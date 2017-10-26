General Electric: Nibble On This 'Speculative Buy With Yield'

While individual returns vary based on actual position costs, it is quite safe to say it is really tough to make money with stock selections producing 20-yr average annual price appreciation of -0.6% and 20-yr total investment annual returns including dividends of 2.2%, even after a 5.5% 20-yr average annual increase in distributions. General Electric (GE) has not been part of my portfolio since the late 1990s, and it seems like I really have not missed much. However, with the recent swoon in price and profitability, share prices are low enough to warrant a small starter position with an eye on increasing the investment as prices fall below $20.

Edison Electric Light Company, the parent of G.E., was formed in 1878 to aid Thomas Edison in the development of the incandescent lamp. From the New York Times archives.

I continue to read mainly negative articles on SA concerning the investor history of GE, and needless to say, it not pretty. As I am not a long-term holder, I haven't felt the current pain of shareholders, and offer my humble opinion on what to do with current holdings late on in the article. As value investing is about the future and our attempt to take advantage of momentary "inefficient" share valuations, I like to revisit who GE is and their respective businesses.

General Electric, a multi-industry, heavy-equipment and financing giant, does business through eight segments, in declining ranking of revenue:

Power and Renewables (32% of revenues $35.8 billion) - offers gas-, steam- and aero-derivative turbines, generators, combined cycle systems, controls and related services along with wind turbines and solar technology.

Aviation (23% of 2016 revenues $26.3 billion) - produces, sells, and services jet engines, turboprop and turbo shaft engines and related replacement parts for use in military and commercial aircraft.

Healthcare (16% of revenues $18.3 billion) - makes and services a wide variety of medical imaging products, including magnetic resonance MRI, computed tomography CT, positron emission tomography PET scanners, X-ray, nuclear imaging, digital mammography and molecular imaging technologies.

EC and Lighting (13% of revenues $15.1 billion) - Power converters, grid modernization, lamps and light bulbs, for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The segment also provides plant automation and hardware, software, and embedded computing systems.

Oil & Gas (11% of revenues $12.9 billion) - provides surface and sub-sea drilling and production systems, equipment for floating production platforms, compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation and auxiliary equipment.

GE Capital (9% of revenues $10.2 billion) - contains all of GE's finance units including Commercial Lending & Leasing, Real Estate, Consumer Finance, and Aviation and Energy Financial Services.

Energy Management (6% of revenues $7.2 billion) - offers electrical distribution and control products, lighting and power panels, switchgears and circuit breakers; engineering, inspection, mechanical and emergency services; motors, drives and control technologies; and plant automation, hardware, software, and embedded computing systems.

Transportation (5% of revenues $6.0 billion) - makes and services high-horsepower diesel-electric locomotives, motors, and electrical drive systems for a variety of industries, marine and stationary power generation and railway signaling and office systems.

GE is a very international business with the following sales by region: U.S. 45%, Pacific Basin 17%, Europe 14%, and Middle East and Africa 14%, and Americas 10%,

GE offers a diversified business model with equally diversified geographic exposure. But it is in this diversification that GE seems to be falling down. Currently, the Power markets are challenging, and Renewables are facing a slowdown in project growth; Healthcare should be a steady performer; Oil and Gas services are much like Power with a backdrop of recent market struggles; GE Capital is an unknown entity with its legacy liabilities from its Long-Term Care insurance (a real money loser concept from the get-go); and the balance of GE businesses should be on firm footing.

I like the diversity of markets in aviation, healthcare, power and renewables, and oil and gas, which represent the bulk of its businesses. The most glaring problems involve questionable execution in challenging markets and the uncertainties of corner-office transitions. Oil and gas services are cyclical markets, and recent business weakness shows up among GE's peers as well. As the E&P cycle turns from contraction to expansion, GE's fortunes will improve, as will its segment profitability. Power generating markets have been sluggish with shipments down by around 10% this year, with similar weakness expected in 2018. Longer-term, power markets should stabilize with single digit growth ahead.

The transition of management and the continued questions concerning GE's dividend is creating heightened investor uncertainty. What will the new management team do to improve margins? How will the new PE board member impact future business decisions? What is the "new" dividend policy, if any? Will the dividend be cut from $0.96 to $0.65, or lower? These questions, and others, are causing investor angst, analysts downgrades, and share prices collapsing over 30% from its 52-wk high.

And prime conditions for value investors to begin nibbling.

EPS expectations have declined as well, falling to a projected $1.03 to $1.06 this year, rising to around $1.24 to $1.30 in 2018, and between $1.36 and $1.66 in 2019. However, fastgraph.com offers an interesting bit of GE history in that actual earnings have fallen short of analyst consensus in 13 of the past 15 years by an average of -6.6%. The range of variations is from -35% to +17%.

Analysts have been reducing recommendations on GE stock since the recent quarterly earnings. Below is a table, courtesy of finziv.com, of broker recommendations over the past 18 months, sorted by firm.

