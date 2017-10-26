Hitachi (HTHIY) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hitachi Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HTHIY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 3:30 AM ET

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Yes, if you could please take a look at the slide presentation material titled outlined of consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017. Slide 1, in short is summary of the profit and loss. In the middle the six month between April to September the second quarter cumulative revenue 4,376.4 billion yen up 1% year-on-year. And portfolio reorganization of foreign currency fluctuation they have had impacts so excluding them it was up 4% in terms of revenue.

Next is, operating income 303.2 billion yen. The margin is 6.9% increase by 70.4 billion yen year-over-year. EBIT 296.4 billion yen increase by 77.9 billion yen year-on-year at the bottom. Net income attributable to shareholders 160.6 billion yen increased by 47.1 billion yen. Net income 42% increase, operating income 30% increase.

Moving on to Slide 1-3, the waterfall chart of factors affecting changes in revenue and operating income. Macroeconomic analysis has given, on the revenue side on the left. Impact of portfolio reorganization Hitachi Transport, Hitachi Koki these were deconsolidated so negative impact of 262 billion yen and foreign exchange fluctuation positive 100 billion yen impact. Other than that business scale expansion 184.6 billion yen positive factor of this M&As. Hitachi Construction, Hitachi Chemical and Sullair acquisition, so with these large M&As combined their contribution was 85 billion yen out of 184.6 billion yen other than that, pure organic growth 99.6 billion yen.

On the right-hand side, adjusted operating income waterfall impact to reorganization 27 billion yen of negative impact. Foreign exchange had a positive impact of 15 billion yen and profitability improvement the large arrow there indicates 82.4 billion yen. And M&A out of this 4.4 billion yen organic growth, 78.4 billion yen. Cost competitiveness improvement and with structural reform low profitability through such initiatives we're now able to securely generate cash flow that's the kind of structure that's in place right now. Second quarter cumulative for the first half operating income EBIT, net profit, all of them for the first half performance were record highs.

Moving onto the next slide, Slide 1-4, this is the revenue by market here in Japan and overseas. If you could look at the first half, the breakdown 48% comes from Japan, 52% from overseas or outside Japan overseas. Last fiscal year was 49%, it's now 52% and increase has seen and year-over-year on the far right Japan is 95%, outside Japan overseas 106% although not stated here. Impact of portfolio reorganization and Forex fluctuation excluding them Japan 100. Outside Japan 109%, so up 9% for overseas and Europe is 92%, there's a reduction that's because of Hitachi Koki's sale so adjusting for that instead of 92%, it's 105% for Europe.

Now by region, larger group was in China and the rest of Asia 113% for China, a construction machinery, automotive systems, Hitachi Chemicals these are the areas that grew and as in India and other Asia, Ex-China, Hitachi Hi-Tech, Hitachi Kokusai Electric and Hitachi Construction Machinery these businesses grew in India and others. Hitachi Koki's sale impact was there. Hitachi Construction Machinery [indiscernible] these too increased and in other regions, Construction Machinery did grow quite substantially.

The next Slide 1-5, is a summary of balance sheet and cash flow. The balance sheet summary at the top, total assets stood at 10,423 billion yen, so an increase of 378.4 billion yen year-on-year. The projects sales in the second half, the inventory thereof has increased and that is one of the reasons behind. Now CCC, the bottom 72 days at the moment, cash conversion cycle. For September, we plan debt to be 77 days internally well inventory is still increasing, but other divisions units. The cycle improved and so it was down to 72 days. Now equity ratio 31.3%, it was an improvement by 0.6% D/E ratio 0.29 times also flat year-on-year.

Now cash flow from operating activities, 278.4 billion yen and cash flow from investing activities 234.4 billion yen included in this Sullair acquisition. Hitachi Chemicals M&A and so outflow fund is included in this, free cash flow stood at 44 billion yen; it's a positive number that we have been able to secure.

Moving on to Slide 1-6, this is revenue and operating income by business segment just to give you the highlights. Information and telecom systems at the top ATM sales were down, but system integration business in Japan continued to be robust and Forex fluctuation worked positively, so up 1% and operating income IT platform and products continued with structural [technical difficulty] and impact of that was seen and high and flash storage sales increased and system integration business in Japan, so improvement in profitability so with that operating income grew by 20.5 billion yen year-on-year. On top of that EBIT has grown by 50.7 billion yen year-on-year on top of the increase in adjusted operating income, business structural reform expenses decreased and those were the factors behind.

