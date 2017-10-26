Weekly Oil Storage Report - 'They Threw The Kitchen Sink, And We Barely Budged'

All fundamental signs point to the perfect storm forming in the global oil markets.

US crude storage will accelerate to the downside over the next 2 months.

Summary

How do we describe what we saw in EIA's oil storage report today... It took us a while to start this summary paragraph, because there are too many things to point out about this report (yet again).

Basically, supplies threw the proverbial kitchen sink at US crude storage, and we saw an 856k bbl build. To give you an idea how many factors went against US crude storage this week:

SPR released 315k bbls into storage. (Not forecasted.)

Adjustment factor came in at 396k b/d or 2.772 million bbl build.

Lower 48 production jumped 1.101 million b/d to 9.507 million b/d (still way too high).

US crude imports jump by 640k b/d to 8.123 million b/d.

And... we saw a build of 856k bbls in October during peak refinery maintenance season. That surely bodes well for US crude storage in November and December when refineries come back full throttle as gasoline and distillate storage are both now at the lowest level in the last 2 years.

Then there's the fact that US liquid stockpile dropped 12.226 million bbls last week bringing it below 2015's level. Gasoline storage declined 5.465 million bbls, while distillate storage declined 5.246 million bbls.

Overall, this sets up for massive crude draws in November and December. When refinery throughput increases, US crude storage will accelerate to the downside.

Crude

US crude storage saw a build of 856k bbls w-o-w.

This breaks 4 weeks in a row of storage declines.

This brings storage draw YTD to 21.671 million bbls (including SPR release).

On October 9, we wrote that October will see US crude storage counter-seasonally decline. So far in October, the change in balance is 9.894 million bbls including SPR release, and 7.622 million bbls excluding SPR release.

We expect US crude storage to now accelerate to the downside in November and December showing another potential 40 mil bbls+ of decline.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined 5.465 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings storage YTD draw to 18.581 million bbls.

As refinery ramp up throughput in the coming months, we expect gasoline storage to build.

Distillate

Distillate storage declined 5.246 million bbls w-o-w.

This brings storage draw YTD to 32.444 million bbls, another record.

"Got distillate?"

Refineries are going to do everything in their operational capacity to max throughput to the tilt to produce distillate. We expect a few more weeks of seasonal decline followed by storage builds. (It's going to be fun to see how much it seasonally declines now.)

US Crude Imports

US crude imports rebounded this week by 640k b/d to 8.123 million b/d.

US Oil Production

US oil production jumped 1.101 million b/d to 9.507 million b/d.

Lower 48 production jumped 1.109 million b/d as last week's production shut-in from Gulf of Mexico recover. However, this 9.507 million b/d continues to massively overstate where the "true" production is at the moment.

We think October production is closer to 9.35 million b/d (excluding impact from Hurricane Nate).

US Crude Exports

US crude exports increased 126k b/d w-o-w to 1.924 million b/d.

With arbs wide open all the way till spring of 2018, we expect US crude exports to remain elevated going forward.

Here's what it looks like on a 4-week moving average basis:

Adjustment

Adjustment factor (unaccounted for crude oil) was a massive +396k b/d this week or +2.772 million bbls.

This is what it looks like on an 8-week moving average basis:

According to the traders we talked to, EIA's recent figures are likely overstating where US crude exports are rather than understating US supplies as we have shown in our articles.

Total US Liquid Stockpile

Total liquid stockpile declined 12.226 million bbls w-o-w.

As we have stated before, total liquid stockpile will reach the 5-year average before US crude storage as refined products go into deficit, which will subsequently lead US crude storage even lower.

Over the last 6 weeks, total liquid stockpile has declined 40.305 million bbls. The sizable draw is also evident in our chart above where storage is now below the same period in 2015.

There's more to come.

Conclusion

We recently published our exclusive report, "Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise." Similar to our storage analysis, all the fundamental signs point to the perfect storm forming for the global oil markets. As storage accelerates to the downside, we believe the consensus can no longer ignore the obvious signs that's currently in the market like 1) US shale disappointing, 2) demand outpacing forecasts, and 3) acceleratingly high counter-seasonal declines in global oil storage.

This really is the perfect storm, and we believe oil prices will move materially higher by year-end and for years to come.

