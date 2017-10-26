Sentiment Speaks: Do You Believe What Senator Jeff Flake Did To The Stock Market?

Recent price action

The S&P500 has now declined 34 points from the recent all-time high it struck just three days ago.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

Now, all I have read for years is how politics and news significantly affect our stock market. So, it must be quite clear to all the news and politics followers that Senator Jeff Flake caused this price decline we began yesterday.

I mean, let’s forget about how the stock market has not cared one iota about any negative news or geopolitics as we rallied over 40% in the stock market since 2016. Rather than recognize the reality of the market as it is, we are constantly told to not believe our eyes, and accept that "you cannot separate public policy and geopolitics from markets." Well, someone has not told the market.

Let’s forget about the fact that Brexit, Frexit, Grexit, the Italian referendum, the rise in interest rates, the cessation of QE, terrorist attacks, Crimea, the Trump election, the Syrian missile attack, North Korea, record hurricane damage in Houston, Florida, and Puerto Rico, the Spanish referendum, and the Las Vegas attack all were not able to derail this 40+% rally since 2016.

Yes, we should simply close our eyes to all these geopolitical and negative news events having no effect on the stock market. That is what most analysts are telling us over and over, as they continue to proffer “analysis” about how "you cannot separate public policy and geopolitics from markets." They simply want us to close our eyes, and believe their rhetoric which has no basis in fact.

So, yesterday afternoon, as the market was striking 2572SPX, Senator Jeff Flake came to the floor of the Senate, and announced that he was not going to seek another term. Moreover, he began to rip into Donald Trump, and, clearly, since we “cannot separate public policy and geopolitics from the markets,” the stock market did not like it and began to fall.

You see, President Trump has been so complimentary to the stock market of late that when Senator Flake started to publicly attack the President, the stock market reacted in a negative way. In fact, as there was no other “catalyst” which hit the news wire at the time, it is certainly quite clear that Senator Flake’s speech on the Senate floor caused this decline from 2572 to 2544SPX. Yes, my friends, Senator Flake caused the market to drop 28 points within one day.

So, has the market finally figured out that we “cannot separate public policy and geopolitics from the markets?” I say, after a 40% rally of ignoring public policy and geopolitics, it’s about time that the market woke up to “reality.”

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

Over the weekend, I noted in my analysis that:

I believe that the market will likely top out within the next week or two, and then provide us with a 30+ point pullback. And, as long as the market does not break below the 2520SPX region on that pullback, I expect it to set up a rally back up towards the 2611SPX region before a much bigger pullback takes hold into 2018.

Well, we have now dropped 34 points from the high we struck this week. And, we have struck the minimum level I expected we would strike on this pullback. In fact, on Tuesday afternoon, I posted to my subscribers that as long as we do not break back up over the 2575SPX level, the market is set up to decline for the larger degree pullback we have been expecting.

So, the question is if the market is now on its way to the 2611SPX region, or if we have one more decline yet to come before that rally to 2611SPX takes hold in earnest?

As I wrote to my subscribers to The Market Pinball Wizard on Wednesday night:

Standard expectations in a 4th wave suggest that the (A) wave of a 4th wave targets the .236 retracement of the prior 3rd wave, which is exactly where we bottomed in the SPX today. Moreover, as we were bottoming, I sent out a note suggesting that members be aware that we have a bottoming setting up. As I also noted today, the .236 retracement coincided with the middle Bollinger Band on the daily chart, and provided further support for today’s decline to rally off that region. And, thus far, that is what we have seen. Again, moving back to our standard expectations, once we bottom in the (A) wave in a 4th wave at the .236 retracement, we usually see a (B) wave “choppy” rally back up towards resistance, as noted on our 5-minute chart. As long as this resistance is maintained, it usually sets up the next decline phase in a (C) wave down to the .382 retracement of the 3rd wave, which is in the 2520SPX region.

So, we will be watching how the market navigates the resistance region between 2565-72SPX to determine if we have another decline setting up to target the 2520SPX region. If you would like a real-time update on this, feel free to join us in The Market Pinball Wizard chat room.

The Market Pinball Wizard

Thanks for reading this stock market analysis. Looking for more?

As you may know, I've been refining my Elliott Wave craft for over a decade, and have well over 3000 satisfied subscribers to my trading services.

My newest service is Market Pinball Wizard. I provide several updates a week on the metals complex, as well as a directional bias on the S&P 500 every day and weekly USD and USO analysis. We also host one live webinar a week to go deeper into the charts. Check out one of our positive reviews below, and sign up today to Market Pinball Wizard!

“Best technical analyst I met in 20 years”

“Conversion of an Old School Market Analyst based on 'financial fundamentals' and events - to EWT and Pinball Wizardry. ;-)”

Housekeeping Matters

For those looking for accurate insight into various markets, including VIX/VXX, FOREX, Dow Jones, etc., I also HIGHLY suggest you read Michael Golembesky’s work on Seeking Alpha.

Lastly, it seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.