Next social infrastructure and industrial systems. We withdrew from little profitable business in industry and distribution field, so revenue was down partly for that, but there was increase in railway systems and with the acquisition of Sullair, industrial part of the business grew, as a result of these factors it was up 1% year-on-year. Adjusted operating income because of industrial products business profitability improvement and power and energy business profitability improvement and on top that elevator and escalator business in China struggled, but this was compensated for and covered by other positive factors increase of 17.3 billion yen year-on-year.

Next 1-7, electronic systems and equipment. Revenue is 96% year-on-year, but this is because of the deconsolidation of the Hitachi Koki sales increase in semiconductor production equipment at Hitachi Hi-Technologies and Hitachi Kokusai Electric was a positive factor and therefore the operating income, there was a negative deconsolidation of Hitachi Koki, but this was covered by sales increase in semiconductor production equipment. This positive factor was stronger, so the operating income grew by 9.1 billion yen.

Next construction machinery, overseas sales centering on China increased and in addition, we acquired Bradken and H-E Parts, so 31% increase in revenues year-on-year. Operating income had increase in revenues and foreign exchange impact, so from these two positive factors, it was up by 31.6 billion yen.

Next Slide 1-8, high functional materials and components. The electronics and automotive related products sales increased. And Hitachi Chemical acquired FIAMM Energy Technology so the revenue grew by 14% year-on-year and with that operating income grew by 5.5 billion yen. Next is automotive systems; sales in China, Japan and Europe increased and revenue grew by 4% year-on-year. And with that operating income grew by 3.7 billion yen.

Next Slide 1-9, Smart Life and eco-friendly systems. Revenue was 96% year-on-year, 4% down but this was because of the change of the accounting to net base revenue for part of our procured products such as TV in overseas market. Operating income had the effective cost reduction and the effective structural reform. Operating income grew by 4.8 billion yen and other segment. This had the impact of the reorganization of Hitachi Transport System. So both revenue and operating income declined.

Now corporate items and eliminations EBIT is minus 32.1 billion yen because Hitachi Transport Systems sales proceeds is not included this year, that's the reason of the drop. Overall Hitachi Transport Systems transfer, so in others there is no revenue in operating income but in the other seven segments we enjoyed increase in the profit.

Next 1-10 topics for the first half. First is the progress of Lumada business. Revenue is shown at the top. In the second quarter, so for the first half the revenue is 452 billion yen. The plan of the progress was 44% against the annual plan, but now it is 48% progress against our forecast of 950 billion yen, so we are exceeding the forecasted progress. We're taking various measures to enhance the Lumada business, as you can see here we expanded launched Hitachi Vantara which leads the global expansion of digital solutions business and we expanded the collaborative creation with Daikin Industries and Toyota Motors using Lumada in the industrial sector.

We are also strengthening our business toward growth. We completed the acquisition of air compressor business, Sullair business of Accudyne Industries on July, 12. And Hitachi Chemical acquired a thermal insulation manufacturer in Germany and lead storage battery company in Thailand. In addition, in business portfolio transformation we commenced the tender offer for the common share of Hitachi Kokusai Electric on October and we're also concluding an agreement to transfer forged steel roll business and the facility management business.

Next in Slide 2-1, I would like to explain the outlook for fiscal year 2017. First, at the top you can see the projection fee foreign exchange assumption, 110 yen to the US dollar and 120 yen to the Euro and this has not changed from the previous forecast. Now fiscal year 2017 revenues, 9,300 billion yen this is up by 250 billion yen and adjusted operating income 660 billion yen, 30 billion yen up, EBIT 580 billion yen this is no change because up to the last forecast we include Hitachi Kokusai Electric share transfer schedule in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, but this is changed to fiscal year 2018 and therefore our EBIT 580 billion yen and the EBIT 300 billion yen will remain unchanged.

