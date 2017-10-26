Third Quarter 2017 International Perspective

Quarterly Market Review

Global equity markets continued to climb higher during the third quarter, supported by widespread earnings growth and the persistence of a synchronized expansion across major world regions. Over both the quarter and year-to-date period, a weakening USD boosted international returns, leading to outperformance of international equities relative to domestic stocks. Within international equities, foreign currency effects were more acute for developed markets than emerging markets. However, the positive translation effects were not enough to overcome the strength in emerging market equities, which outperformed.

The earnings-driven performance of equities over the quarter marks the continuation of a trend that has been in place for much of 2017, as broad-based EPS growth took hold early in the year. After 28 consecutive months of negative year-over-year earnings comparisons across international developed and emerging markets, positive EPS growth materialized in both country groupings in January 2017, with comps remaining positive through each of the first nine months of the year.

The upturn in earnings growth has been the biggest driver of year-to-date equity market performance across every region globally, coinciding with widespread economic expansion. Indeed, for the first time since 2007, all 45 countries tracked by the OECD are expected to grow this year, with 33 of them poised to accelerate on a year-over-year basis. This marks the greatest number of countries experiencing accelerating growth since 2010, when many countries based off of lows when exiting the global financial crisis.

Although a cyclical upturn has materialized and the global economy continues to exhibit positive macro momentum - consistent with the view we've expressed since late 2016 - it is important to note that we maintain our expectation that growth will remain secularly challenged and within the post-global financial crisis range of GDP growth. This outlook is driven by our view that headwinds to a step-change in growth remain intact, including global demographic challenges and elevated public/ private sector debt levels. It is within this context that we continue to focus on select areas of the market, targeting companies exhibiting strong competitive positions and other identifiable characteristics that we expect will drive attractive growth rates, and in turn, lead to alpha generation for our portfolios.