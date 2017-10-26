Ford Earnings: What I'll Be Watching

Ford produces million of vehicles annually, but investors worry about its readiness for an all-electric, fully autonomous future.

Ford Motor Company (F) will release its 3Q17 financial results Thursday morning and host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

Last quarter, the company reported net income of $2.0 billion and automotive segment operating margin of 5.9%. The company had warned that operating margin in North America would decline this year due in part to high steel costs and development expenses. Finally, the automaker had revised its 2017 earnings per share guidance to a range of $1.65 to $1.85 from prior guidance of below $1.76.

Strategic Plan

Stock prices are about the future; not the past. Although Ford, as do a number of other traditional automakers, today produces million of vehicles annually, investors worry about its readiness for an all-electric, fully autonomous future.

The key to preparing for an all-electric future is planning for battery production capacity, which Ford's strategic plan recently presented to investors did not address. As I explained in Ford: Not Enough, the company's razor-thin margins and already levered balance sheet put it in a precarious position as it attempts to pivot itself for a "smart" and "connected" future, "moving both people and goods."

Thursday morning, I'll look for management's answers to strategic questions that are bound to come up. Analysts will hope to hear how the company plans to produce or source batteries for its vehicles, how many "electrified" vehicles it plans to produce in the future, and how it will catch up to Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM) on vehicle autonomy.

North America Profitability

Even though North America revenue comprises less than half of the company's overall revenue, this segment generates nearly all of the profits.

At the same time, however, North America is also the market Tesla is disrupting first, currently with its Model S and Model X, but also with its upcoming Model 3 and Model Y in 2018 and beyond. This is why revenue and profitability shifts in North America will be the first telltale signs of emerging trends.

In tomorrow's press release and the following earnings conference call, I'll keep an eye out for slight changes in quarterly results, the underlying drivers, and management guidance around these metrics going forward.

Production Cuts

Ford announced in September that it plans to idle five North American vehicle assembly plants for a total of 10 weeks to reduce inventories of slow-selling models. As I discussed in What Does Ford's Production Cut Mean?, this is normal and expected as consumers tend to choose SUVs and trucks over cars during times of lower oil prices. Oil prices, however, may be set to change.

I keep close tabs on both global oil demand growth factors and supply dynamics by country. If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on the topic, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. Specifically, I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end, respectively, as the oil glut continues to decline.

If my higher oil price prediction proves to be correct, this would affect Ford's fundamentals negatively, as higher oil prices would revert "consumer taste" back to cars.

So Thursday I will look any management commentary around how the company plans to revitalize its car segments, rather than putting all of its eggs in one F-Series basket.

Bottom Line

Thursday's earnings are important. As Tesla ramps up its Model 3 production, will traditional automakers have enough time to pivot to an all-electric fully autonomous future? Stay tuned.

