SHU Portfolio: What To Buy Next

After raking in some 10% in the first three weeks on Sketchers (SKX) and Nutanix (NTNX), we're getting a little careful given the extended run in the markets. Nevertheless, here are some things we're considering buying, and why.

First Solar (FSLR)

The shares have had a pretty good year on stable to rising ASPs as a result of a booming world market, which is expected to add over 100GW in capacity this year.

Much of this comes from China, where the capacity is expected to increase by an unprecedented 48GW this year. Now, First Solar doesn't really sell in China, but this enormous Chinese demand is underpinning ASPs.

Where First Solar does sell is in India, and the Indian market has grown to be the third biggest market in a very short time, expected to add 10GW in installations in 2017.

Earnings will be out on Oct 26, so we wait for that although the timing of revenue recognition can make these quarterly earnings a bit volatile. We'll be looking more at the general trend.

The company came out in favor of the Suniva/SolarWorld case, and they are likely to be the biggest beneficiary of any subsequent protectionist measures.

The possible US tariffs are already casting a shade, from Renewable Energy World (our emphasis):

Solar power projects bid at low tariffs may be at risk as the prices of photovoltaic panels have risen amid a push in the U.S. to impose anti-dumping duty on cheaper imports from China. Tariffs could also rise from record lows as uncertainty over costs may deter renewable energy producers from quoting low rates in future auctions. The price of Chinese solar panels rose to 20 percent in the last six months to 35 cents per watt, Sanjeev Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a solar rooftop project developer, told BloombergQuint.

We're not quite sure how Deutsche Bank gets to $110 for First Solar shares in case the US imposes tariffs (assuming to the full extent of the demands from Suniva/Solarworld).

Nevertheless, there are also some risks involved that are difficult to ignore entirely. The prime risk is a falling ASP. While protectionism would hold up or (more likely) increase ASPs in the US, management has indicated that they would not aggressively try to exploit that.

In the rest of the world, ASPs could fall again when the Chinese shift some of their US exports elsewhere. We also fear that China might not maintain the torrid pace of installations of this year, although that fear might be somewhat unwarranted, from RenewEconomy (our emphasis):

According to the latest report from Asia Europe Clean Energy Consultants (AECEA), China needs to add just under 3GW of new solar in each remaining month of 2017 to reach 50GW, and deliver a second consecutive record breaking year. This should not be a problem for the world’s leading market, particularly considering a massive 25GW was installed in June and July alone – although that figure was boosted by a rush to get in before cuts to the feed-in tariff.

That is, declines usually come after a reduction in support, in this case, the feed-in tariff. Usually demand rushes, only to taper off after the change. There was a feed-in tariff reduction at the beginning of 2017, from IHS Technology:

On 27 December 2016, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) published the new feed-in tariffs (FIT) for PV systems to be installed in 2017. The 13% to 19% reduction compared to 2016 tariff rates are in line with the IHS assumptions for the China PV demand forecast published in the PV Demand Market Tracker on 9 December 2016.

But a further reduction at the beginning of July, which is what the bold part in the quote above from RenewEconomy was referring to, here is Clean Technica:

China has installed 24.4 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV in the first six months of 2017, including an extraordinary 13.5GW in the month of June alone, as developers rushed to complete installations to capitalise on a higher feed-in tariff that expired on July 1. According to the data from the China PV Industry Association (CPIA), the 24.4GW of new capacity

The shares seem to have stabilized in the mid-to-high 40s and are actually fairly cheap, especially in the light of the whopping $21 per share in cash.

But all of that doesn't mean all that much if ASPs have another lurch downward; you definitely don't want to get in front of that. At least with US tariffs (if the US government goes through with that) would give First Solar protection from that on its home market.

We're waiting to see whether the rising channel holds.

Finisar (FNSR)

Well, we argued that everything was postponed a quarter at Finisar on September 11, but we already bought a first position in the stock on September 29 with 300 shares at $22.20.

The shares are starting to show some signs of life with a big up-day on heavy volume last week. We could add to our position, especially in case it falls back to its support level just above $20. Simple reasons, as explained in more detail in earlier articles:

The shares are fairly cheap.

The company has two catalysts; the VCSEL lasers for 3D-sensing applications, first in mobile phones, are ramping up.

The second catalyst is a return of Chinese telecom demand.

On the VCSEL front, there was recent good news that propelled the shares of competitor Lumentum (LITE) higher, from Seeking Alpha:

A strong move up today for Lumentum (LITE +6.3%) may be tied to a strong forecast from Austria-based AMS, Bloomberg notes. Loup Ventures analyst Austin Bohlig says AMS is believed to have a manufacturing relationship with Lumentum for 3-D sensor modules, and a strong AMS forecast is a "great sign" for Lumentum, he tells Bloomberg. AMS said it expected "very strong quarter-on-quarter growth" as optical solution ramps in its consumer business continued at high volumes.

We think at today's levels, the shares offer a favorable risk-reward situation, but we have said that for quite some time, and we're still waiting for that Chinese recovery, even if that isn't likely to be in this calendar year, as we learned from a recent Oclaro (OCLR) presentation. But that will come at some time; we have little doubt about that.

Should the shares fall back to the support line of the trading channel, we would definitely add to our initial position.