Now Slide 2-2 onward, the electronic systems and equipment is a big change 25 billion yen and construction machinery 11 billion yen and information telecommunications system and high functional materials and components, smart life and eco-friendly systems are strong. Reflecting the strong strength, we have increased these three segments by 1 billion yen each in operating income and in corporate items and eliminations, EBIT is down by 37 billion yen. This is because Hitachi Kokusai Electric share transfer schedule has been extended from fiscal year 2017 to fiscal year 2018 because of the timing change we have incorporated that factor and as a result, the operating income is up by 30 billion yen and EBIT and net income will remain unchanged.

That's all thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

We'd like to move on to question-and-answers. Our staff will bring the microphone to you, so please make sure to state your name and affiliation before asking a question. Those of who with questions, please raise your hand.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I have three questions I'd like to ask. My first question is as follows, as always the Q2 performance by business segment whether operating income was good or not, Pages 30 and 31 we have been given some data. While just the segments with certain features compared to the internal plan, now which ones were good, which ones were not if you could give us an overview.

Unidentified Company Representative

Vis-à-vis our internal plan, in the first half on a cumulative basis. Sales increased by 160 billion yen revenue and operating income up 40 billion yen compared to the internal plan and the breakdown will be given by Kato San.

Tomomi Kato

So yyou're asking for the first half, cumulative for the three months [technical difficulty] second Q2 as well. 90 billion yen increased.

Unidentified Company Representative

So 40 billion yen for Q2, cumulative for the first half, 20 billion yen in the second quarter only. 8 billion yen for electronic parts, construction machinery 8 billion yen. So these are the major factors and information and telecom 3 billion yen. The remainder is 1 billion yen from smart life and eco-friendly systems.

Unidentified Analyst

The second question is as follows; corporate items and eliminations I think it was plus 10 billion yen in the first half. Page 17 you have given us annual forecast with the comparison with last year and corporate items and eliminations 9 billion yen down this time. So minus 27 billion yen adjusted operating income. So second half minus 37.2 billion yen, so I think the buffer you mentioned was 30 billion yen for the second half, so negative 37 billion, if there are any items that can justify or explain, please.

Unidentified Company Representative

In terms of operating income. The factors behind expense increase is business investment, we would like to be active in making business investment in the second half. SIB incubation that is something that we would like to be proactive on and other than that, overall the risk of adjusted operating income for corporate items and eliminations 30 billion yen, so operating income 30 billion yen and non-operating income [indiscernible] profit 30 billion yen on an EBIT [ph] basis 60 billion yen of risk is reflected in this forecast.

Unidentified Analyst

My third question is as follows; well this is related to the answer that you've just given. On Page 15, you've given us profit and loss guidance.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well Hitachi Kokusai Electric sale is to be deferred at the next fiscal year so operating income up 30 billion yen, but EBIT is going to be the same. Well sales proceeds of 45 billion yen expected and other non-operating items were reviewed in total 30 billion yen of operating loss increase was reflected.

Unidentified Analyst

So sales proceeds of 45 billion yen to be expected.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well to the extent I can share, well on an annual basis negative 80 billion yen for non-operating loss.

Unidentified Analyst

What are the major factors behind this? One or two of them.

Unidentified Company Representative

So negative 80 billion yen, excluding interest cost.

Unidentified Analyst

What are the items excluding interest cost?

Unidentified Company Representative

On a cumulative basis for FY 2017 structural reform cost negative 50 billion yen and equity affiliate loss plus off 40 billion yen, other than that Forex fluctuation loss and others. Negative 70 billion yen so if you total them 80 billion yen negative.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

First question is about the raw material cost. The impact from the higher raw material cost, how was the impact in the second quarter and how do you incorporate this in your full year forecast?

Unidentified Company Representative

First half was 17 billion yen negative impact. And on the full year basis, 35 billion yen is forecasted. Originally, the metal raw materials and flash. All together was expected at around 30 billion yen on an annual basis, but now we forecast 35 billion yen. We are trying to offset this with our cost reduction measures. First half is 14 billion yen, on a full year basis 35 billion yen.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is on the information and telecommunication business segment. If you could breakdown which ones strong, which ones not so strong.

