AT&T today. I'm a fan of buying when prices drop, and are near 52-week lows. Besides, earnings and cashflow look pretty reasonable. The chart looks bad if you want to sell today but it looks pretty nice if you are a net buyer, like I am.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I'm not a fan of that debt. But, I like the P/E below 12. And, I've already talked about the price (which is even lower @ $33.49 today). Also, 10-year growth has averaged about 3.5% and 5-year growth has been around 3.6%. This is far from amazing growth, but it's growth. And, the earnings are steady and stable, thank you very much.

In any event, you likely know all this already. And, you have almost certainly seen this too, or a version of it:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The 2%, 2%, 2%, 2% 2% is almost amusing to me. Yes, it's low and slow. But, it's also regular, like a heartbeat. That appeals to me, especially when the starting yield is already high.

Now, here's how we quickly and easily reach a 6% yield with AT&T without any options or shenanigans.

Source: NASDAQ

If you look closely you'll see that AT&T very likely has a dividend increase coming. It's right around the corner. With a 2% raise, we're looking at $2.00 in dividends. So the $2 dividend / $33.49 price is 5.97% or practically 6%.

This isn't magic, it's a dividend champion plus some math. I plugged my nose and jumped in despite the risks. I think I'll be just fine as long as I watch how the debt situation plays out and how leadership manages it. And, we've got to watch how TWX works out along the way. That's a fair deal AT&T at 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T,GSK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.