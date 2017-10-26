9.4% Dividend Yield And 37% Upside With Government Properties

The Buy Thesis

Government Properties Trust (GOV) represents a basket of excellent properties that are unfortunately in the control of a management team that is not aligned with shareholders. We think there is an appropriate discount for this misalignment and the current market pricing implied a discount much greater than that. Thus, buying at these low prices affords capture of the spread between the normalized discount and the rock bottom sentiment discount.

“There are no bad assets, just bad prices”

As this quote is so often used by so many people I cannot even track down the original source. Despite its overuse, it is highly applicable to GOV.

In the case of a REIT, I would consider an asset to be not just the properties on the balance sheet, but rather the product of the properties and management. In other words, the value of a property should be adjusted by some premium or discount factor to account for management that is above or below average in skill/alignment. The value of properties is often determined by cash flows and cash flows are increased when managed well and decreased when managed poorly.

RMR (GOV’s external management) is broadly considered to be a bad manager and I agree. However, sometimes the market discounts GOV’s properties by a bad management factor that is so extreme as to make the stock opportunistic despite the poor management. For example, if the correct discounting factor is 20% and the market is attributing a 30% discount, there is a significant opportunity that has been created.

The quote above is applicable here because many market participants think the presence of RMR makes GOV a “no touch” whereas I consider it more appropriate to look at the asset RELATIVE to the price. If a moderately bad asset is trading at the price of a very bad asset I will buy it. This is roughly where GOV sits in my opinion.

Moderately bad assets

Keep in mind that for the purposes of this article I am meaning asset as the product of the properties and management.

GOV has beautiful properties; high quality offices long term leased to the US government. GOV has less tenant risk than a majority of REITs. Thus, GOV’s assets only become moderately bad when the strong properties are multiplied with the RMR discount factor.

Using peer comparison, we can approximate the magnitude of the RMR discount factor implied by market pricing.

RMR discount factor

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is the closest peer for GOV in terms of properties as DEA also has its high quality properties long term leased to the US government. Additionally, DEA does not yet have a significant discount factor or premium factor associated with management as the team has done well but is still new enough that I don’t think they are trading at a premium. This mean’s DEA’s market value is roughly equivalent to its property value.

DEA trades at a 5.7% implied NOI cap rate.

Source: SNL Financial

In comparison, GOV trades at a 7.9% implied cap rate.

Source: SNL financial

Given the similar property quality and tenants, the difference is attributable largely to RMR. This affords calculation of the market’s implied RMR discount factor. If GOV were trading at the same 5.7% cap rate as DEA, it would be a ~$30 stock (calculations shown in the table below).

Source: SNL Financial

With a current price of $18.17 (intraday 10/24/17), this implies a roughly 40% RMR discount. Different investors are focused on different things, so I like to provide multiple styles of valuation. Cash flow valuation as measured by FFO shows a similar discount. GOV trades at just 8.7X 2017 FFO, while DEA goes for 16X.

This is a nearly 46% discount.

Regardless of the valuation methodology used, it is clear that GOV is trading well below the value of its properties and that of its cashflows.

How much discount is warranted

Based on RMR’s history of poor management, I think some discount is rationally warranted. Even if we just examine their history with GOV and ignore the bad decisions they made at the helm of other REITs, there is plenty of red meat to make the case for a discount.

Issuance of discounted shares to purchase First Potomac.

Use of GOV capital to buy shares of Select Income REIT ( SIR ) at a sizable premium to market price.

Use of GOV capital to buy shares of RMR.

In aggregate, these actions make it crystal clear to me that RMR is not aligned with shareholders. The purchase of FPO was likely done to increase AUM for RMR. It was not accretive to GOV and the synergies were not impressive. Using GOV to buy SIR was not for the purpose of the dividend income, but rather to protect SIR from a hostile takeover (which happened to Commonwealth). Finally, buying RMR shares with GOV kept the management company in control of its own destiny while still allowing them to publicly list.

I believe these alignment issues will persist and will likely erode value over time. However, the magnitude of harm caused by alignment issues is still finite. There is an appropriate amount of discount that should be applied to RMR managed entities.

In the case of GOV, I think a ~20% discount would be appropriate. Where did this number come from?

