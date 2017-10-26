8% Dividend Yield Had A Superb Quarter

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is often a favorite among investors. BXMT is a commercial mortgage REIT and has a great history of raising dividends. The mREIT invests in CRE (commercial real estate) and uses moderate levels of leverage:

BXMT earns a significant spread between the cost of financing and the yield on assets. They do this by taking on credit risk. Blackstone Mortgage has a history of doing their due diligence on potential investment opportunities.

Why invest in BXMT?

Investors interested in this mortgage REIT should know what’s inside the portfolio before deciding to invest in the company. For BXMT to sustain/grow the dividend, the portfolio needs to continue producing net interest income. The net interest income is a direct function of the loan portfolio. Investors are buying a dividend source, not a growth stock.

Why wait for a better price?

Over the last year BXMT has been trading at a large premium:

BXMT is trading at over a 20% premium to book value per share (the orange number 1.211). As it stands, investors are paying a 20% premium for a 7.84% dividend yield. I believe BXMT is one of the better mortgage REITs, but I’m not willing to pay a massive premium. Investors have much better options for dividend yields in the high 7% range. Preferred shares produce great dividends with significantly less risk.

Highlights

Blackstone Mortgage had a great Q3. They rarely have anything but a good quarter.

The dividends and core earnings look great. Earnings per share, basic and diluted were up from $0.53 in Q2 2017 to $0.61 in Q3 2017. Core earnings per share, basic and diluted were up from $0.60 in Q2 2017 to $0.69 in Q3 2017. As I said, BXMT had a great quarter. Book value per share was also up from $26.38 in Q2 2018 to $26.52 in Q3 2017.

Notice how much LIBOR increasing helps BXMT. A 1% increase in LIBOR results in +$0.26 of net interest income. When LIBOR goes up, the company makes more money. There is a high likelihood that the Federal Reserve raises rates again this winter. It’s probably not the best choice economically and they definitely don’t need to raise rates. However, if we see a temporary bump in inflation, they will probably raise rates.

BXMT results

Again, earnings and book value are up. The important item to notice here is the green box in financing. The company issued new bonds. The issuance was at 4.375% and will go at this rate until May 2022. This is a great deal for the company and shareholders.

Dividends

With the great results from Q3 2017, dividend coverage looks good. Loan originations also look good:

BXMT is doing a good job controlling for credit risk. LTV of 63% is pretty good. I do want to remark on the note for LTV: “Reflects LTV as of the date loans were originated or acquired by BXMT.”

The company purchases some of loans well after they were initiated. By the time it comes to purchasing, the property valued appreciate significantly. This creates an issue where the LTV ratio on the original loans would have been higher for some of them. Because BXMT is able to revalue the collateral when acquiring the loans, it lets them show off a very low LTV ratio. I’d like to see all LTV ratios being updated this way, but it’s not practical. Every property will not actually get revaluated. This is also a part of the process of BXMT doing their due diligence when purchasing loans for their portfolio.

Portfolio Composition

This is my favorite slide of the presentation and lets investors know what they are investing in. A large part of the allocation to the portfolio is in California and New York. These two states account for 41% of shareholders’ equity. Investors should keep this in mind when investing in the company. It’s not enough to dominate the analysis, but I personally prefer to see the properties slightly more spread out.

I am concerned about the growing allocation to office. BXMT has been adding to office for a while now, and it’s become 54% of the entire portfolio. From my own personal experience, people will take a pay cut to live where they want. I’ve seen multiple people take a pay cut to work remotely. In some cases, people have moved across the entire country. If employers are able to pay less for work by allowing people to work remotely, this becomes a serious risk.

Will this become a risk for BXMT? I can’t say with any certainty. However, I do keep it in mind when deciding at what point I believe BXMT should have a buy rating. Other investors may disagree, but I consider BXMT’s concentration in office as more risky as they become overweight (in my view) in office.

LIBOR

92% of BXMT’s portfolio is positively correlated with LIBOR. As LIBOR goes up, net interest per share goes up massively. In short, BXMT would like it if LIBOR were higher.

My one serious critique

I am not a fan:

I do not like that they added back non-cash compensation. I am never a fan of doing this. This is a loss for shareholders and it doesn’t just last for one quarter. The impact is continual. Shareholders see a dilution in equity. This is one of the issues I have when investors solely look at core earnings to judge a mortgage REIT. There are some costs which get added back in that are either not one-time events or that will have a permanent impact on shareholders equity.

Conclusion

BXMT does not get a buy rating because I don’t believe in paying that much of a premium. However, it was a great quarter for the company – one of many. The large premium exposes investors to a potential loss that is beyond what I could stomach. There is no clear negative catalyst which would see the price of BXMT come down. The issue is entirely that it’s a source of dividends and there are safer ways to get yields under 8%.

