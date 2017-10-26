WildHorse Resource Development: Cash Flow Growing Dramatically

Does the current price of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) enable a good return? Like many initial public offerings, WRD's sale of common stock was generously priced. Companies do not go public unless management and the owners feel they are getting a good price. Still management has been busy this first year as a public company. Acquisitions and development activities resulting in the growth of cash flow may begin to justify an investment in this company. Admittedly, the production base is a very low amount at the beginning of the year, but the budget and results are enticing.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development Second Quarter 10-Q

The six-month cash flow figure is up tremendously over the cash flow of the previous year. The reason is the sizable capital budget (shown as additions to property) and the corresponding success of that capital budget. Costs appear to be low enough for management to continue growing at a blistering pace even if commodity prices weaken somewhat.

The derivative instruments cashed in so far have provided about $1 million in aid to the cash flow. But those mark-to-market gains may be fueling fears of far larger derivative cash flow contributions in the future. Mr. Market does not value derivative cash flow much because it does not repeat.

As will be seen, the financial leverage has increased tremendously. So at the time and point where the company must live within its cash flow, the market clearly wonders if that is possible. Preferred stock and debt have rapidly climbed this year. That continuing leverage increase could put a damper on the prospects of the common stock.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development October 2017 Corporate Presentation

Lease operating expense remains low. In fact the overall costs are industry-leading figures for the Eagle Ford. Profitability is above average. The bottom-line income is about one-third of the top-line sales. Hedging is helping the profits significantly. The costs shown above also help.

Normally a company shows substantial losses when beginning to grow production. There are many costs that can be expensed before oil production begins. That is true even when the full cost method is used. Associated costs like general and administrative as well as interest charges may be incurred before the corresponding production. So ongoing costs could decrease per BOE as production grows and growth slows. Growth itself can be expensive in the beginning. The fact that this company manages to report profits when many in the industry are losing money is no small accomplishment.

It also helps that the company does not have a lot of older, higher cost production with a different depreciation rate and cost structure. That is one of the advantages of a company that recently started. Still there are lease charges and maintenance costs, for example, that need to be paid with or without production.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development October 2017 Corporate Presentation

The borrowing base was recently increased to $875 million from the amount shown above. In addition, management is raising another $150 million through a notes offering. All this financial activity points to a management that has no intention of slowing down the growth rate in the near future. When combined with the preferred stock, the enterprise value of the company will top $2 billion. But the capital budget shown above should enable the quarterly cash flow rate to top $50 million before long.

This kind of activity has kept the stock from sagging as much as some of the industry peers. However, if management keeps increasing the financial leverage through the use of more debt and preferred stock, Mr. Market could begin to take a very dim view of this company. The preferred stock is fortunately priced to convert to common at a slight premium to the current stock price. Hopefully that conversion can be accomplished in the near term.

Company managements such as Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) and Lonestar (NASDAQ:LONE) have learned about the market's dislike of financial leverage. Lonestar has the additional handicap of growing production (cash flow and profits as well) too slowly. Sanchez is probably too complicated and too leveraged for the market. A confused mind usually says no. In the case of these two companies, the market is running the other way until their capital structures are simplified and cash flow is adequate.

Sometimes management decides that the stock price is too low. So the preferred offerings are designed to convert at a more favorable price. However, preferred dividends are after tax. Therefore preferred financing is often expensive. Companies that sell stock along the way such as Earthstone (NASDAQ:ESTE) and Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI) may or may not have relative higher enterprise values. But they do have more flexibility going forward than a company piling on the debt and preferred stock as WildHorse Development has. So buyer beware. WildHorse Development could end up being a highly leveraged company in the market's doghouse if management is not careful.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development October 2017 Corporate Presentation

On the other side of the equation is the continuing production improvement. Currently, the company has increased the EURs about 10%. This is the second line on the lower right hand table shown above. But that means that the rates of return are sufficient should the price of oil go to WTI $40. At the start of the year, the top line was used and the return was really borderline. Management is already testing another well design. So the newer wells may have still higher rates of return. This would drop the corporate breakeven more.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development October 2017 Corporate Presentation

A second accomplishment is the success of the Austin Chalk well shown above. The oil component shown above is on the smaller side of the comparable Eagle Ford wells. But the Austin Chalk is a shallower zone. No profit or return figures have yet been given on this well because it is so new. But an adequate return in a shallower zone could also lower the company breakeven.

Plus the company has a lot of acreage. So there is every chance that management can find a part of the acreage that will produce a larger percentage of oil. The gas is not as profitable as oil. But that gas production is a whole lot better than nothing. The well shown above is a very good start.

Management's Stance

Source: WildHorse Resource Development October 2017 Corporate Presentation

As shown above, the company is one of the largest Eagle Ford operators. Being the large operator does not automatically confer profits though. Just ask Chesapeake energy (NYSE:CHK). Management of WildHorse does appear to have low enough costs to generate significant profits though.

The market may have doubts about the pace of cash flow growth. Those doubts may be heightened by the use of EBITDA shown above. Many of the competitors noted, Chesapeake, Sanchez, and Lonestar, are waiting for cash flow growth to bail them out of a high debt situation. For that reason, Earthstone may come out ahead because it sold stock rather than increasing financial leverage and waiting for a better stock price. The leverage game has not worked too well lately.

WildHorse probably has about $1 billion of preferred stock and debt. Much of that happened within the last 12 months. The long-term debt to cash flow ratio will most likely remain satisfactory. However, the market will look at long-term debt plus preferred stock-to-cash flow from operations. That ratio will be stretched by most assumptions even annualizing an assumed fourth-quarter cash flow. The compelling argument shown on the second slide really does not hold anymore as the financial leverage grows.

Should the exit production rate and December profitability meet certain parameters (like the ability to generate about $75 million in quarterly cash flow in the next fiscal year), then this stock has some interesting possibilities. But long term, cash flow needs to fund the capital budget adequately.

Source: WildHorse Development Corporation Second-Quarter Earnings Press Release

Cash flow would have to keep at least doubling the figure shown for the previous year in future quarters. That could easily happen but is not assured. Production should double over the previous year as long as the capital expenditures remain unchanged. The derivative gains shown above are periodically cashed and are helping the cash flow. Until management establishes a good hedging track record, Mr. Market may not value the cash flow from hedging that much.

This is a new issue without a lot of seasoning. Right now, things appear to be going in the right direction. But the increase in financial leverage is disturbing. The operational results are great and improvements are continuing. Next year this stock could double if management delivers the necessary cash flow. There are far worse speculations out there than this one. A highly leveraged company such as Chesapeake Energy has almost no hope with very low cash flow.

Both Ring Energy and Earthstone Energy have far less financial leverage. That lower leverage may enable both companies to post better long-term returns than this company. The lower financial leverage definitely gives both companies much more future flexibility. Right now, the leverage game is not working too well. So time will tell if WildHorse Resource beats the odds to post good returns.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate positions in SN and ESTE at any time.