Honestly, it is quite subjective. I did not get there through math or any sort of written analytics that I could share, but rather though having traded RMR stocks for many years. These things almost always trade at a discount to peers but the magnitude of discount has varied greatly over time. Generally speaking, when the spread in valuation between RMR companies and their peers was small, it was a bad time to invest, and when the spread gapped out, it was a good time to buy. Below is the P/LTM FFO of the RMR managed REITs over the past 10 years as compared to the REIT index.

Each time the valuations get too low, the market price eventually bounces back up. This may sound like market timing or technical analysis, but it is purely fundamental in nature.

As a company’s share price gets lower, its expected return increases. In the case of GOV, the lower market pricing creates a dividend yield high enough to reward investors at a faster pace than value is destroyed by poor management. I think we are there today.

With a fully covered 9.4% dividend yield, GOV is returning a substantial amount of money to shareholders. While it is likely clear from my tone that I am not a fan of RMR, one thing they have been good at is protecting their dividends. GOV initiated its dividend at $0.40 quarterly in late 2009 and has paid consistently ever since. Going up to a mere $0.43 quarterly shows that the dividend growth has been unimpressive, but at least it is going in the right direction.

Note that the short line in November of 2015 was just a special dividend of RMR shares.

A large yield goes a long way to protect shareholders from misalignment. Cash paid out can no longer be misused; its value cannot be eroded. Importantly, there are other aspects of GOV’s business that protect its value from erosion.

Stable Tenancy

Government tenants have a tendency to renew at market rates with less negotiation, and they also are more likely to renew than non-government tenants. This makes the cashflows of GOV’s properties more stable. The US Government usually signs leases that do not escalate during the term of the lease which means long term leases are often below market by the time they expire. This improves the chances of favorable lease rolls which will come into play in the medium term due to a large lease maturity wall in 2019.

Source: GOV filings

2. An investment grade rated balance sheet

GOV has maintained a strong balance sheet, earning them Baa3 from Moody’s and BBB- from S&P.

Source: SNL Financial

When combined with the strong properties and low default risk tenancy, GOV’s cashflows are rock solid. In my opinion, the only major risk to GOV is RMR which is why I feel confident suggesting that the 40% to 46% discount is entirely attributable to the market’s perception of management. It is this perception which creates the potential for outsized near term returns.

Catalyst: Sentiment Mean Reversion

Much of the fluctuation in GOV’s price is related to how focused the market is on bad management rather than strong operations. Naturally, sentiment has a short memory, so during quiet periods where GOV is just sitting back and allowing its properties to generate cashflows, the sentiment improves, but when an act of value destruction occurs that sentiment will quickly drop to rock bottom. This is evidenced by the massive drop related to the FPO purchase.

Source: SNL Financial

As previously stated, my analysis suggests the FPO purchase was dilutive, but it did not destroy 25% of GOV’s value. Perhaps 5 percentage points or even 10 points of the drop were related to fundamentals, with the rest being the crash in sentiment. Over the next year, management will be busy with integrating FPO into GOV which will likely cause a quiet period in terms of unexpected activity. I believe this will give the strong property portfolio a window in which to shine where the market can focus its attention on operating metrics and FFO numbers. In this area, GOV has usually performed quite well and given the nature of its tenants and the below market rates on its leases, we expect good results.

The rebound in market sentiment to what we view as a proper level of apprehension could take the market price up to $25. This represents 37% upside and the stock would still be fundamentally cheap at a 12X multiple on 2017 Capital IQ consensus est. FFO. The stock would still have a sizable discount for misaligned management and it would still have a large dividend of 6.9%.

Risks and concerns

In addition to the risks we have already discussed, investors should be aware of integration hiccups related to the merger. There will be 1 time costs and a delay between purchasing the properties and when the shares were issued which will cause a window of dilution without the reward of the NOI.

The FPO properties are a bit less reliable than the GOV properties so re-leasing will be less predictable on a now larger portion of the NOI. Until the merger GOV had nearly 90% of its revenues from the government or a related entity and this number will be substantially lower now.

The Bottom Line

We own GOV with our eyes wide open to the problems and risks that come with it. In my opinion, the value proposition is sufficiently deep that there could be a proportionally outsized reward even given the risk.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long GOV. I am personally long GOV. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.