Unidentified Company Representative

Big improvement in profit was seen in platform hardware business. We have continued our structural reform for a long time. The domestic [indiscernible] business, we have conducted our structural reform and we're starting to see some results from that. So it is improving. In the front business, SI solution business is also solid and strong. The project loss is being well controlled and is contributing positively. So this business is strong. The numbers are on Page [technical difficulty] front and IT platform products breakdown is listed here, so please take a look. Yes Page 23, this does not show the profitability, but for fiscal year 2016, front business was 7.4% in the first half it's 7.8% and IT platform 1.5% is now up to 6.8%. So we have made a turnaround.

Unidentified Analyst

Question, this maybe a bit too early but about next year. This 30 billion yen if nothing happens then 690 billion yen and with the current foreign exchange assumption you may enjoy some benefits, so the operating income may reach 700 billion yen. So if you use that as a starting point for next fiscal year, which business segment can expect profit increase? Which business would you Nishiyama San would like to expect?

Mitsuaki Nishiyama

Yes, the structure is as you just explained, we're starting to enjoy the benefit of our structural reform in each segment, we're starting to see some benefits in costs and operational cost reduction is progressing better than we anticipated. So gross margin is in the first half 2016 it was 26.1% but in the first half 2017 it is 26.8%, so we're seeing an improvement. And SG&A was 20.7% is not 19.8% this year, so we're well controlling this. So this 8% structure gross margin 28%, SG&A 20%, 8% with SG&A of 20% is not so down the future. We think this can be achieved in the near future.

In segment basis, IT and OT centered on Lumada. But the center piece will be the information and telecommunication and the structural reform is done on the low profitability business. We've been eliminating the low profitable digital solutions business for example, but we will take this further, so the structural reform we've done so far and the loss in cost reduction will continue and in addition to that, we will expand the Lumada business and expect this business to grow going forward. Until now products business had been enhanced strengthened. Railway and the industrial equipment through M&As. For fiscal year 2017 the profit from M&A will be small there is an one-off initial cost, expect the contribution to profit will expand in fiscal year 2018 and onwards.

Unidentified Analyst

Just for clarification. So for the upward revision the information and telecommunications and the social infrastructure industrial systems has little contribution but this will be bigger next year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes that's what we expect.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions I would like to ask. Question number one, this overlaps with the earlier question but on information and telecom. IT platform profitability improved substantially in the first half looking at Page 23 of the material, in the second - 24.2 billion yen in the first half, 16 billion yen in the second half. It seems that profitability is going to go down in the second half, is there a special factor behind that or are you just being conservative. So about the sustainability and profitability in this area, I would like to ask.

Unidentified Company Representative

Answer. We're being cautious somewhat. Yes, certainly and another factor is that, in the first half high end flash storage business, performed better than expected. Sales grew stronger than expected, so in the second half we're being cautious about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Question to the extent you can share in the first half, high end flash storage business. Well how much exactly was that? Just to give rough idea in billions.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have not reported that - included that in the material, I can't say.

Unidentified Analyst

So you're being pretty cautious with respect to high end flash storage.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question has to do with Lumada, it seems that progress rate is gradually going up in the second quarter. Lumada core 86 billion yen. Against the plan what was your assessment of this number? And in industrial systems you're trying to leverage Lumada to improve competitiveness you've given us quite interesting example. Are they really contributing to this fiscal year's performance? So that's my second question.

Unidentified Company Representative

So these competitive projects have just begun, so at the moment we cannot quantity them and discuss them in quantitative terms yet, but these initiatives or projects or inquires we're receiving from customers are increasing those very strong need on the part of the customer, to utilize Lumada. On Lumada core business, well although we do not have numbers that we can share for the first half 48% progress rate it's better than planned and so for Lumada core as well pretty much that same.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a few questions myself. I will go one by one. In the information and telecommunication you said that, their structural reform is progressing well. In the social infrastructure and industrial systems you may have problems. I think you have reserves but the business has continued, so oil and gas and all those businesses inclusive. Social infrastructure and industrial systems update on the structural reform, could you update us? And what is your future plan? What is your forecast?

Unidentified Company Representative

Including the closure of the few companies, overseas EPC, large construction deals will end. We will withdraw from those deals and we're trying to take the steps to withdraw from them. There are some where the construction has been completed and some where the construction is underway. And they are progressing unscheduled. There is one project which will continue, two projects rather that will continue till fiscal year 2018, but other than that we will wind down the construction.

