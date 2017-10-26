Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News - October 25, 2017

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

PTC Therapeutics Gets FDA CRL Once Again For DMD Drug

News: On Wednesday October 25, 2017 PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for its NDA application for Translarna. The drug was developed to treat patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration. The FDA stated that it can't approve the drug with the current application on hand.

Analysis: PTC Therapeutics has been trying for years to get its application approved to market Translarna in the United States. The problem is that the FDA has repeatedly shot down the drug. The company says it is in the process of filing a formal dispute resolution request. In my opinion, PTC is grasping at straws. That's because the FDA has stated that the company must provide more clinical evidence through another trial, to prove that Translarna works in patients with DMD. In addition, the FDA has already refused to review Translarna twice before, when a marketing application has been submitted. That's because of failed clinical trials, which have not proven efficacy of the drug in this patient population. The issue is that PTC was hoping that the FDA would look at family protest/support for approval, just like how Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) got its drug approved. That's because Sarepta's DMD drug also failed to provide efficacy that it worked. Although, the FDA was lenient to approve the drug regardless because of pressure from families to get something to market for DMD patients. In my opinion, if PTC wants to go for approval it will have to comply with the FDA, and run another clinical trial that proves that the drug works.

Incyte Inks Partnership Deal With MacroGenics

News: On Wednesday October 25, 2017, Incyte (INCY) announced that it had inked a $900 million deal with MacroGenics (MGNX). That means that Incyte will gain global rights to an early stage PD-1 checkpoint drug. More specifically, Incyte is paying an upfront payment of $150 million to MacroGenics for rights to MGA012. The breakdown of the deal is a potential for Macrogenics to earn $420 million in development milestones, then around $330 million in commercial milestones. The royalty range is somewhere between 15% to 24%.

Analysis: This deal is good for both companies. That's because Incyte gains a PD-1 drug that it can add to its pipeline. That just builds on the company's commitment to develop a multitude of immunotherapy drugs to treat patients with cancer. It is also good for MacroGenics, because it brings in much needed upfront cash to advance its own pipeline. In addition, MacroGenics still retains the ability to be able to create combination therapies with MGA012. The best part of all is that Incyte now has its own PD-1 drug that it can use to combine with its other assets to improve efficacy in a multitude of cancer targets.

Amgen Scraps CETP Drug For Cholesterol

News: On Wednesday October 25, 2017, Amgen (AMGN) announced that it had scrapped its CETP drug to treat patients with high cholesterol. The company had garnered a deal to spend up to $1.5 billion to acquire Dezima Pharma about two years ago. At that time, Amgen paid an upfront payment of $300 million to acquire the company.

Analysis: This was not a huge surprise, and it is a good move for Amgen to finally cut ties with its CETP drug. The CETP drugs developed over the years by other big pharmaceutical companies has caused a lot of headaches. That's because year after year, big pharma companies scrapped their CETP drugs because of lack of efficacy in patients with high cholesterol. Such companies that scrapped their CETP programs include: Merck (MRK), Pfizer (PFE), and Eli Lilly (LLY). More about Merck dropping its CETP drug can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Merck Pulls The Plus On Cholesterol Drug". The dropping of the CETP drug by Amgen, In my opinion, was ultimately inevitable.

