Amgen: Discussion Of Q3, Patent Expirations And The Pipeline

Overall, my view of AMGN no longer shows it as worth buying on dips, as the pipeline looks weaker than needed to offset the age of most of its current profit drivers.

Background

The second most successful biotech ever after Genentech, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is hitting the product wall I have been warning about for years. Unfortunately, despite great science and a robust acquisition strategy, AMGN has failed to provide for the obsolescence of certain of its products and for extensive biosimilar or other competitive destruction of the sales of other products.

As usual, the article begins with reporting of the facts of the latest AMGN news as I organize them. Next, I will briefly review what I see as having been done right, and not so well, at AMGN lately. Finally, some comments on the stock's risk-reward considerations are provided.

AMGN's Q3: warts are showing



In Q3, revenues were down 1%, and EPS was up 3% yoy to $2.76. EPS was aided by a lower tax rate, a 3% reduction in shares outstanding, and an 11% decline in R&D spending. These reasons for EPS growth are reminiscent of IBM (NYSE:IBM) of recent years.

AMGN's finances remain strong and cash flow is robust.

I have performed a review of AMGN's product list, sales trends and pipeline. The rest of the article shows my findings, beginning with a brief recitation that shows my evolving history with this stock.

Almost from my first AMGN article in the summer of 2014, with the stock in the $130 range, I have been pointing out that a sub-market P/E was deserved because the substantial majority of AMGN's sales came from five old drugs. Probably these had higher-than-average margins as well. Because of this, once it was clear as soon as late 2014 that AMGN's product development engine was not running smoothly, I began selling every pop in AMGN's stock, then buying dips. However, the last time I sold was in June, and because of what actually happened in Q3, I'm concerned that support may ebb now.

To wit, these are the Q3 2017 sales and percent decline for each of the five old horsemen of AMGN:

Enbrel: $1.36 B; 6%

Neulasta: $1.1 B; 6%

Aranesp: $0.5 B; 3%

Epogen: $0.3 B; 21%

Neupogen: $0.1 B; 25%.

So, five products, five yoy declines. The most important, Enbrel, was predicted by AMGN to continue to lose both volume and price through at least 2018, and a patent challenge by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) could do a great deal of damage beyond normal competition from old drugs such as Humira and new and improved ones (various).

Now, here's the problem. Product sales were down 1% yoy, but there may be more accelerating to the downside than upside. That's because of simple arithmetic.

AMGN generated $5.45 B in product sales in Q3 2017. The total sales from the above five drugs were $3.40 B. This represents 62.4% of total Q3 product sales and 59.0% of total revenues.

With inventory up 12% yoy at distributors but end use declining, Enbrel could be set up for a big sales drop (conference call presentation, slide 17).

Let's look out 3-5 years. $13.6 B in revenues are at risk based on Q3 sales. Once a drug falls out of favor, its volume and price (following years of ultra-aggressive price increases) tend to both fall. What that means is that profits tend to fall even faster than sales as margins shrink. So, in 3-5 years, who wants to bet that sales of these five products will not fall by half? That would be $6.8 B in revenues gone.

I am not sure that AMGN's valuation allows for this problem.

But it looks worse than that to me.

In the next two sections as well as in the concluding section that follows, I'll explain as briefly as possible why I have no longer have any plans to even trade AMGN.

To be very clear, as usual, I'm talking about what new money looking for an investment may want to go, and since I do not provide financial advice, I personalize it to myself. Meaning, I'm not suggesting in any way that AMGN is going to collapse or that anyone, especially a satisfied long-term holder of the stock at lower levels, should take any investment action.

AMGN's challenges, part 1: additional patent considerations

Now that 2018 arrives soon, it is no longer appropriate to focus only on the above five "legacy" products. That's because almost all of AMGN's products are aging. From p. 6 of the 10-K, the key US patent expiration dates follow for other AMGN marketed products. Some of these exclude formulation or method of use patents that may be valuable, so this list is not definitive. Also, some drugs are biologics and may or may not have immediate biosimilar competition and others, such as Sensipar, are small molecules subject to intense generic substitution.

With these caveats, this list may be helpful for some readers in thinking about AMGN's downside risk:

Sensipar (blockbuster): March 2018

Vectibix: April 2020

Imlygic: January 2021

Nplate: January 2022

Blincyto: November 2024

Prolia/XGEVA: February 2025.

