Dick's Sporting Goods: Survival Of The Fittest

Dick's Sporting Goods seems to be positioned to withstand the storm; however, there may be more pain before the gain down the road.

This promotional environment is expected to persist for the foreseeable future hence most of the companies trade at discounts to the general market.

The whole industry has gone through increased competition that resulted in a decline in profitability for most of the companies.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) trades at a cheap valuation of 9 price to forward earnings, is debt free, and sales are growing rapidly. Therefore, it has all characteristics a solid investment should have. Compared to a general market as S&P 500, it is a bargain. However, there is a catch. There is a good reason why the company trades so cheaply. The main risk stems from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and a shift in consumer behavior which results in an excessive promotional environment in the industry. Therefore, Dick's Sporting Goods is on sale as most brick and mortar companies because investors are pessimistic about the future existence of traditional retail. However, the market was not that pessimistic about the company only 12 months ago.

Share performance

In November 2016, the shares reached an all-time high of $62.88. Hence, only 12 months ago, the market was quite an optimist about the future existence of Dick's Sporting Goods. This year the optimism vanished. The shares declined 60% to a low of $24.52 in this month. The shift in market expectations was quite rapid even though it has to be said that the shares tried to attempt the $60 level since 2014.



This technically strong level was rejected in January 2014 at a price of $58.8, then at April 2015 at a price of $60.33 and eventually at $62.88 in November 2016. The $60 level held firm and shares reversed to the downside. The reason why the shares could not break higher is that fundamentals did not support it.

Fundamentals

Fundamentals mirrored the stock performance. Even though sales increased by 35%, the EPS remained flat. The main reason for this was the decline in operating margin. In 2012, it was 9% whereas in 2016 it was only 5.7% (visible at bottom in below picture).

I suspect this declining trend is expected to accelerate in 2017 given the 60% decline in shares. However, the company is not alone which has been suffering from a decline in profitability.

Industry profitability decline

For instance, Hibbett's (NASDAQ:HIBB) profitability declined as well over the same period despite an increase in sales. The net operating margin was 14.1% in 2013 whereas it was 9.9% in 2017.

Another retailer selling sports apparel primarily through brick and mortar channel is Genesco (NYSE:GCO). Its operating margin declined from 6.5% in 2013 to 4.9% in 2017 despite a 10% increase in sales.

Yet another sports retailer is Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV). Its sales increased by 8.5%, but its operating margin remained flat. It was 2.7% in 2012 whereas it was relatively flat in 2016 at 2.9%. The operating margin did not decline; however, it operates with one of the lowest operating margins in the industry.

And yet another company is Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL). The sales increased by 30% over the last five years whereas its operating margin declined from 8.3% to 2.9%.

Therefore, most of the retailers selling sports apparel and equipment have similar characteristics. Sales have been increasing but operating margin has been declining. It is no wonder that all of them are down over the five-year history and they trade cheaply.



However, the important question is why those companies share similar characteristics and whether the future looks bright or bleak.

Industry trends

Clearly, one of the most apparent reason is the shift in consumer behavior. It is not only the Amazon versus traditional brick and mortar retailers, but it is also the price transparency. The consumers' choice to search for the best price could be easily done through the internet via a phone or a PC. The companies' response is to match the competition or even be more aggressive and sell the products cheaper. That way, they can preserve the market share.

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods 2Q 2017 Call Transcript

Unfortunately, the trend is not going to vanish, and this promotional environment is going to persist.

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods 2Q 2017 Call Transcript

According to Ed Stack, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, we are in a new normal environment. Companies such as Dick's are going to be more promotional in order to preserve the market share whereas its operating margin is expected to suffer further. Competitors cannot stand still and they will be more promotional as well. What would be the result? The sales are going to suffer and profitability declines even further. This deteriorating environment will bring winners and losers.

Dick's Sporting Goods could be on the winning side. The company had operating margin of 5.7% compared to 2.9% for Finish Line, 2.9% for Big 5 Sporting Goods and 4.9% for Genesco. Therefore, it has the highest margin of safety and can be more aggressive. Only Hibbett had a higher operating margin of 9.9%. However, there is one thing that does not favor Hibbett. It is too dependent on two suppliers; Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA).

If Nike and Under Armour start favoring the digital channel, then Hibbett is in trouble. And Nike already tests Amazon as the new channel.

On the other hand, Dick's Sporting Goods has a lower exposure to Nike and Under Armour.

Hence I think Dick's Sporting Goods may be the lowest cost producer among the presented companies and is more immune to Nike's decision. As a result, it is in a good shape to win the battle. Nevertheless, it seems there will be more pain before gain, and it could be a very long battle. Most of the companies presented above are debt free and cash flow positive.

Takeaway

The apparel sports industry is going through a massive change and the result is higher competition and sales promotion. The sales and profitability are going to suffer even more and the end game is the consolidation and survival of the fittest and strongest companies. In my point of view, Dick's Sporting Goods is positioned well to withstand the storm. It has one of the highest operating margins, whereas its exposure to suppliers is more diversified. However, it may be a long journey, and there may be more pain down the road.

