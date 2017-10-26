Inflection Point: Oil's Inevitable Rise (Part 1 Of 4)

We recently provided a quarterly update for our fund's Limited Partners, and wanted to share some of our conclusions and thoughts as we head towards year-end. In the next series of articles, we'll provide excerpts of our findings and some additional insights. Needless to say, and as you may have guessed from our title ... we think oil's inevitable rise will end up surprising a complacent market.

Perfection

“Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” - Coach Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights

The above quote is a mantra, something that the football coach in NBC’s drama, Friday Night Lights, says before leading his high school team onto the field. This quote from the television show is a condensed version of the movie quote, the genesis for which was the non-fiction book of the same name written by H.G. Bissinger. Interestingly, this book was based on a real high school football team and its journey to the 1988 state championship, and what the team’s accomplishments meant to the town of Odessa, Texas. Odessa lies in the heart of the Permian oil basin and at the time was dealing with the boom and bust of the oil industry. Three decades later, that quote applies as much to our investing process, one coincidentally focused on energy, as it does to a football team.

We’ve often said that investing requires a few things at its core, a penchant for fundamental analysis and a clear understanding of your personal strengths and weaknesses. Investing is where analysis and finance run on parallel paths, but psychological biases can blindside you at the intersections and ruin your entire adventure. This is why we try to approach investing with clear eyes, to find out what’s really true and not just what we believe is true. We always strive to articulate the contrarian thesis better than those who advocate them because that underpins sound analysis.

With a robust thesis in hand, we now have to commit capital and bet that we’re right. Unfortunately, even with the above, we can still lose. Whether it’s due to black swans waddling across our paths or the whims of fate, stuff happens. Sure, we can talk about risk/rewards, Kelly ratios, etc., but often it takes some courage of conviction to hold positions, especially when they move against you. Suffering or holding losses goes against every human instinct and loss aversion permeates our psyche. This is why a full heart can help bridge that chasm of uncertainty, one borne from facts and sound reasoning.

In investing as in life, it’s all about the process, continuously working on our craft (i.e., we think this is what our parents referred to as “building character”). Over time, our success, much like character, will be a byproduct of continuous effort coupled with sound decision making. If and when the markets don’t agree with us, well, we’ll just need a bit of patience. This is hard to come by even for the best and most hardened of investment managers, but often the road less traveled is the one worth taking. So our theme as we continue on our adventure? Clear eyes, full hearts ... can’t lose.

Q3 Update

After a trying Q2, sentiment in Q3 picked up right the last quarter left off, and oil prices and energy stocks kept selling off. Many E&P stocks sold down to levels that exceeded last year’s February 2016 lows when oil traded at $28/barrel, never mind that oil prices today are almost 100% higher.

The underperformance in energy stocks remains dramatic, especially given where oil prices are. If priced against historical multiples, even some of the more levered E&P stocks (e.g., WLL/CRC) stocks should be roughly double their price today, but the market maintained its apathy.

As you can see above, the stock performance of oil producers typically tracks oil prices (i.e., as measured by the exchange traded fund XOP), which makes sense because you are what you make and you’re worth what your products are worth. Yet this correlation began to materially diverge this year, a divergence that only grew in Q3. Active fund managers had little reason to catch a falling knife, particularly when it’s already so difficult to beat the index.

Q3 proved especially challenging for professional energy investors as it brought a wave of fund closures due to client withdrawals. Even the most bullish of bulls, Andy Hall (dubbed the “Oil God” by the press for his earlier prescient oil bets), closed his Astenbeck fund after sustaining large losses this year leading many to believe that the entire sector was now forsaken by a higher power. Sprott Energy Fund estimated that $13B of energy assets under management, levered at least 2x, likely begat $30B of additional selling, which compounded the pressure.

Management Realizes Shareholders Own Shares

In such a swoon, even E&P companies that are fundamentally sound are painted with the same broad brush and maligned. Thus, with equity prices hitting all-time lows, management teams compensated by stock options began to take notice. Some realized that maybe, just maybe, their plans for growth at all costs (well at the cost of more debt and equity issuances) should change because that self-destructive strategy has led them to today’s predicament. Tentatively one company began emphasizing production restraint (i.e., responsible growth within cash flows), and when their share price actually increased, then monkey see, monkey do, and other companies followed. Social proof translated to companies yelling “game on”, and restraint and increasing shareholder value has come back in vogue.

Restraint to Exacerbate the Supply Crunch

This maturity, however, will create some knock-on effects. Wall Street continues to forecast significant shale growth in 2018 and beyond, but those figures are extrapolated from earlier “growth at any cost” baselines. If the paradigm has shifted, future production growth will almost certainly be lower, which means the oil market will become even tighter, deficits will grow larger, and oil prices will spike higher. In addition, if company executives are constrained in organic growth, they’ll likely look to inorganic growth (i.e., mergers and acquisitions), hunting for targets armed with higher stock prices. If you can’t grow production by directly outspending your cash flow, M&A offers an alternative path for corporate growth. Done properly, M&A can allow them to increase margins and production but at a lower cost per barrel.

This individual growth, however, may come at the expense of overall production growth. As companies gain scale and shale operators consolidate, further discipline will set in, and shale production growth may become even more tempered. The Wild West of today eventually matures into the well-managed oil fields of tomorrow, and production growth inevitably falls. For now, it’s clear that Wall Street analysts were far too optimistic in their estimates for US oil production growth, but we believe given the newfound capital discipline, they’ll compound that error in their future forecasts.

In our next article, we'll look at those forecasts and show you just how wrong those estimates were.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.