Advisors (And DIY Investors) Spend Too Much Time On Picking Funds And Not Enough Planning

Members of Yield Hunting: Retirement Income Solutions received this report early.

The average financial advisor today is approximately 55 years old, depending on which study you use. Most started in the industry as a traditional stock-broker in the 80s and 90s. This is why today's financial advisor's are so focused on selecting investments rather than planning. The sad fact is, most asset managers operate in a similar manner placing their clients in a traditional asset allocation split between stocks and bonds.

Recently, we were reviewing an investment book from an advisory firm that had roughly 100 clients. Those clients averaged 62 years of age with an average household account value of $2.2 million. Shockingly, over 60% of the accounts had a 60/40 split between stocks and bonds. In addition, the advisor had made no fewer than 6 active fund changes to the equity allocation in the last year. There were even a slew of 70/30 and 80/20 accounts.

When asked why they had so much equity exposure for these older, retired, distribution clients, they stated, "because there is no alternative." While this allocation and approach has worked this year, what happens when the next correction arrives?

The approach to retirement planning during the accumulation phase should consist of a more holistic approach. Planning ahead and incorporating all the different pieces of the puzzle can create a more robust and successful outcome for retirees. Instead, most advisors focus on the mutual fund selection and creating the "perfect portfolio."

While asset management is an important aspect of the advising process, it is only a small piece of the total. We will go through some of the other variables that advisors should be cognizant of and investors should bring up in meetings, including:

Social security

Pensions

Annuities

Insurance

Mortgages

Unsecured Debt

Real Estate

The typical retirement math conversation and financial plan is based on the same five variables.

Savings rate: how much of your paycheck you save Return assumption on that savings Retirement date Retirement spending rate Life expectancy

For the most part, you can control three of the five variables while two are outside of your control- death and actual returns. Also, the retirement date can be our choice or the employers choice but we will assume it is not a 'forced' retirement. We can use actuarial tables for our estimate on longevity keeping in mind that the result is the average age of when a person at a given age passes. Half of people will live longer.

In our October newsletter, we discuss how we think FOMO has taken over the market. FOMO is the Fear of Missing Out. This causes investors to chase performance and pile into what's working. But financial advisors also tend to engage in FOMO chasing performance, and by definition, extrapolate the past into the future. They tend to sell funds that are under-performing and replace with those that are doing well.

The problem is that past returns do not equate to future out-performance. In fact, just the opposite tends to occur.

Appropriate Asset Allocations

Asset allocations that are standardized provide little benefit for the investor. No two investors are alike and each fragment of risk and other variables must be considered. Using portfolio analytical tools, we attempted to construct a portfolio with a maximum of 10% annualized volatility. Many investors and adivsors approach this from the opposite side- they select a needed annual return and then create a portfolio that generates it. But if that portfolio is too risky for the investor's tolerance, than the portfolio may do more harm than good.

Using our software tools, we constructed a 10% annualized volatility portfolio that attempts to use forecasted future returns rather than historical returns for the basis.

Equities 27% Core Bonds 18% Credit 21% Commodities 5% Real Estate 11% Alternatives 10% Cash 8%

The estimated future return for the portfolio is 5.1% nominal with 10% volatility.

Equities: domestic, international, large and small

Core Bonds: Global Agg, US Agg, treasuries

Credit: Emerging market, corporate intermediate, bank loans, high yield

Commodities: all inclusive

Alternatives: Private equity, hedged equity, managed futures, and option strategies.

Have A Plan

Advisors need to alert clients that market declines are normal. The almost continuously increasing market of the last eight years, thanks to the Fed's implied put option, has increased complacency. That is clearly reflected in the Volatility Index (VIX) which has recorded all-time record lows this year. 2017 has had the smallest draw-down (so far) in the last 100+ years in the S&P 500 (SPY).

We continuously hear from investors that, with the markets hitting new highs almost daily, that a correction may be looming. Most investors tend to forget quickly but others tend to be cautious knowing the euphoria cannot last forever.

Timing the market is typically a fools errand and should be avoided in the abstract. Investors can reduce risk during periods when valuations get high but we advise most investors to stay invested and participate. More importantly, it pays to have a plan. While investors may or may not be cognizant that a correction is coming, almost all do not have a plan to deal with one.

The key is not to make a rash reaction to a correction. Corrections happen as the normal course of market activity. First, we need to define what a stock correction is, and how it differs from a pullback, bear market and a crash.

