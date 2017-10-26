Wall Street Breakfast: Future Path Of ECB Stimulus

Stocks

European earnings roundup: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) -15.5% premarket after posting weak network profits and seeing a market decline in 2018. Statoil's (NYSE:STO) earnings lagged behind forecasts due to impairment charges and lower output in North America. AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) raised its SABMiller merger savings target, while profits increased in Brazil. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -7% premarket following a big hit to trading revenues. Trading also slumped at Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), falling some 30% in Q3, causing shares to slip 1.6% premarket.

General Electric will use more alliances to build its digital-industrial business in coming years, according to John Flannery, marking his first direct remarks about digital strategy since he became CEO on Aug. 1. That could further suggest GE will curb spending in that area. The industrial conglomerate is investing about $2.1B in GE Digital this year, and executives had said that amount would fall in 2018.

Pfizer plans to kick off an auction process for its consumer healthcare business in November, paving the way for a potential $15B-plus sale, Reuters reports. Several global companies, including GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY), have expressed interest in the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) unit. Other possible bidders could include Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Influential proxy adviser ISS has weighed in on the proxy fight at Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), recommending that dissident Pershing Square's Bill Ackman be elected to the board. In part, it's joining fellow adviser Glass Lewis, who on Monday recommended all three candidates on Pershing Square's slate. ADP shares inched up on the news in AH trading on Wednesday.

The FCC is planning to make sweeping changes to media-ownership rules next month, eliminating or scaling back longstanding limits on local ownership of TV stations and newspapers. Chairman Ajit Pai's approach has weighed on observers of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (NASDAQ:SBGI) $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), which would create a local-broadcasting juggernaut bumping hard against mass ownership rules.

Saudi Arabia's stock exchange hopes to be the "exclusive" venue for the listing of Saudi Aramco's (Private:ARMCO) initial public offering, Tadawul CEO Khalid al-Hussan told the FT. The statement raises questions about the structure of the IPO - which New York and London have been vying to host internationally - in what has been billed as the biggest IPO in history.

Following a similar decision at rival Fedex (NYSE:FDX) last month, UPS will raise rates across many of its U.S. services by 4.9% later this year. The rise of e-commerce and online retailers has posed challenges for the shipping industry as costs associated with delivery to residential addresses are higher than to businesses, which receive more packages and bring more revenue per stop.

Amazon has plans to drop off packages directly into shoppers' homes through Amazon Key, a lock and camera system that users control remotely to let delivery associates slip goods into their houses. Prime members can pay $249.99 and up for a cloud-controlled camera and lock the company offers to install. "This is not an experiment for us," said Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Peter Larsen. "This is a core part of the Amazon shopping experience from this point forward."