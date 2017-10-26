Visa Reports Strong Earnings



Visa (V) reported Q4 and 2017 earnings this morning. Visa is the world's largest digital payment company. They state, "Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive.

"Visa ended our fiscal year as we began, with strong growth across payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions, which was bolstered by the addition of Visa Europe," said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Visa Inc. "We're very pleased with our progress in Europe and will continue to make strategic investments that will further strengthen our franchise there and globally. As we look ahead to fiscal 2018, we are positioned for sustained growth and remain confident in our ability to continue delivering strong shareholder value."

Q4 had GAAP net income of $2.1 billion or $0.90 per share, compared to $0.86 in Q3 and $0.79 in 2016. Net operating revenues were $4.9 billion, an increase of 14%.

Other statistics of note are:

Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis and excluding Europe co-badge volume, was 10% over the prior year.

Cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 10% over the prior year.

Total transactions processed increased 13% over the prior year.

Visa returned approximately $2.1 billion of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

All of this translates into adjusted EPS growth of 15%.

This graph shows the revenue for Q4, divided among types with each section showing an increase.

For the 2017 Fiscal Full Year, GAAP net income of $6.7 billion or $2.80 per share and adjusted full-year net income of $8.3 billion or $3.48 per share up from 2016's $6.9 billion or $2.84 per share.

More details from the press release:

2017 net operating revenues were $18.4 billion, an increase of 22%, driven by inclusion of Visa Europe and continued growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions.

Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis and excluding Europe co-badge volume, was 30% over the prior year, or 11% inclusive of Visa Europe in prior year's results.

Cross-border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 80% or 11% inclusive of Visa Europe in prior year's results.

Total Visa processed transactions increased 34% over the prior year, or 13% inclusive of Visa Europe in prior year's results.

Visa returned approximately $8.5 billion of capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Details of share repurchases were also included in the press release:

"During the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company repurchased 16.9 million shares of class A common stock, at an average price of $102.54 per share, using $1.7 billion of cash on hand. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2017, the Company repurchased a total of 76.1 million shares of class A common stock, at an average price of $90.31 per share, using $6.9 billion of cash on hand. The Company currently has $3.8 billion of funds available for share repurchase."

The company seems to have great confidence in continued share price increases and it is hard to argue with earnings growth. This graph from the investor presentations shows the growth in the total number of cards year over year.

Margins were also up, and payments volume was up for the year too.

In addition to the share buyback, Visa also paid $1.6 billion in dividends, and the board has increased the quarterly dividend by 18% in to $0.195 per share from $0.165. Visa pays a small dividend, currently 0.71%, but with somewhat rapid share price growth, it is hard to keep that yield up. With a payout ratio of 24.51%, is not unreasonable to see the high dividend growth continue. This chart from FAST Graphs shows the dividend growth. Take note of the CAGR of 27%, and the annualized total return of 26%.



This is the first full year with Visa Europe being included in the earnings report, and I am interested to see what further synergies and change will happen for 2018 as Visa Europe is more fully integrated.

Alfred Kelly, chief executive officer & director, said on the call, "We have already brought a number of our digital solutions to Europe as well as some of our strategic partnerships." They are pleased with the progress and stated they are well ahead of they thought they would be at this point. Vasant Prabhu, executive vice president & chief financial officer, stated "Five quarters in, revenues are tracking above projections, and expenses are below with a lower effective tax rate."

Mr. Prabhu stated, "At the end of the first year post acquisition, Visa Europe is well ahead of our revenue projection, below our cost projection with a lower effective tax rate. If we achieve the goals we have for Europe in fiscal year 2018, cumulative EPS accretion will be in the high single digits, and operating margins will be at or above Visa Inc. margins. We're poised to deliver another year of the robust revenue and earnings growth we have come to expect from Visa while continuing to invest in our business at healthy levels to sustain this growth into the future."

A good amount of time was used to describe different projects worldwide. I'll try to summarize with bullet points:

2 significant partnerships in Russia, with Sberbank and Alpha Bank.

Multi-year credit deal in Asia with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

In Europe, reached goal of resolving about 75% of contracts from rebates to commercial incentives.

New mobile solution mVisa was launched in Kenya and Nigeria.

A global partnership with Marqeta, an innovative card-issuing platform.

Extended strategic partnership with PayPal to Europe in July.

In August, national rollout of Visa local offers with Uber. This allows riders to earn Uber credit for making purchases using their Visa credit card.

Partnerships with Fitbit and Garmin to enable digital payments through their wearable devices as mobile connectivity increases.

Visa Direct had accelerating volumes with over 75% yoy growth driven by North America and the CEMEA Regions.

Partnership with Billtrust to help streamline the reconciliation of B2B payments.

Visa ID Intelligence, which is a platform that allows issuers, acquirers and merchants to quickly adopt emergent authentication technologies and to create more and convenient ways, which are secure for consumers to shop, pay and bank on their devices.

New partnerships like USAA and Costco were big contributors in the first three quarters of the year, and 2018 will be the first full reporting year with these new partnerships included.

Economic health inspired healthy levels of travel, which helped grow the important cross-border business, with growth in all five regions.

Personnel costs were higher as hiring picked up after the restructure in Europe and at the end of 2016. This is not particularly negative as hopefully this will also drive future growth.

