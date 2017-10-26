Steady Growth With USANA Health Sciences

On Oct. 25, 2017, USANA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:USNA), a nutraceutical firm that focuses on the development and commercialization of personal wellness products, posted strong earnings that beat Wall Street's expectation. In response, the stock rallied over 10% during the day’s trading session.Accordingly, the average analysts estimated $0.91 earnings per share (“EPS”) while the firm was able to procure $0.97 in earnings. Much of the earnings growth came from the expansion into Asia Pacific markets. Moreover, the growth is supported by an increasing demand for wellness products due to the increasing world aging population. In this research, we’ll go over key earnings metrics (and the underlying fundamentals) that support USANA as a long-term holding.

Favorable Earnings



In the Q3 report, USANA procured $262M net sales compared to $254M for the year prior, thus representing 3% increase year-over-year (“Y-O-Y”). As alluded, most growth came from the Asia Pacific region: that market grew by 4.7% to deliver $199M for the said quarter. Of note, there were 8.7% and 9.1% increases in active customers in mainland China and South Korea, respectively. Altogether, the Asia Pacific customers grew 6.5% Y-O-Y.

Similar to competitors, USANA is struggling to deliver growth in Americas and Europe. There were only $63M in sales from the said region (2% lower than last year). And, this was mostly due to the 8.6% decrease in active customers. Despite the mentioned unfavorable results, this makes up only the minority of overall sales.

EPS wise, Q3 delivered $0.97 as stated (which is 19% lower than the $1.20 figure for the same period a year prior). Nonetheless, the market reacted favorably to this news (because the earnings beat the average $0.91 estimate of Wall Street analysts. Interestingly, the aforesaid reduction was mostly due to the company’s voluntary internal investigation (re its BabyCare Ltd. subsidiary in China). In the nutraceutical business, being compliant (and building good a relationship with regulatory authorities) will lead to smoother and more profitable operations in the long haul.

“The third quarter was significant for USANA, not only for delivering record quarterly sales, but because of the accomplishments and announcements we made during the quarter,” said CEO Kevin Guest. “In particular, we celebrated our 25th anniversary at our annual International Convention, where we introduced a new skincare line, Celavive, and announced our plans to expand into four additional European countries. Celavive is formulated with our cell-signaling technology (InCelligence). Both the launch of Celavive and the rollout of our European expansion will take place throughout 2018. These announcements were well received by thousands of our associates at our convention and demonstrate our commitment to improving the health of more individuals and families around the world.”

Products Demand

As people become older, their body undergoes more “wear and tear.” For instance, the degenerative changes in the joints cause the condition coined osteoarthritis. In addition, people's skin becomes more wrinkled and damaged (mostly due to the sunlight exposure) over the years. Notably, statistics from the National Institute of Health showed that,

Global life expectancy is projected to increase by almost eight years (from 68.6 years in 2015 to 76.2 years in 2050). Moreover, the number of people aged 80 and older (in some Asian and Latin America countries) are expected to increase as much as four folds.

Hence, the aforesaid statistics and underlying fundamentals support the increasing demand for Celavive, especially among women, (as well as USANA's wellness products).

Further Upsides



Going forward, the launch of skincare product (Celavive) in Europe should help to offset the declined sales in the region. Moreover, we anticipate increasing revenues (based on the modest growth in sales associates for Q3). Accordingly, sales associates increased to 563,000 counts, thereby signifying 2.4% improvement. Defined as those who purchase the products for personal use (or resale) within the past three months, associates are accurate indications of upcoming growth for an operator in the nutraceuticals (or biopharmaceuticals) sector.

Financials



USANA demonstrates an overall robust financial picture. Revenues for this quarter hit a record high of $262M. For over a decade, the trends in revenues, incomes, EPS, free cash flow (“FCF”), and book value are favorable, as shown in the table below. In specific, the book value appreciated by 12 folds, from $1.20 in 2007 to $15.67 for the trailing twelve months, (“TTM”). Moreover, FCF increased by 283% (from $31M to $119M for same period).

Furthermore, USANA procured over a billion dollars in sales for the past 52-weeks. Per 2017 fiscal outlook, the firm projected $1.030B in net sales, thus representing the higher range of the previously issued guidance ($1.015B to $1.030B). The $3.70 estimated ESP was also raised (to the top end of the previous guidance).

Potential Risks



The main risk is that USANA is facing increasing competition in the nutraceuticals markets worldwide. Over time, the increasing competition can decrease the operating profit margin (14% for this quarter). Nonetheless, the firm’s products have superb quality (as they’re designed by the scientist, Myron Wentz) and are endorsed by Olympians as well as Dr. Oz). As alluded, the elite brand and marketing are nearly unconquerable moats, protecting USANA from competitors.

Conclusion

USANA Health Sciences is not a suitable investment for the bioscience investors (and traders), who are looking for robust growth, much excitement, and significant risks. On the contrary, the firm is growing healthy and steady. And, it is best for the patient and long-term oriented investors (who prefer the safety coupled with modest returns). With the strong Q3 earnings (and recent the launch of Celavive), we hold firm to our buy recommendation (that USANA is an excellent growth company to hold for the ultra long haul). Last but not least, the increasing aging world population further supports our thesis.

