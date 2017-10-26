Greenblatt's Magic Wand Must Be Broken This Year -- Magic Formula Large And Midcap Update 2017 YTD

Super investor Joel Greenblatt developed the quantitative investing strategy known as the Magic Formula to screen for value stocks (those with a low EV/EBIT value) that are considered quality companies (as defined by achieving high returns on capital). You can find my full analysis of this strategy here.
In the nutshell, the strategy works as follows:
1. Run the screen at any given time (in my update articles I've assumed a purchase date of 01 Jan, but this could be any date).
2. The Magic Formula is an equal weighted strategy, so take equal value positions in the 30 top ranked stocks in the screen, i.e. $1000 each for a $30k portfolio.
3. Hold the positions for 1 year.
4. After one year, rebalance. Sell those stocks no longer passing the screen, take new positions passing the screen, adjust those names that still pass the screen such that all holdings are equal weighted. For example, if the portfolio gained 10% to $33,000, each position should be $1,100.
5. Hold for another year and rebalance.
In a recent article, we have seen how the Large Cap version of this strategy (screening for largest 20% of stocks in the universe by market cap) has managed a near 16% return year to date, edging past its benchmark. In this article we will look at the large and mid cap version of the strategy (largest 50% of stocks in the universe).
The Stocks
The table below lists the stocks passing the screen on January 1 of this year, and their performance to date.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Price per Share 01 Jan 2017
|
Price per Share 19 Oct 2017
|
% Change YTD
|
Market Cap ($M)
|
Industry
|
1
|
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc
|
51.07
|
46.67
|
-8.62
|
1,423
|
Biotechnology
|
2
|
RMR Group Inc (The)
|
38.74
|
52.3
|
35
|
635
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
3
|
Gilead Sciences Inc
|
70.77
|
81.95
|
15.79
|
94,668
|
Biotechnology
|
4
|
Marcus & Millichap Inc
|
27
|
27.41
|
1.52
|
1,005
|
Real Estate Management & Development
|
5
|
United Therapeutics Corp
|
144.12
|
119.71
|
-16.94
|
6,119
|
Biotechnology
|
6
|
Argan Inc
|
70.88
|
67
|
-5.48
|
1,078
|
Construction & Engineering
|
7
|
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
|
105.34
|
108
|
2.53
|
4,502
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
8
|
Premier Inc
|
30.41
|
34.03
|
11.9
|
1,459
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
9
|
Syntel Inc
|
19.89
|
24
|
20.66
|
1,664
|
IT Services
|
10
|
Humana Inc.
|
201.51
|
243.9
|
21.04
|
30,421
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
11
|
Iconix Brand Group Inc
|
9.58
|
5.09
|
-46.87
|
525
|
Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
|
12
|
MSG Networks Inc
|
21.8
|
21.15
|
-2.98
|
1,614
|
Media
|
13
|
InterDigital Inc
|
90.99
|
75.7
|
-16.8
|
3,132
|
Communications Equipment
|
14
|
Valvoline Inc
|
21.53
|
24.15
|
12.19
|
4,408
|
Chemicals
|
15
|
AMC Networks Inc
|
52.81
|
55.48
|
5.06
|
3,702
|
Media
|
16
|
Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
13.7
|
10.3
|
-24.82
|
580
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
17
|
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
|
21.3
|
13.41
|
-37.04
|
657
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
18
|
Block H&R Inc
|
22.48
|
25.66
|
14.14
|
4,862
|
Diversified Consumer Services
|
19
|
American Outdoor Brands Corporation
|
21.19
|
14.89
|
-29.73
|
1,186
|
Leisure Equipment & Products
|
20
|
TEGNA Inc
|
13.71
|
12.79
|
-6.7
|
4,586
|
Media
|
21
|
Terra Nitrogen Co LP
|
98.83
|
79.96
|
-19.09
|
1,900
|
Chemicals
|
22
|
Herbalife Ltd
|
48.72
|
75.55
|
55.07
|
4,482
|
Personal Products
|
23
|
CA Inc
|
31.3
|
33.94
|
8.43
|
13,126
|
Software
|
24
|
Aetna Inc.
|
123.32
|
158.25
|
28.33
|
43,515
|
Health Care Providers & Services
|
25
|
Cisco Systems Inc
|
29.32
|
34.02
|
16.02
|
151,825
|
Communications Equipment
|
26
|
Discovery Communications Inc
|
27.66
|
20.19
|
-27.01
|
11,649
|
Media
|
27
|
Silver Spring Networks Inc
|
13.47
|
16.14
|
19.82
|
691
|
Software
|
28
|
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
|
70.67
|
84.59
|
19.69
|
9,214
|
Media
|
29
|
Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc
|
11.58
|
9.32
|
-19.52
|
603
|
IT Services
|
30
|
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|
42.78
|
49.2
|
15.01
|
7,059
|
Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)
There are some common holdings between the large cap and the large/mid cap versions of the strategy. Where the large cap version has a relatively high concentration in pharma/health/biotech, the large/midcap is more varied over this period.
The Good
Just over 55% of the holdings achieved a gain over the period. This is not bad, but considerably lower than our 76% for the large cap strategy.
Four of the stocks managed gains over 20%, Herbalife breaking the 50% threshold.
The Bad
Considerably more of our holdings reported a loss over 2017 to date than the large cap strategy, roughly 1/6 losing more than 20%. The addition of mid cap companies in this strategy, compared to the large cap, has resulted in lower performance over the period. The average return of the midcap companies with market cap values less than the smallest stock in the large cap strategy is -6.6% (more than half of the stocks).
Textile company Iconix (ICON) suffered a loss of nearly 50% (which also happens to be the smallest stock by market cap).
The Overall Performance
The addition of midcaps to our Magic Formula strategy has resulted in an unimpressive return of 1.38% year to date. Interestingly the benchmark Russell3000 TR (IWV) has managed to achieve a 14.9% return over the same period. Risk characteristics have been considerably greater for the strategy compared to the benchmark, both in terms of standard deviation (12.8% and 4.2% respectively) and max drawdown (-8.9% and -2.8% respectively). Put another way, risk adjusted return barely achieves a positive result in terms of the Sharpe Ratio, at 0.01 for the strategy, compared to 3.8 for the benchmark. For a primer on risk adjusted returns please read here.
The graph below plots performance of the strategy against the benchmark.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)
As discouraging as this performance is, it is actually in line with the 5 year performance of the strategy compared to the benchmark. The trend in recent years is that the strategy has been trailing the benchmark over 5 year rolling periods. See the graph below.
(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph).
The graph shows periods of outperformance, at times significant (2004-2005, 2013), however the general trend does appear to be a gradual decline. As outperformance is generally preceded by underperformance, perhaps we are approaching an inflection point. Let us see.
Until next time, happy investing!
