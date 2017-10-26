US Foods - Getting North Of $30 Per Share Over The Next Year

The tipping point added catalyst for investors is going to likely be once CDR and KKR have exited their entire shareholder positions.

Overview

US Foods Holdings (USFD) has its own “Tipping Point” marketing for its customers – the premise, good food equates to good tips. For investors, there is also an important tipping point to be paying attention to. But first, let’s take a snapshot of the foodservice industry peer group.

Investors already exposed to the foodservice industry or for those thinking about it, US Foods trades at a discounted valuation within the core public company peer group. Rather than talk about it, the graphic below provides a comparative review of the primary foodservice companies available for investors including:

Performance Food Group ( PFGC

Sysco Corporation ( SYY

The Chef’s Warehouse ( CHEF

US Foods

Clearly on an a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis and based on forecast expectation, US Foods is discounted versus the peer group in the table above. There are a few reasons as to why this could be. It could be a result from slower net sales, earnings and margin expectations; higher exposure to debt, or lower perceptions based upon scale and a lack of dividend payment.

Net sales growth is not clearly identifiable for the peer group has most companies consistently acquire smaller peers. However, US Foods is clearly witnessing an acceleration for top-line growth, driven by case volume improvement.

Investors need look no farther than the monthly retail sales and consumer price index (CPI) reports. Foodservice inflation for 2017 has grown at twice the pace as food at home. The same can be said for retail sales when comparing foodservice to the grocery industry. This is benefiting foodservice companies as they are all experiencing margin expansion, which is accelerating. The grocery industry contrarily, has continued to struggle as margins have been squeezed by competitive pricing.

US Foods profit margin has expanded from a paltry 0.1 percent to 1.4 percent, a 130-basis point (bps) increase with expectations for the company to be approaching 2 percent by 2018. This trend has also been present for Performance Food and Chef’s Warehouse. Sysco has been flat, but estimates call for margin bps improvement through fiscal year 2019.

Another focal point is leverage risk. There are two ways to look at a company’s debt. The first is debt to capital as it is indicative of the exposure to interest expenses, which helps investors grasp risks associated with increasing interest rates. The other is considering leverage measures such as debt/EBITDA.

For US Foods, the company actually has the lowest debt to capital ratio. However, it has the second highest debt/EBITDA measure, just lower than Performance Food. Foodservice in general will face higher risk as interest rates increase, to date this has been marginal, allowing for less severe of an impact. For EBITDA, this is a key focal point for analysts, and is tied to profit growth.

US Foods has been scrutinized by analysts as to EBITDA growth expectations, but to date, the company has outperformed all peers, exception being Sysco. For adjusted net income and free cash flow, US Foods is expected to witness double-digit growth over the next couple of years. Debt/EBITDA has been reduced from 8.7 to 3.9 times on a gross basis.

I have read comments from the Seeking Alpha community regarding negative sentiments about US Foods not paying a dividend. But only Sysco within this peer group actually pay a dividend. US Foods’ scale is likely the reason why investors are looking for a dividend payment. Based on potential free cash flow generation by year-end 2017, US Foods could easily payout a $225 dividend or $1.00 per share, equating to a 3.6 percent yield. But the company is currently focused on decreasing leverage and making smaller acquisitions.

Upon the review of these variables, there is no justification for US Foods’ lower valuation, which bodes well for the near-term. After holding stock in the company since the IPO, I have a different theory for what is holding back US Foods’ potential.

Immediately following the IPO, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CDR) and Kohlberg Kravis & Co. L.P. (KKR) held nearly 80 percent of the outstanding shares. Additionally, at the start of 2017, US Foods witnessed share dilution as the underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares. This reduced diluted earnings per share (EPS) performance estimates for 2017. Investors should recognize that adjusted net income is estimated to increase by greater than 20 percent for 2017 and 15 percent the following year.

These two factors have led to US Foods being pressured. Lower diluted EPS and strong scrutiny on EBITDA and selling pressure from the company’s largest shareholder has intermittently impacted the company. January through September of 2017, CDR and KKR has reduced their ownership from 77 to 18 percent. These primary shareholders have performed three secondary public offerings of their common stock, generating nearly $3.2 billion in cash. Including the dividend payment and CDR and KKR has made $3.8 billion.

Each time this has occurred, US Foods’ stock price has been negatively impacted. With only 40 million shares remaining at 18 percent of the total, CDR and KKR will likely bring in another $1.2 billion or so bringing the total towards $5 billion. For what sounds like a killing putting a bad taste in the market’s mouth, investors need to realize that CDR and KKR purchased US Foods for $7.1 billion back in 2007.

Each of the previous there secondary public offerings has resulted in CDR and KKR selling at least 40 million shares. With this exact amount remaining, it would appear that there may be one more public offering on the way, which could occur before year-end or early next year.

Summary

My target price for US Foods over the next 15 months is $34 per share, or upside potential of 25 percent. This reflects an assumed P/E of 20 times earnings, which anticipates multiple expansion. I am still being conservative using a multiple lower than all of US Foods’ peers.

Once CDR and KKR have exited their position in full, there will no longer be shareholder selling pressure for remaining shareholders. As US Foods has experienced substantial growth in adjusted net income and free cash flow, further share dilution is unlikely.

Combined with current tailwinds of stronger retail sales and CPI trends for dining out versus earning at home, US Foods is set up for the opportunity to get north of $30 per share, possibly over the next couple of quarters.

