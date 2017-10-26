5% Dividend Yield And Excellent Properties On A 50% Sale

Management saw the malls underperforming and have taken a pay cut to keep operating expenses down.

TCO is trading at a significant discount to the fair value of their assets.

Dividend sustainability: check!

FFO growth: check!

Selling at a discount: check!

Taubman Centers (TCO) passes all tests. I bought some shares and then I bought more. This is why:

The price continues to fall. Getting TCO below $50 is an insane discount. Their NAV/share is around $100 making this a great deal in almost any scenario. There are reasons to not like TCO, here are a few:

Management’s decisions on how to handle the activist case. I wrote multiple ways management may have lost credibility. The Amazon (AMZN) effect on several retail stores in Florida (Florida was hit by a hurricane).

However, management has done a respectable job with the portfolio. There is a chance the stock price could fall more, but it’d be a massive market failure. That would be on top of the massive market failure already in place - TCO below $50. TCO is a buy under $62.50.

Geography

There will be some temporary impacts from the hurricane. When the company only owns and/or operates 27 retail assets, it’s understandable the market would be fearful. However, the stock price being under $50 would perhaps make sense if all of these locations were wiped off the map. It’s understandable that some investors are worried, but TCO still has a lot of upside.

The best assets

TCO has the “best” malls:

TCO’s presentations have several slides with a lot of information on them. I’ll break them down as we go. This slide can be broken down fairly easily – TCO wins at mall quality.

Understanding what quality of assets can do:

The sales per square foot is insane. It also means renters are willing to pay a much higher rent when compared to peers. I’m invested in Simon Property Group (SPG), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), and Washington Prime Group (WPG). I believe all 4 companies I just listed run respectable portfolios and are undervalued. Needless to say, despite the fear around the company, TCO is trading at a great bargain. The sales per square foot isn’t anything new for TCO. In fact, it’s gone from good to great over time:

TCO has been dominating the sales per square foot metric for a decade.

NOI and FFO

Five key factors for TCO’s growth:

Best locations Best demographics Omnichannel complementary Premier In-Line Tenants High Quality Anchors & Department Stores

Information on the growth from the CEO Robert Taubman from the Q2 2017 earnings call:

“Yesterday we released our second quarter earnings. We delivered strong earnings growth with adjusted FFO per share of $0.92, up strong 16.5%. The result was in line with our expectation. Comparable center NOI growth including lease cancellation income was 6.5%. Excluding lease cancellation, we were up 2.8%. Average rent per square foot was up 1.6%. Trailing 12-month releasing spread were 9.1%. However, relatively small number of yields with average lease terms of less 2.5 years had a significant impact.”

Without the new short-term leases, the spread would have been above 15%. Why is management doing this? They want short-term leases because they believe a few years down the road they will be able to sign leases with a much better spread. This is management dealing with the current environment correctly. It is important to note that the long and more important leases have great spreads. The shorter leases are less important and used to keep occupancy up until they can lock in better long-term leases. Impact? Short term, TCO will probably see an overall drop in rent. However, long term they are making the correct decision.

Locations

Remember that NAV is around $100/share. Shareholders are holding onto prime locations at a massive discount.

TCO’s properties are concentrated in the largest and most influential markets within the United States. When online stores are opening their first physical locations, they want to be in the most influential areas.

Retail is having difficulties. Management mentioned it multiple times on the earnings call. However, TCO does have an omnichannel strategy:

Physical locations are important for several reasons, including being a distribution channel. The physical locations can improve website traffic while reducing order fulfillment and customer acquisition costs.

Again, TCO has great locations and it shows through surrounding demographics:

TCO has placed themselves where there is money. The only metric they aren’t first on is population. While TCO is at it, why not have dominant anchor quality:

Anchors are a key factor when assessing mall quality. Just as the slide says, TCO is unparalleled in this metric.

Performance

It’s clear at this point that TCO has high quality assets. Let’s start digging into performance:

TCO’s properties are growing very effectively. Management lowered guidance in Q2 2017, which I will dive into soon. First, I’d like to jump into long-term guidance pertaining to NOI growth:

The company has international projects which should have a major impact on NOI growth as we move towards 2019. Redevelopment projects are also expected to add $20 to $30 million in NOI growth. As we see this progress in NOI growth, the debt to EBITDA ratio should see improvement.

While other high quality mall REITs lowered their dividend during the great recession, TCO didn’t make any cuts. When the company compares itself to peers, they were the only mall REIT to not reduce their dividend. The peer group (used by TCO) includes: Macerich (MAC), PEI, SPG, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), and GGP (GGP). They do not include SKT in the peer group.

Speaking of dividends, the company has never reduced their dividend since they had their IPO in 1992. Keep in mind, this is not the same as a dividend champion like Altria Group (MO). Over many of those years, TCO maintained the dividend instead of raising it.

The dividend is not the only sign of superior performance:

This is a pretty spectacular list to be compared to over the last 20 years. The last decade hasn’t been as stellar for investors. However, now the stock price is at an exceptional entry price. To hit home the concept, I will compare TCO to SPG and Realty Income (O):

Purple line: O

Brown line: SPG

Most of the market is overvalued, but this REIT is not.

I’m not saying all these companies should be trading at the same price. I am saying that this chart shows investors an opportunity. While the stock price has been underperforming, the actual company has seen growth. The market is pricing TCO as if everything has already gone wrong. This would include all Florida locations getting decimated by hurricane Irma.

Management guidance changes

The CFO, Simon Leopold, gave an update on guidance (I’ve attempted to correct errors in the transcript):

“Now an update on our guidance: as we currently re-lease for the full year 2017, we are expecting FFO per share to be in the range of $3.53 to $3.63 and AFFO per share to be in the range of $3.57 to $3.77. Given we are now through more than half of the year, we felt that it was appropriate to narrow our guidance range to $0.10. Given the continued retail industry challenges, we now feel like the high-end of our previous range is unlikely to be reached. For the year, we now expect constant NOI growth including lease cancellation income to be 1% to 3%, down from our previous guidance of about 3.5%. Our guidance now sees pre-development expense to be $4 million to $5 million, down from a previous guidance of $6 million to $7 million and we are assuming lease cancellation income of about $12 million for the year, to the high-end of our previous guidance range.”

Management was anticipating NOI growth around 3.5%. They backed off that number with the Q2 earnings release and projected 1% to 3% instead. However, that decline won't all flow through to AFFO because of cost-saving initiatives. Those initiatives include (I'm not joking here): "Lower compensation expense particularly for senior management."

Management saw the malls underperforming and have taken a pay cut to keep operating expenses down. TCO, the mall REIT trading at around half of its NAV/share, is one where management reduces their pay to strengthen numbers.

Conclusion

TCO is trading at a significant discount to the fair value of their assets. The company should continue to see NOI and FFO growth. The dividends have been steady and should continue for the foreseeable future. I have criticized management, but I respect how well they’ve run the portfolio. The criticism is almost entirely over the activist case. The discount to NAV is incredibly rare.

There is a significant short-term risk with buying TCO now. There is price risk. The market could continue to fail and we may see shares dip even further. However, if they do dip further, I plan on buying more. If the market were not failing, the current price wouldn’t be available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, SKT, SPG, WPG, TCO, PEI, PEI-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy TCO.