The India demonetization impact started in November 2016. This led to a more than doubling of Visa's India payment volume and processed transactions. Another tailwind.

There was ample discussion of 2018 in the call and the question period. This chart summarizes well, but the details have bolstered my opinion about the company somewhat. Much of this has already been mentioned in the projects section above and the discussion of new partnerships and the integration of Visa Europe.

Visa is my second largest holding after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Not because I invested the most in it, but because it has been my largest gaining stock. Actually, I have invested more dollars in 11 other holdings (out of 32), including JNJ, and has surpassed them all except JNJ. My first purchase of Visa was March 18, 2013 for a split-adjusted $41.50. At that time the portfolio was much, much smaller and buying 20 shares of such a high growth, high valuation stock was a bit of a risk. Don't laugh - well, okay you can chuckle a little with me - it was a risk at the time. If we knew at that time that the shares would be 2.5x more in less than 5 years, we would all be very happy investors. It really was a risk - one of those "hold your nose and jump in" type of moves. At that time, the shares had appreciated steadily for years and there were lots of reports that the steady uptrend in these types of growth stocks would soon be over along with the entire bull market. Additionally, March is not the time to be buying growth stocks, you know.

As a Canadian investor, exchanging Canadian dollars is also a risk, especially as our dollar had fallen, and many thought it would soon return to above par. I have won pretty significantly on the currency part of the transaction which has helped to make it the largest holding, even with the more recent spike in $CAD. A handful of purchases over the years and one put assigned in March 2016 of which only 1/4 was kept long term, the ACB of my Visa holding is $63.31 and the holding is over a dozen times larger than those few initial shares. The portfolio is almost a dozen times larger too, but don't be too impressed at my stock picking skills; a little over half of that has been contributed. An aggressive savings plan over time with some nice returns will do that to a portfolio. Not a lot of brilliance needed to meet my modest goals, but a winner like Visa sure helps.

Visa has also been one of my largest option income earning holdings, which has added a massive boost to the very small dividend income it provides. I have written puts when the stock dips and it seems the dip is unrelated to its performance. I currently have an active put, for $105, expiring December 18th. Today, I could buy back the put, and earn 60% of the premium in 40% of the time, but with the positive earnings report, I will hold on a while longer. I was very fortunate to buy back March's Visa put in February, (90% of the premium in 50% of the time) and in a couple of days sell a MasterCard (MA) July put on its dip for twice the premium I received for the Visa one. I do not expect to be that lucky again. Visa and MasterCard do tend to trade together, but when they unhinge, there are opportunities. I try to keep one USD option running, reusing the same 20,000 over and over. In 2016 that gave me an 11% return. I do not think that is nearly as likely for 2018 as I am more skittish of the valuations in many of the US stocks I have targeted and a little more wary of the market in general.

My Visa holding sits at a sizable 6.82% of the portfolio though. Needless to say, I am not interested in adding any more to my holding at present, but doing this research has changed my opinion somewhat.

Looking at what the analysts think: 4 analysts consider Visa a hold, while 19 consider it a buy and 12 consider it a strong buy. That is pretty strong validation for the stock.

Thompson Reuters rates it a 9 out of 10, placing it within the top 15% of stocks followed. Notably from their report, Visa is rated a 10 of 10 for Earnings and Risk, a 7 of 10 for Fundamentals, and a 3 of 10 for relative valuation. Analysts 12 month price targets range from a low of $93 to a high of $139. Earnings estimates are very positive showing significant growth.

-Graphs from Thompson Reuters October 25th report.

Value Line also highly favors the stock giving it a 1 (the highest rank) for safety and a 2 for timeliness as well as a financial strength rating of A++. Their 3-5 year price projection is $115 to $140 with an appreciation potential of 15-40%. This works out to an expected return of only 4-9% annually, so like me, they are not expecting fantastic returns going forward. Value Line rates Visa as a 90% for price stability, 95% for price growth persistence and 100% for earnings predictability. This tells me they have confidence in Visa's ability to meet earnings expectations.

I went into this earnings with a similar opinion of Visa to my opinion of CN Rail (CNI), which I wrote about yesterday on their earnings. A good company, with good future prospects, but fully valued with little room for the share price to appreciate, and especially not at the rate it has been. My opinion has not necessarily changed much, but I am definitely more constructive on their prospects and more certain that they will be able to meet their goals. I am just not sure that will translate into more share price appreciation.

Visa's FAST Graph confirms that evaluation as does the PE of 31.3. However, over 2015 & 2016 the PE often bounced up to around 29 as the top end of the trading range. If Visa remains at around a PE of 29 with the mean of $4 of earnings next year, that gives a share price of about $116. Most analysts are far more constructive than that for the share price. The share price certainly looks fully valued at around $110 with much of the future growth already anticipated in the share price.

I do think Visa is only likely to meet my goals of 7-9% annual return, and I do not expect Visa to continue provide the kind of price appreciation it has over the last year. But with 20% returns this past year, it also should not have to. I expect the share price to move sideways and having held the shares for years, I have some room to give it time. I am certainly not going to be a seller of Visa, but with the sizable holding I have, I will not be a buyer either. I am pleased with the earnings report as well as the plans and prospects of Visa.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, JNJ, MA, CNI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.