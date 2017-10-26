Where's The Next Big Breakout?

I believe we are still very early into this breakout, and a move to 11,500 would not be unheard of given the magnitude of this breakout.

With the S&P 500 more than 20% above its all-time high breakout, it is time to look for other countries seeing 10+ year breakouts.

With most international markets and the US indices roaring to new highs seemingly every day, often it can be beneficial to zoom out and look for other markets that are also exhibiting bullish action. Ideally what I am looking for is a market that has either bottomed out after a massive bear market or an index that is breaking out of a significant consolidation/through a significant level. This search led me to across the world to a market that has poked its head through 20-year resistance. Multi-year breakouts tend to hold a lot of weight and I would be surprised if this one played out any differently.

Nearly five years ago those investors/traders that were fortunate enough to have put down their binoculars had the opportunity to participate in a massive breakout. The S&P 500 had built a very similar box pattern to the 60's to early 80's era and was breaking out above it in the first quarter of 2013. There is no guarantee that past occurrences are going to play out the same as current markets, but the setup clearly showed a great risk-reward long entry regardless of the trade's success. Thus far the trade has been a massive winner as the S&P 500 has climbed over 1000 points from its breakout level and with only healthy corrections along the way. I remain long the S&P 500 and do not believe we're in the bottom of the 9th like all the perma-bears are so convinced. Having said that, the S&P 500 is a little extended short-term based on a few secondary indicators I watch. It is for this reason that I've begun to scan through dozens of international markets to try and find similar breakouts to the one we saw in the S&P 500 in 2013.

After combing through over 100 different charts, there are a couple different countries showing very similar characteristics to the S&P 500 in 2013. The one I've chosen to highlight is the Taiwan Stock Market and the iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT) which put in a very significant quarterly bar for Q3. The index managed to push above 20-year resistance on a quarterly close on EWT, and this has followed suit with the breakout in the Taiwan Stock Market - referred to below as TAIEX.

Looking at the above chart we can see a rollercoaster ride for investors with an absolutely massive range that finally calmed down after 2009. Investors that thought the index was breaking out prior to the financial crisis were rudely awakened as the index dropped 60%. The massive yearly triangle pattern above finally saw a resolution last year, and the confirmation of a bull market came with a move through the 10,000 level for the TAIEX. This is an absolutely monstrous breakout, and given the action we're seeing this does not look like another false-start. All of the past breakouts were not able to make consecutively closes above the 10,000 level, currently the market is trending nicely and not looking back.

Zooming into a weekly chart we can see a better look at the bull market Taiwanese investors have been enjoying. When a 20-year resistance level is finally breached, often any back-tests of that level become support. This improves the risk/reward on the TAIEX as we can now expect support be found 7% lower, and with a new breakout to 20-year highs this is potentially still the 2nd or 3rd inning of this bull market.

Finally zooming all the way into a daily chart we can that the 10,000 level was previously a road-block (supply) for the TAIEX but it has since become an area of demand. I used the recent 4% pullback in the market to start a new position in TAIEX at a level equivalent to 10,250~ and the market has reversed sharply to new highs since. I highlighted this breakout for my premium subscribers to my newsletter at the beginning of the month after pointing out the massive breakout on EWT in Q3. The idea was that I wanted to be buying any dips and luckily the beginning of the month was the perfect opportunity to do so.

While the TAIEX may have looked like a falling knife on the daily chart to some investors, the index simply came down to test its rising 20-week moving average and just above the 20-year breakout level. This pullback was complete noise when put in context for those willing to use multi-time frame analysis and be aware of this breakout.

(Source: TradingView.com)

I am currently long the iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF from $36.22 and believe that any dips that do not violate the 200-day moving average ($34.72) are likely buying opportunities. It's not always that investors are given the opportunity to buy the back-test of a 10+ year breakout but typically this is a very high probability trade.

So what's next in store for EWT?

The index is currently sitting at 52-week highs and flagging above all of its key moving averages. As long as the index can remain above the 200-day moving average and the TAIEX can defend the 10,000 level, this bull market likely has a long ways to go before it's exhausted itself.

The next resistance on the TAIEX sits 12% higher at the 12,000 area and this would be the next logical destination given that the path of least resistance is higher. A move to the 12,000 area on the TAIEX would be the equivalent of a move above $41.00 on EWT.

It's not every day we get to participate in a 20+ year breakout and I believe the iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF is worth taking a hard look at, especially into any weakness. I remain long a 4.0% portfolio size from $36.22.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.