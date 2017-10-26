Bank Of America To Push Higher

Bank of America is also following a bullish trading pattern and is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

A possible December Fed hike, an expected balance sheet taper, and an earnings beat have bolstered the stock.

With the earnings beat of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and news of tax reform, yields have pushed higher and so too have bank stocks. However economic fundamentals have favored banks for months now with higher GDP growth and increases in business investment.

Following bank earnings, it appears BofA is the winner so far from a stock performance standpoint.

Bank of America leads the pack with a 14% rise since September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is not far behind with a solid 10.48% gain. Citigroup Inc. (C) and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) gained 7% and 8% respectively.

BAC data by YCharts

In this article, we'll analyze the move higher and look at how BofA has performed in past bullish moves to show that the stock is poised to hit $30 in the short term, and it's quite possible we'll see $33 in the medium to long-term. All of these moves are predicated on continued positive economic fundamentals, a hawkish Fed, leading to rising Treasury yields.

In my article on September 27th, Why You Can Bank On $29, we analyzed how the rally in September was creating bullish momentum in the stock.

We analyzed how BofA's long-term charts showed a similar pattern that played out in Q4 of last year. This pattern of rally > consolidation > rally consisted of momentum indicators correcting lower during the stock's consolidation and can sometimes be a bullish sign for a stock.

In this analysis, we'll look at how the pattern is playing out so far and analyze the momentum changes in the charts.

September chart and notes from my article:

This bullish trading pattern whereby an indicator corrects lower while the stock price doesn't follow is playing out again. As a result, I believe we could see another move higher for BofA.

Q4 2016 and into 2017: Rally > Consolidation > Rally

In Q4 2016 BAC rallied followed by a consolidation period in early part of this year (see chart below).

BAC rallied followed by a consolidation period in early part of this year (see chart below). As MACD corrects lower while the stock remains relatively stable, indicates a possible move higher. The reason is that bulls are in control or in other words, the bears are not active enough to bring the stock down. As a result, it consolidates and waits for positive fundamental developments to push the stock higher.

Bullish Deja-Vu from 2013 to 2016:

Since 2013, Bank of America has been following a similar pattern (more or less) as we can see on the weekly chart below. Each candle is a week's worth of price action.

Bank of America has been following a similar pattern (more or less) as we can see on the weekly chart below. Each candle is a week's worth of price action. Following the consolidation and pullback of $7.13 highlighted in blue, the stock broke out higher in 2016 due to a hawkish Fed followed by the Trump election, pushing BAC up by ~ $7.13 where it eventually topped out at $25.50 before coming back down in 2016.

In September of this year, investors were waiting for Q3 bank earnings, the Fed meeting and any news of a future rate hike and a balance sheet taper. As a result, the stock was stuck in a holding pattern with a $3.43 range.

Current Chart: Lather > Rinse > Repeat?

BofA broke out of the sideways pattern (in yellow) and was propelled higher by fundamentals which included the Fed indicating the likelihood of a third hike this year and a taper in October. Adding to the momentum was positive news surrounding possible tax reform.

(in yellow) and was propelled higher which included the Fed indicating the likelihood of a third hike this year and a taper in October. Adding to the momentum was positive news surrounding possible tax reform. The red lines represent the current bullish channel that BofA has been trading in whereby buy and sell orders at the bottom and top of the channel lines have kept BofA within the channel.

Given the current and historical trends, and the breakout of the yellow consolidation area, it's likely we'll see $28.50 to $29.50 in the coming weeks.

We all know past results don't always lead to future price movements. And this is why I wanted to show that the fundamentals pushed BofA higher, not the charts. The charts or technicals only show the road map that the stock might take on its path higher.

Bullish momentum behind the move:

The Relative Strength Index measures momentum and a reading over 70 is very bullish.

We can see that RSI is at its highest momentum reading since Q4 2016 for BofA (green circles).

for BofA (green circles). Although the stock is technically in overbought territory (over 70), it has yet to cross below the blue trend line which would signify a break in momentum's uptrend.

Without a break of the RSI's blue trend line lower on the daily chart, the probability of BofA moving to $29 and possibly $30 is quite high, as long as the fundamentals continue to be bank friendly. Of course, this is only my opinion and expectation of performance which I believe will be quite good.

September bullish channel intact:

Typically, in a strong bullish move like we have with BAC, the first pullback is shallow before pushing higher.

before pushing higher. The yellow channel lines are clones of each other and represent the angle of September's bullish move .

are clones of each other and represent the angle of . On a pullback (red arrow), we might see a touch of ~ $26.50 (blue line) before bouncing off the channel bottom (yellow line) and resume higher (green arrow). Of course, this is merely an opinion, BofA could continue higher without a pullback, but given how RSI is so overbought, it's more likely $30 will come in the next push higher.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger stop-loss orders or take-profit orders. When these orders are triggered, the move is exacerbated in the direction of the break and can result in huge momentum moves.

Levels to watch:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for BofA.

On a bullish break of $28, there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $29.50 and eventually to $30.

there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to On a bullish break of $30, there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $33 and eventually $35. In my opinion, we won't see these levels until the medium to long-term.

there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to In my opinion, we won't see these levels until the medium to long-term. On a bearish break of $26, there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $25.

there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $25. Again, any break higher must have fundamentals behind it and these fundamentals include economic, BofA's financial performance, and rising Treasury yields.

As long as Bank of America stays above $26.00, the market is likely to favor longs in the short-term. In the long-term, if BofA breaks $25 to the downside, we're likely to see additional sell orders as investors await positive fundamentals to develop.

In the long-term, if BofA breaks $25 to the downside, we're likely to see additional sell orders as investors await positive fundamentals to develop. For long-term investors, any pullback, although painful, might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

In my opinion, unless there's a material change in the economic fundamentals, the market is poised to move BAC to $30. It's more a matter of when not if, at this point.

The upcoming fundamental events include Q3 GDP release and the Fed taper in October as well as the expected hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Also, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets by widening spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4.

as well as the expected hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Also, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets by widening spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4. In the coming days, I'll have more analysis on BofA's Q3 performance and what that means for 2018. Please become an "email alert" follower (see below) to have the article emailed to you.

Good luck out there.

