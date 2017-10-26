Teekay LNG Partners LP: This 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on the new Preferred Units issued by Teekay LNG Partners LP (NYSE: TGP).

Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.



The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Teekay LNG Partners LP - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Teekay LNG Partners LP 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: TGP-B) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.50% before 10/15/2027 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 6.241%. The new preferred units carry no S&P rating and are callable as of 10/15/2027. Currently, TGP-B trades at a price of $24.70. This translates into a Current Yield of 8.60% and YTC of 8.68%. The dividends paid by these preferred units are not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 7.17% and 7.23%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

As per the company's website:

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 18 newbuildings), 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including three newbuildings) and five conventional tankers. The Partnership’s interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Source: The company's website

Source: The company's website

Teekay Corporation operates in the marine midstream space through its ownership of the general partners and a portion of the outstanding limited partner interests in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). The general partners own all of the outstanding incentive distribution rights of these entities. In addition, Teekay has a controlling ownership interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and directly owns a fleet of vessels. The combined Teekay entities manage and operate consolidated assets of approximately $13 billion, comprised of approximately 220 liquefied gas, offshore, and conventional tanker assets. With offices in 14 countries and approximately 8,000 seagoing and shore-based employees, Teekay provides a comprehensive set of marine services to the world’s leading oil and gas companies.

Source: The company's website

Below you can see a price chart of TGP:

Source: Barchart.com - TGP Weekly Chart (5 years)



For 2016, Teekay LNG Partners LP had paid a dividend of $0.56. As an absolute value, this means around $48.30M for the common stock dividend. For comparison, the yearly dividend for TGP's preferred units will be $24M.

In addition, TGP's market capitalization is around $1.6B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Teekay LNG Partners LP's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2017. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically:

Source: Fidelity.com - Financial Statements

As of June 2017, TGP had a total debt of $2.494B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series B preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.



The Teekay Family

There are 4 series preferred units, issued by Teekay company.



Source: Author's spreadsheet

The other 3 pay a fixed dividend, unlike TGP-B. The TOO preferred units pay a qualified dividend, TGP preferred units do not. It is hard to make any meaningful comparison due to the differences in these products' characteristics.

In the chart below, you can see some relevant information about TGP-A as it is the closest one to the newly issued TGP-B:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's database

This chart contains all fixed income securities in the shipping sector which currently pay dividends. This means that the NM preferred stocks are excluded from this chart as their distribution is suspended.



Two more securities from the sector pay a fixed-to-floating dividend - TNP-E and GLOP-A:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Securities

The image below contains all Fixed-to-Floating preferred securities:



Source: Author's spreadsheet

Non-qualified only:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This product might carry its fair share of risk, but at the same time, it is totally worth it in comparison to other stocks with similar characteristics.

Preferred Units

Source: Author's spreadsheet

This chart contains all preferred units that pay a distribution and listed on a National Exchange, by their Current Yield and % of PAR. It confirms the statement, that TGP-B has good returns when compared to the other issues from its peer group.

IRS Schedules K-1

We intend to furnish to each Series B Preferred unitholder, within 90 days after the close of each calendar year, specific U.S. federal income tax information, including a document in the form of IRS Form 1065, Schedule K-1, which sets forth the amount of the Series B Preferred unitholder’s guaranteed payments and, if applicable, its share of our items of income, gain, loss, deductions and credits as computed for U.S. federal income tax purposes for our preceding taxable year. In preparing this information, which will not be reviewed by counsel, we will take various accounting and reporting positions. We cannot assure you that those positions will yield a result that conforms to the requirements of the Code, Treasury Regulations or administrative interpretations of the IRS. We cannot assure Series B Preferred unitholders that the IRS will not successfully contend that those positions are impermissible. Any challenge by the IRS could negatively affect the value of the units. We generally will be obligated to file U.S. federal income tax information returns with the IRS for any year in which we earn any U.S. source income or U.S. effectively connected income. In the event we were obligated to file a U.S. federal income tax information return but failed to do so, Series B Preferred unitholders would not be entitled to claim any deductions, losses or credits for U.S. federal income tax purposes relating to us. Consequently, we may file U.S. federal income tax information returns for any given year. The IRS may audit any such information returns that we file. Adjustments resulting from an IRS audit of our return may require each Series B Preferred unitholder to adjust a prior year’s tax liability, and may result in an audit of the Series B Preferred unitholder’s return. Any audit of a Series B Preferred unitholder’s return could result in adjustments not related to our returns as well as those related to our returns. Any IRS audit relating to our items of income, gain, loss, deduction or credit for years in which we are not required to file and do not file a U.S. federal income tax information return would be conducted at the partner-level, and each Series B Preferred unitholder may be subject to separate audit proceedings relating to such items.

Source: Preliminary Prospectus Supplement by Teekay LNG Partners LP.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around 150M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of TGP-B after its first six months of trading is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.



Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units TGP-B. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Given the alluring characteristics of this product, it may be a good addition to one's portfolio if there is a match in terms of risk profile. Additionally, it would be a good idea to examine the company closely before making a decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.