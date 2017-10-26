Northrop Grumman: When There Is Too Much Growth

It will be hard for the company to replicate such results in the future.

Investment Thesis

After writing articles on a few defense companies, a reader asked me to review Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), another global security provider operating mainly in the U.S. The company flew under my radar due to a very low dividend yield (around 1.30%).

I must say that what management achieved over the past 5 years is quite impressive. While being pressured by government budget cuts, NOC improved its margins and earnings year after year. Now that its major headwind has become a tailwind with a switch of administration, let’s take a look at what the company has to offer to future investors.

Understanding the Business

NOC is a leader in the global security/military business. Similar to all major defense contractors in the industry, the company highly depends on the U.S. government budget, as 87% of its revenue comes from the home country.

(Source: Northrop Grumman 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report)

The company is divided into three business segments:

Aerospace - Includes manned aircraft such as the F-35, F/A-18, B-2 and unmanned aircraft such as the Global Hawk and Fire Scout. This division also designs space systems.

Mission Systems - Includes everything necessary for surveillance. NOC manufactures radars, sensors, surveillance systems, and content for the F-35.

Technology Services - Provides cybersecurity and IT solutions and maintenance services.

(Source: NOC Business Overview Presentation)

Revenues

(Source: YCharts)

The company went through difficult times following the budget sequester of 2012. As with many other defense contractors, revenue fell during this period. However, the wind is starting to change, as we can see momentum building for Northrop.

Management has made another step forward with the acquisition of Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) for the sum of $9.2 billion. After Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) buying Sikorsky Aircraft and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) buying Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), NOC enters the dance of consolidation in the defense industry.

This move will add another $4.6+ billion in revenue and $15.4 billion in contract backlog. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2018, and OA should act as another division of NOC where it will continue to manufacture satellites, launchers, and missile defense systems.

Earnings

(Source: YCharts)

While revenue dropped from 2010 to 2016, the company experienced an impressive earnings improvement during the same period. This explains why NOC has been so popular with investors lately. Management put a major focus on improving margins, and the result is there:

(Source: YCharts)

Dividend Growth Perspective

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. This makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that had achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

(Source: YCharts)

As you can see, there is no dividend growth number strong enough to make NOC yield go higher. What used to be a solid dividend yielder (3.5%+) has now become a stock that most income-seeking folks would ignore. The problem is while the dividend grew by 82%, the stock price exploded by 365%.

(Source: YCharts)

Looking forward, you can expect management to keep a high-single digit dividend growth rate policy. The company will benefit from favorable conditions, such as budget increase, geopolitical tensions, and the acquisition of OA, to boost its earnings in the upcoming years.

(Source: YCharts)

Finally, while management has been overly generous with the company's shareholders, it still benefits from plenty of room to increase its payout in the future. With both payout and cash payout ratio under 45%, NOC will keep its 13-year dividend increase streak alive. The company meets my 7 dividend growth investing principles.

Potential Downsides

Over 80% of Northrop’s revenue depends from the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies. We all have seen how this affected revenues in the past. I doubt NOC or any other defense contractor will be able to improve their margins once again if a similar situation happens. Therefore, the downside potential of a stock that went up by over 350% in 5 years is real.

Which such hype around this stock, I’m not sure NOC could reach higher levels to keep shareholders happy on a consistent basis. After all, the stock is on a very steep uptrend for several years. I have no doubt we are talking about a good company here, but there is a limit in the price to pay. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at NOC’s valuation.

Valuation

The first thing that struck me when I looked at NOC’s previous PE history is how it looks familiar. I’m sure I saw the 2012-2017 trend somewhere else…

Source: Ycharts

Oh wait! I remember now, NOC suffers from a bullish disease called PE expansion:

Source: Ycharts

As NOC’s price went up, the PE ratio almost followed the exact same trend. In other words, the company isn’t really that much better than it was 5 years ago. What changed is how the market values it. While I think a PE of 9 was more than pessimistic (and unfair), the current PE is tough to swallow.

I’ve also tried to find a fair value using the dividend discount model. Once again, when you use this model with stocks yielding under 2%, results are proven to be quite exponential and difficult to analyze:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $4.00 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $618.46 $307.20 $203.53 10% Premium $566.92 $281.60 $186.57 Intrinsic Value $515.38 $256.00 $169.61 10% Discount $463.85 $230.40 $152.65 20% Discount $412.31 $204.80 $135.69

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

While I felt generous giving a 10% growth rate for the first 10 years and keep an 8% growth afterward, NOC still appears as overvalued.

Final Thought

I think we are facing a classic victim of its own success. Management did a great job improving their business model to a point where EPS doubled over the past 5 years. The number of outstanding shares dropped by almost 50% over the past decade, margins improved and management keep going forward new acquisitions.

If you are a current NOC shareholder, I have to congratulate you for this great investment. Unfortunately, we are at a point where holding or selling to take a profit is probably the best strategy.

Disclaimer: I do not hold NOC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