Kyprolis: December 2027.

So let's look at AMGN another way. It is January 2022, and Nplate becomes subject to biosimilar competition (not a certainty). And say that Sensipar has long since gone generic and Vectibix and Imlygic have also become subject to biosimilar competition. What will AMGN have other than what its pipeline delivers (see next section)? It will have some billions of dollars of sales from denosumab, branded as both Prolia and XGEVA. But unless some new patent blocks competition, there will be a patent cliff approaching in three years from then. There will also be Blincyto with a 2024 patent expiration, likely never to be a very large seller, and also Kyprolis, a 2027 expiration which may or may not be relevant several years from now (I'm optimistic it will be). Beyond that, just Repatha, Parsabiv and maybe Evenity (see below).

In other words, in just over three years, the only currently important drugs for AMGN that will not have gone generic or be at risk of biosimilars will be Prolia/XGEVA and Kyprolis. That puts a large burden on Repatha to deliver on the high hopes many had at launch. Realistically, the burden falls on the pipeline.

Takeaway

AMGN's five legacy products are no longer all that investors need be concerned about; many other profitable products may lose patent protection in the next few years.

AMGN's challenges, Part 2: pipeline

Phase 3 projects

This is pretty straightforward. From the 10-K, page 18, we see 12 Phase 3 projects. Looks good? Not really. Of the 12, one has now been rejected by the FDA (romo, aka Evenity), so A) it's a "maybe" given plans to resubmit the BLA, and B) it's unclear why even if accepted, it's worth prescribing rather than just giving Prolia from the start.

Of the other 11, only two compounds are novel; the other 9 are just for new indications of marketed products, and some of the products are ancient, such as Aranesp.

These two products are, first, erenumab for migraine. While a promising product, it is being co-developed by NVS, so AMGN will have trouble getting rich from this drug. The other is a heart failure candidate omecamtiv. We shall see on that whether it is both safe and effective, and if so, whether it is any better than digoxin, an old and inexpensive generic drug.

Phase 2 projects

Only five. One is a marketed product, Blinctyo. Another, AMG 899, is being discontinued from development at AMGN. It is a CETP inhibitor (cholesterol reducer) that AMGN purchased two years ago for $300 MM upfront. I believe that AMG 520 is a NVS drug that AMGN is co-developing as part of the deal with NVS agreeing to co-develop erenumab. This drug is another oral BACE inhibitor for Alzheimer's, a crowded and frustrating field. Even if it is successful, AMGN is only a partner in it, so what is this Phase 2 compound worth based on what we know today? I would say not much. Finally, there is one bright spot, AMG 157, aka tezepelumab. This had promising data in asthma in Phase 2. However, once again, this is partnered with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Takeaway

For a company of AMGN's size and capabilities, it has a thin Phase 3 and Phase 2 set of new products under development, and all of them except omecamtiv are partnered rather than controlled 100% by AMGN, and even omecamtiv is in-licensed from Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Concluding comments

It looks to me that unless lightning strikes with Repatha or unusually strong sales are found from AMGN's legacy products, its biosimilar program will not save it from the challenges that its rapidly aging product line-up provides.

With what I view as a weak pipeline, I think it is reasonable to think of EPS dropping and the P/E dropping as well. This happened to Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) not long ago, and even though AMGN has had a great deal of support on the Street, I am no longer comfortable buying dips in this name.

Biotech investing is more about innovation than aging cash cows and free cash flows that do not go into innovative product development.

However, AMGN may soon, and/or over time, continue to be a strong stock. The many long-term holders of this stock may see no reason to sell, as the future is always uncertain and any other investment has its own risks. So, this analysis is not an excoriation of the stock or management. The company has several ways to prosper. Right now, my analysis is that there have been too many pipeline failures and delays, and too many weak new product intros in recent years, to allow AMGN to properly keep up with the inevitable product cycles of old drugs, and that too many AMGN innovative pipeline products have been split with Big Pharma companies. Thus I see more challenges for this company in the next several years than I like as a potential and prior investor in this name, so I will watch from the sidelines until I can come up with a more compelling long thesis.

Best of luck to all AMGN longs.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

