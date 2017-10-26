Greenblatt's Magic Wand Must Be Broken This Year -- Magic Formula Large And Midcap Update 2017 YTD

With any quant strategy, it is helpful to rely on data and keep the long term view.

Joel Greenblatt’s strategy of buying quality companies on sale has outperformed over time, however this is accompanied by periods of underperformance.

Super investor Joel Greenblatt developed the quantitative investing strategy known as the Magic Formula to screen for value stocks (those with a low EV/EBIT value) that are considered quality companies (as defined by achieving high returns on capital). You can find my full analysis of this strategy here.

In the nutshell, the strategy works as follows:

1. Run the screen at any given time (in my update articles I've assumed a purchase date of 01 Jan, but this could be any date).

2. The Magic Formula is an equal weighted strategy, so take equal value positions in the 30 top ranked stocks in the screen, i.e. $1000 each for a $30k portfolio.

3. Hold the positions for 1 year.

4. After one year, rebalance. Sell those stocks no longer passing the screen, take new positions passing the screen, adjust those names that still pass the screen such that all holdings are equal weighted. For example, if the portfolio gained 10% to $33,000, each position should be $1,100.

5. Hold for another year and rebalance.

In a recent article, we have seen how the Large Cap version of this strategy (screening for largest 20% of stocks in the universe by market cap) has managed a near 16% return year to date, edging past its benchmark. In this article we will look at the large and mid cap version of the strategy (largest 50% of stocks in the universe).

The Stocks

The table below lists the stocks passing the screen on January 1 of this year, and their performance to date.

Ticker Name Price per Share 01 Jan 2017 Price per Share 19 Oct 2017 % Change YTD Market Cap ($M) Industry 1 FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics Inc 51.07 46.67 -8.62 1,423 Biotechnology 2 RMR RMR Group Inc (The) 38.74 52.3 35 635 Real Estate Management & Development 3 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 70.77 81.95 15.79 94,668 Biotechnology 4 MMI Marcus & Millichap Inc 27 27.41 1.52 1,005 Real Estate Management & Development 5 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 144.12 119.71 -16.94 6,119 Biotechnology 6 AGX Argan Inc 70.88 67 -5.48 1,078 Construction & Engineering 7 TARO Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd 105.34 108 2.53 4,502 Pharmaceuticals 8 PINC Premier Inc 30.41 34.03 11.9 1,459 Health Care Providers & Services 9 SYNT Syntel Inc 19.89 24 20.66 1,664 IT Services 10 HUM Humana Inc. 201.51 243.9 21.04 30,421 Health Care Providers & Services 11 ICON Iconix Brand Group Inc 9.58 5.09 -46.87 525 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 12 MSGN MSG Networks Inc 21.8 21.15 -2.98 1,614 Media 13 IDCC InterDigital Inc 90.99 75.7 -16.8 3,132 Communications Equipment 14 VVV Valvoline Inc 21.53 24.15 12.19 4,408 Chemicals 15 AMCX AMC Networks Inc 52.81 55.48 5.06 3,702 Media 16 SCMP Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc 13.7 10.3 -24.82 580 Pharmaceuticals 17 ARA American Renal Associates Holdings Inc 21.3 13.41 -37.04 657 Health Care Providers & Services 18 HRB Block H&R Inc 22.48 25.66 14.14 4,862 Diversified Consumer Services 19 AOBC American Outdoor Brands Corporation 21.19 14.89 -29.73 1,186 Leisure Equipment & Products 20 TGNA TEGNA Inc 13.71 12.79 -6.7 4,586 Media 21 TNH Terra Nitrogen Co LP 98.83 79.96 -19.09 1,900 Chemicals 22 HLF Herbalife Ltd 48.72 75.55 55.07 4,482 Personal Products 23 CA CA Inc 31.3 33.94 8.43 13,126 Software 24 AET Aetna Inc. 123.32 158.25 28.33 43,515 Health Care Providers & Services 25 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 29.32 34.02 16.02 151,825 Communications Equipment 26 DISCA Discovery Communications Inc 27.66 20.19 -27.01 11,649 Media 27 SSNI Silver Spring Networks Inc 13.47 16.14 19.82 691 Software 28 SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Inc 70.67 84.59 19.69 9,214 Media 29 UEPS Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc 11.58 9.32 -19.52 603 IT Services 30 KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd 42.78 49.2 15.01 7,059 Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

There are some common holdings between the large cap and the large/mid cap versions of the strategy. Where the large cap version has a relatively high concentration in pharma/health/biotech, the large/midcap is more varied over this period.

The Good

Just over 55% of the holdings achieved a gain over the period. This is not bad, but considerably lower than our 76% for the large cap strategy.

Four of the stocks managed gains over 20%, Herbalife breaking the 50% threshold.

The Bad

Considerably more of our holdings reported a loss over 2017 to date than the large cap strategy, roughly 1/6 losing more than 20%. The addition of mid cap companies in this strategy, compared to the large cap, has resulted in lower performance over the period. The average return of the midcap companies with market cap values less than the smallest stock in the large cap strategy is -6.6% (more than half of the stocks).

Textile company Iconix (ICON) suffered a loss of nearly 50% (which also happens to be the smallest stock by market cap).

The Overall Performance

The addition of midcaps to our Magic Formula strategy has resulted in an unimpressive return of 1.38% year to date. Interestingly the benchmark Russell3000 TR (IWV) has managed to achieve a 14.9% return over the same period. Risk characteristics have been considerably greater for the strategy compared to the benchmark, both in terms of standard deviation (12.8% and 4.2% respectively) and max drawdown (-8.9% and -2.8% respectively). Put another way, risk adjusted return barely achieves a positive result in terms of the Sharpe Ratio, at 0.01 for the strategy, compared to 3.8 for the benchmark. For a primer on risk adjusted returns please read here.

The graph below plots performance of the strategy against the benchmark.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

As discouraging as this performance is, it is actually in line with the 5 year performance of the strategy compared to the benchmark. The trend in recent years is that the strategy has been trailing the benchmark over 5 year rolling periods. See the graph below.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph).

The graph shows periods of outperformance, at times significant (2004-2005, 2013), however the general trend does appear to be a gradual decline. As outperformance is generally preceded by underperformance, perhaps we are approaching an inflection point. Let us see.

Until next time, happy investing!

