Marathon Petroleum To Create Second Largest Domestic Refining Complex By 2020

Back in February 2013, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) completed its purchase of BP plc's (NYSE:BP) 451,000 bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery which was renamed the Galveston Bay refinery. Marathon Petroleum Corporation paid $598 million for the refinery, $1.1 billion for existing inventories, and agreed to pay up to $700 million over the course of six years depending on the financial performance of the refinery (known as an earnout provision). Let's dig into the significance of this asset for Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

General overview

Along with the purchase, Marathon Petroleum acquired four light product terminals, a cogeneration facility, three intrastate natural gas liquids pipelines connecting to the refinery, and certain marketing and crude shipment contracts.

What cogeneration units enable is the simultaneous generation of electricity and useful heat. Instead of being rejected or vented, that heat is used by the refinery (particularly to generate steam) to drive down costs and bolster margins.

At the time of the purchase, the Galveston Bay refinery had 1,040 MW of cogeneration capacity. Since then that has been marginally raised to 1,055 MW, with the unit capable of producing 4.3 million pounds of steam per hour. 46% of the cogeneration unit's electricity generation is used at the refinery, with the rest sold to the regional electricity grid.

The Galveston Bay refinery is located 30 miles to the southeast of Houston and is adjacent to Marathon Petroleum's Texas City refinery. Since the purchase, capacity at its Galveston Bay refinery has been increased to 459,000 bpd while Marathon's Texas City refinery is much smaller at 86,000 bpd. Both refineries are located next to Galveston Bay and have access to the Houston Ship Channel, directly connecting those refineries to global markets. This is key.

Crude cost advantages

Also key, these refineries both have access to cost advantaged crude supplies. While the Texas City refinery can only process light sweet oil types, the Galveston Bay refinery can process both light sweet and heavy sour crude types. 60% of Marathon's throughput volumes in 2016 was sour crude oil as sour crude oil trades at a discount to light oil types. A differential Marathon Petroleum Corporation has been and will continue to aggressively capitalize on.

Sour oil tends to be medium to heavy, and heavy sour crude trades at a material discount to West Texas Intermediate (America's light sweet oil benchmark) and Brent (global light sweet oil benchmark). The Galveston Bay refinery may have access to Alberta's very cost advantaged heavy sour oil volumes, but most importantly it can refine sour oil produced in Texas, the Gulf of Mexico, Mexico, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and elsewhere.

Other than sour oil, 19% of Marathon's throughput oil volumes is based on WTI which trades at a significant discount to Brent. A significance that really comes into play when exporting petroleum products as most of Marathon's non-domestic competitors are buying more expensive oil at Brent prices (WTI-Brent spread has been around $6/barrel lately, a massive spread that will come down due to rising US oil exports).

Both the Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries can capitalize on cheaper domestic crude supplies versus its international competitors, but the Galveston Bay refinery has a big edge in that department.

Texas City you're a STAR

Due to their proximity to each other, Marathon Petroleum is combining both refineries through its STAR (South Texas Asset Repositioning) program. Through the five-year $2 billion development, Marathon plans to fully integrate both refineries by 2020, creating America's second largest refining complex behind Motiva's Port Arthur facility (which has 600,000 bpd of crude throughput capacity). Important to note is that the complex's refining capacity will be boosted by 45,000 bpd (over current capacity as two separate units) to 585,000 bpd once completed.

Another part of this endeavor includes enabling the refining complex to upgrade residual fuel oil (a low value product) into higher value refined products like diesel on top of improving the complex's gas oil recovery. Marathon Petroleum plans to both leverage economies of scale and higher margin products to improve its bottom line.

Operations are supported by 16.2 million barrels of tank storage capacity at the Galveston Bay facility and 3.9 million barrels at the Texas City facility.

In order to make the most of additional refining capacity, Marathon Petroleum needs to be able to sport a high utilization rate. This is achieved by expanding export capabilities.

Exports on the march

The vast majority of Marathon's refined products exports comes from its Garyville refinery in southeastern Louisiana (543,000 bpd of refining capacity) and its Galveston Bay refinery. While Marathon's export capacity stood at 345,000 bpd in 2014, 365,000 bpd in 2015, and 395,000 bpd last year, its actual exports have been much lumpier.

Refined products exports (primarily gasoline and distillates, with the smallest amount of asphalt) stood at 275,000 bpd in 2014, jumped up to 319,000 bpd in 2015, and slipped back down to 296,000 bpd in 2016. However, this most likely was due to a major turnaround (maintenance) activity in 2016 at both the Garyville and Galveston Bay refineries, and it would be reasonable to assume refined products exports will rebound this year. Marathon's turnaround activity was very heavy in 2014 and 2016 while it was relatively light in 2015 (to capitalize on the huge plummet in oil prices before gasoline and diesel prices had fallen by as much).

Going forward, investors should expect exports to continue increasing as the STAR program will add 115,000 bpd of export capacity to Marathon's Galveston Bay complex. Bringing its total export capacity up to 510,000 bpd or roughly 30% of its refining capacity.

Other than exports, the Texas City (includes both refineries) pipeline system has the capacity to transport 215,000 bpd of refined products across 42 miles to Pasadena, TX, where Marathon has access to extensive takeaway options.

Exports and RINs

It's here where I would like to bring up RIN, Renewable Identification Number, expenses that are a part of the Renewable Fuel Standards program. Simply put, every time a gallon of petroleum products is produced in America for the domestic market, a certain amount of biofuel has to be produced to generate a RIN that can be used to offset the RVO, Renewable Volume Obligation (a tax), created by the production of a gallon of diesel or gasoline from crude. That RIN can be purchased from a third-party and often refineries are forced to do so (having in-house bio-fuel production operations helps mitigate RIN expenses as that production generates RINs to offset the fossil fuel side of the business).

Like all refinery operators, Marathon Petroleum has seen its RIN expense steadily increase over the past few years, rising to $288 million last year from $141 million in 2014. One way to get around those expenses is to export produced petroleum products to markets where the Renewable Fuel Standards program doesn't apply. As Marathon boosts its export capabilities, it will be able to put downward pressure on its RIN expenses.

Investors that want to read a lot more about RINs should check out the middle section of this Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) article I wrote on this issue, which can be found here.

Final thoughts

The STAR project has solid economic underpinnings, and once completed, it should generate plenty of value for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Greater access to foreign markets via export capacity expansions helps ensure high utilization rates. America is buying crude at much cheaper prices than its competitors due to the large WTI-Brent spread, and the nation's refineries are top of the line, giving it a huge edge.

Moving towards higher margin products generates a buffer when crack spreads are shrinking, and economies of scale tend to improve profitability in any situation. Downward pressure on rising RIN expenses is always welcome. For these reasons, Marathon Petroleum Corporation was smart to both buy the refinery and move forward with integration. Creating the second largest refinery complex in America is very noteworthy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.