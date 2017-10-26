Inevitable Doesn't Mean Immediate, Unfortunately

Originally published October 16, 2017

The fundamental imbalance in the Chinese economy is the result of the very low GDP share of consumption. This is the outcome of policies to push China up the global value chain without falling into the middle-income trap. To achieve their goal, China needed a combination of high national savings and capital controls. But this growth model has started to bump against debt capacity constraints. Chinese policymakers have started to act in the form of a renewed focus on environmental issues, largely created by over-investment in polluting industries, and by enforcing a deleveraging of the non-financial corporate sector. Rebalancing is now an inevitability; the question remains how fast and how voluntarily it will happen.

With the 19th National congress of the Communist Party of China approaching, I thought it would be a good idea to review my framework for the Chinese economy as well as draw some conclusions in terms of asset allocation.

First, some initial "facts" to make sure we are all on the same page:

1. China has an unusually low share of household consumption relative to GDP

2. This is the result of policies put in place to force up the savings rate of the economy by transferring wealth from the household sector to the private sector through a combination of an undervalued currency, repressed interest rates and relatively slow wage growth (side note: for all the talk of financial repression in the US, look at China to see what real financial repression looks like).

3. And the authorities had to make sure capital was being kept onshore.

4. All this was done to generate investment growth to push China up the global value chain. We can see this in the extreme growth of private debt over the last decade.

5. This helped keep real GDP growth towards the target range but with an increasing reliance on credit growth.

Policymakers have acknowledged this question over the past two years as the fear of reaching debt capacity limits became more pronounced. This has been labelled a focus on "environmental problems" and "zombie companies" by the ruling authorities. But in the end, it's all about rebalancing towards a more consumption driven economy.

I can see four different scenarios for that to happen:

Nothing changes: China keeps its investment led growth model and continues putting pressure on the household share of GDP. Debt capacity limits are reached forcing a sudden stop to investment. Mechanically, this will force up the household share of GDP, most likely through negative GDP growth. This is the outcome that Chinese authorities want to avoid but won't necessarily be able to. Policies to raise the share of real household income abruptly: this could be done either through a sharp re-valuation of the currency to transfer resources from exporters to households, a hike in interest rates (lending and deposit) to transfer resources from debtors to creditors/depositors, or finally, forcing up wages either directly (mandated hike in wages) or indirectly (by lowering income and consumption taxes). Similar policies but implemented over many years: this unfortunately raises the probability that debt capacity limits could be reached during the transition phase. A positive wealth effect for Chinese households: this can happen through the privatization of state assets, the establishment of a social safety net or finally by inducing a rising price in assets owned by the household sector.

It's quite clear from the above that some of these are easier to implement than others. Over the past 18 months, it's quite clear which one they've chosen…

With some (after the fact) obvious consequences on the real-estate sector.

But this doesn't solve the longer-term issue, rather it simply postpones it, something China seems to be an expert at. So how do we position for something which looks inevitable but not immediate? By building a portfolio of trades that pays us for the wait while covering most if not all scenarios of rebalancing.

Covering scenario 1: HIBOR/LIBOR spread

HIBOR represents the inter-bank lending of HKD denominated instruments while LIBOR is the USD equivalent, which is another way of saying that both represent the price of liquidity. The idea is to pay HIBOR and receive LIBOR.

Our first rebalancing scenario would resemble a form of Minsky moment where collapsing asset values would lead to a tightening of liquidity in financial markets. As a purveyor of liquidity to mainland China, Hong-Kong would be left in a dire position should asset values collapse. As a reference point, there is a total $200bln of equity in the Hong-Kong banking system while the claims on China represents on their own $411bln.

Under such a scenario, I wouldn't be surprised to see both legs of the trade work. The US would probably be forced to inject liquidity into the system, pressuring LIBOR down, while concerns over the viability of the Hong-Kong banking system would raise the cost liquidity, probably close to Asian crisis levels. The good thing about this position is that you can sit on it and get paid close to 60bps per annum for the privilege. Free option anyone?

Covering scenario 2: worst of call option on CNH vs. USD/EUR/JPY

A worst of option is an option that pays out only on the worst performer of a basket of assets. They enable the buyer to express both a view on direction and a view on the correlation between assets. For instance, we can express a view on the correlation between EURCNH, USDCNH and JPYCNH as well as the general direction of the CNH.

Since the devaluation in mid-2015, the correlation between these three crosses has dropped materially. This makes a worst of call option particularly interesting: under these parameters, the worst of call option would expect at least one of the assets to move in the opposite direction to the others, thereby making the option worthless. Using Bloomberg pricing modules, a 3y worst of ATM call option costs 25bps (this pricing seems a bit odd). This compares to 2.2% for a 3y ATM CNHUSD call which is the cheapest of the three. And, of course, the forward is in your favour.

As shown in scenario 2, an appreciation of the currency would be either a direct or indirect effect of the rebalancing towards a more consumption driven economy.

While inevitable doesn't mean immediate, if I can get paid for the wait, I'm a happy camper. And I might just get lucky with policy announcement next week.