Pullback: A modest decline of approximately 5% from the recent peak

Correction: A 10-20% decline from the recent peak

Bear Market: A 20% or more decline

Crash: A drop of 50% or more.

Investors should have a plan for each of the above scenarios. We like investors to keep a small portion of their portfolios in a safe bucket, especially if you are in the de-cumulation phase (retirement). That cash-like allocation can be tapped during market draw-downs as the source of liquidity for living needs, unexpected bills, or to 'buy low' for people who do not rely on the portfolio for income.

For example, accumulation investors can have a general rule that they allocate their monthly/quarterly savings on pullbacks only. And when there's a correction, perhaps they rebalance and allocate to higher beta equities to participate on the rebound.

Distribution investors have more variables to consider. Given that they live off the portfolio, investors must weigh the current need for income from the holdings against long-term appreciation that would decrease longevity risk.

We tend to favor small moves that maintain the long-term aspect of the portfolio without making wholesale changes. This can improve long-term performance appreciably while at the same time reducing total risk (including longevity). That could include a plan that taps the cash bucket in tranches when certain market decline thresholds are met.

If the S&P 500 falls 5%, add 3% from the cash bucket.

If the S&P 500 falls 10%, add 5% from the cash bucket.

If the S&P 500 falls 20%, add 10-12% from the cash bucket.

If the S&P 500 falls 30%, add 20% of the cash allocation to equities.

For each additional 10% drop, add another 5-10% from the cash bucket.

In other words, for a 50% drop in the S&P 500, you would be allocating approximately 50% of the cash allocation to the portfolio.

The size of the safe bucket that holds the cash is highly dependent on the investor. For those in the distribution phase, the allocation to safe assets would be larger- up to three years worth of distributions for the most risk averse clients. If the investor is in the accumulation phase, the safe bucket may be relatively small (<10% of total assets) and may be relegated to a savings account (or left in checking) at their local bank. Here, investors may simply be more aggressive allocating new savings.

One thing investors need to have ready is their shopping lists. At any given point of the declines in the index noted above, there should be securities researched and ready to go. Many investors today have watchlists with alert triggers that send them an email at certain prices. This concept can be extended to the market as a whole for planning purposes. For instance, you can keep a 5%, 10%, or 20%, trailing stop order which moves the built in market sell order up as the stock price moves up. However, it remains fixed as the price moves down. This can prevent large sudden losses.

Conclusion

While you cannot plan for every eventuality, you can have certain scenarios mapped out so that you have basic guardrails against suffering what in some cases could be catastrophic impairments of capital. Small changes to the portfolio during specific market events can keep you on your long-term path but help either mitigate risk or amplify returns.

A sleep-well-at-night portfolio today is not the same as it was even ten years ago. In 2007, you could buy a 6-month CD from a bank and get over 5% returns. Imagine 5% nearly risk-free returns with almost no duration! Today, those CDs are earning more than they were two years ago but are still producing a paltry 65 bps.

We think today a sleep-well-at-night portfolio for retirement should generate safe and diversified income streams that can cover a large portion of your living needs. That income production means as a retiree you become a very long-term investor without a need to withdraw during market downturns.

While stocks should be a part of the long-term plan, they should be in the periphery given valuations today. Our Core Portfolio generates over 7% in income with approximately 15% of that income tax free.

Financial advisors spend a lot of time on selecting funds and ETFs and much less time on the planning. Most can charge fees up near 1% on an annual basis which means that a million dollar portfolio would pay $10,000 per annum for 'advice'. What we typically see is advisors charging that fee largely for selecting a handful of mutual funds and ETFs, based primarily on past performance. Instead, if advisors are going to charge that 'egregious' fee they should be doing so for planning.

Having a well-detailed blueprint on what to do during market downturns can provide substantially more value to the client. The outcropping of the wealth management industry from the stockbroker field means that many older advisors today are primarily focused on security selection over the planning. But given the evolution of the asset management industry, the need for security selection and asset allocation advice has waned. Today, investors in or nearing the distribution phase should be focused on planning more than anything else.

Marketplace Service For Those Seeking To Generate Income During Retirement

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to give us a try in order to benefit from our income opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 23.7% over the trailing year through the end of September and generates a high-single-digit yield. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

To subscribe to Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing, click the link below:

SUBSCRIBE - Seeking Alpha Author Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.