However, there are some pricing or payment that we are negotiating with the customers on the additional specifications, but in terms of cost we have provisioned the reserve and so the cost has been taken care of.

Unidentified Analyst

So you don't anticipate any additional cost.

Unidentified Company Representative

No. There are some undecided portion that should be negotiated with our customers, but this is already said as risk buffer. So part of the 30 billion yen, it will be portioned.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand. Now the UK railway business and the Sullair update which is going well, could you update on us that?

Unidentified Company Representative

IEP start on day one, we had some troubles. There are two points one is the delay in the railway delay which caused some inconvenience, the reason of the delay was this, the wrong system setting set up and the water leakage. The water leaked because of the deficiency in the piping but we have cleared this problem, it's completely solved. We will solid measures so that these problems will not happen again. Sullair; PMI of Sullair needs to be promoted so that we can enjoy synergy effect as soon as possible, so first we will focus on PMI and we have formed various working groups to promote our PMI. We're expecting in the sales side synergy we had in Las Vegas. There was Sullair agency conference in Las Vegas. Sullair exhibited not only Sullair products, but also Hitachi Industrial equipment products and exhibited together as one Hitachi. So they are very energetic in moving this forward. So in fiscal year 2017 there will still be one off cost, but from fiscal year 2018 onwards operating income 50 billion yen and even after the amortization of intangible assets we will be able to enjoy 10% profitability, so that is our target for the PMI.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, the basis of your plan for the second half. This 9 billion yen for the corporation eliminations I don't understand that well, but if you add the first half. The second half, the operating income is not changed much. But LDP 1 for good or for bad, now operating income how is your view on the operating income downside and upside in Japan and abroad because you had this upside in the first half [technical difficulty] share with us your view how much more than 700 billion yen can you go, how much upside do you expect or not backed by the business environment?

Unidentified Company Representative

Now economic situation, we think this strong economy will continue. But we have to watch closely and ascertain whether this will actually be the case and the raw material as I said earlier is rising. Materials price is rising. We are taking measures to deal with that, but whether we can minimize the impact or whether we can offset this with cost reduction is something we have to work on, we still have some concerns. Railway, steel, rare metal, copper, flash, the raw material cost is rising so we have to absorb this with our cost reduction measures. So this impact has to be ascertained. We have front loaded the project from second to first quarter, we have deals and information and telecommunications and social infrastructure and industrial business where the project will complete in fourth quarter, so we will minimize the loss as much as possible so that, we have the risk buffer of 30 billion, but we hope we can avoid that risk and achieve this close to 700 billion yen and 8% operating profit.

Unidentified Analyst

Your business has been shifted to [indiscernible] controls so that's not a problem.

Unidentified Company Representative

Metal and flash are the biggest factors.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question is, as I always ask you. Maybe there is no news flow about the South African deal and the nuclear power business starting in fiscal year 2019, if you have any updates?

Unidentified Company Representative

First South Africa project, our negotiation with MHI it has reached the arbitration and so this will be within the scope of confidentiality so I would like to refrain from giving you the details. However in the arbitration we will assert our own position. On the other hand we will also try to make efforts as always to come to a settlement through negotiation, that's all for South Africa.

Unidentified Analyst

What is the progress of construction in South Africa is it progressing well?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. For horizon the latest update is overall it is on schedule. First AVWR, the GDA, generic design assessment for UK AVWR is now in the final stage, fourth step and it will complete within by the end of December as scheduled and with that, [indiscernible] site license which we applied in March, 2017 which is the installation license. This will be acquired by 2018 for EPC. The FID final investment decision scheduled for 2019 will be the milestone, so we will start the construction after that, after FID and the additional subscription for horizon which will be the basis for FID is now being discussed with various investors. That is all we can say at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

The most important point is the investment by the investors. Compared to previous timings, do you feel the traction or is the situation changing? What is your image?

Unidentified Company Representative

We are negotiating with various investors and some investors are interested, so we continue our negotiation. And about overseas planned projects, we said two projects but actually it's one.

Unidentified Analyst

So if you can manage that project, there will be not much of a loss.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, that's correct. Any other questions? It seems that there are no further questions, so with that we would like to conclude this meeting. Thank you once again for your attendance.