Not listed above is Credit Suisse with its recent reiteration recommendation (10/20) of Outperform and a $30 price target. 4-traders.com offers similar information, but in graphic form:

As shown, brokers are jumping ship with Merrill Lynch being the only upgrade since quarterly earnings this past week. I expect others will chime in shortly with about the same general feeling - mostly negative.

GE has several important aspects that are getting lost in the discussion. Through joint ventures, GE has an overlooked and enviable position in narrow-body aircraft engines. According to BusinessWire.com, the wide-body aircraft engine market is expected to contract by an annual rate of -3.3% from 2017-2021 while the narrow-body engine business is expected to expand by an average of +6.0% over the same time frame. GE offers several configurations and designs centered around its CFM56 and LEAP engines. These engines power the Boeing (BA) 737, 737MAX, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320, A320neo, and to a lesser extent the new Chinese-made Comac C919. GE is the sole engine supplier to the 737 and the 737MAX, and shares a duopoly with United Technologies' (UTX) Pratt & Whitney for the A320 and the A320neo.

As GE continues to expand its installations of turbines, aircraft engines, locomotives, and healthcare equipment, the opportunity to focus on higher profitability through maintenance and service contracts grows exponentially. With services generating attractive 30%-plus margins on average, upselling customers with long-term maintenance agreements will be a key driver of future profitability. Historically, new acquisitions offer better opportunities to expand service contracts, with an example being the recent purchase of Alstom Power. It seems Alstom previously was not focused as much on these opportunities, and gives GE some low-hanging fruit to easily pick. Investors should expect greater management emphasis on service business going forward as a low-cost and add-on driver of higher segment margins.

From Morningstar's Quicktake report:

We believe GE's push into predictive analytics will evolve its research and development organization to harness the Big Data generated by its installed base, ultimately translating information to support new product development, increase asset efficiency in existing systems, and enhance customer utility of the services portfolio. In our view, this paves an additional pathway for growth that really wasn't available to the company in any meaningful way until recently. We believe that monetizing digital services is GE's next frontier, with potential the strongest in the aviation, power, and oil and gas segments, particularly as the GE-Baker Hughes combination works to capture market leadership in digital oilfield services.

Nov 13 will be a milestone in GE history. The new management team will elaborate on its strategy to grow earnings and, more importantly, operating cash flow. Of interest will be the status of the dividend. I believe management is in a no-win situation. Cut the dividend, and although credit agencies will be happy, income investors, dividend growth investors and just about all other blue-chip investors will exit. Don't cut the dividend and the credit agencies will raise their ire, and investors who believe maintaining the payout is not prudent will exit. Don't underestimate the power of a threat of a credit downgrade to motivate management to cut its distribution. It has happened before and will again in the future.

Fastgraph.com offers their valuation chart below.

Also from M*:

"GE's recent portfolio repositioning placed the company's competitive advantages front and center, in our view. The company's massive installed base of industrial equipment remains the physical representation of a wide economic moat that poses formidable barriers to entry. Each of GE's industrial segments benefits from a strong foundation that is difficult for competitors to replicate at scale. Furthermore, GE's network of physical assets continues to evolve into a software-supported ecosystem capable of capturing useful operational data. In our view, GE demonstrates three main competitive advantages that allow it to sustainably generate economic profit despite the asset intensity of the industrial portfolio: intangible assets, cost advantage, and switching costs. We believe intangible assets in the form of patents, long-lived customer relationships, and a strong brand all support GE's wide economic moat. With R&D at the heart of GE's industrial core, it would take vast amounts of capital and, more important, time to match the value of GE's R&D organization. Patents, technology, trademarks, and capitalized software represent about $9.3 billion worth of assets on the balance sheet. However, we consider engineering expertise and organizational memory--the difficult-to-quantify human element that extracts the real value from these assets--to be an equally important component of GE's R&D advantage. From a customer relationship standpoint, we believe that long, reliable histories lead to secure futures. Few companies can report decades of performance data in particular product categories, supporting a distinct advantage when bidding for new contracts to supply equipment for mission-critical systems. Furthermore, service contracts play a major role in lengthening GE's customer relationships. Finally, GE remains one of the best-known brands in the industry, built through more than 100 years of operating history."

GE carries an S&P Quality Equity Rating B+, or average, for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth. Based on my Power Recommendation calculations and a forward PEG ratio of around 1.25, the stock's fundamental value at $1.24 2018 EPS, 10% eps growth, B+ equity rating, 2.4 broker consensus, and either $0.68 or $0.96 dividend would be in the $16 to $18 range. Upgrading 2019 eps to $1.36 produces a valuation range of $18-$19. Upgrading to $1.46 doesn't move the needle much at a $20 price.

A reasonable buy price would be in the $16 to $20 range, but rather than being considered a DJIA blue-chip, GE should be grouped with other investments as "speculative with yield". Nibbling in this price range should provide adequate 3-yr returns. While difficult at this juncture to forecast how GE will look in 2020, I think the rewards of an improvement over the current conditions could be quite good. I took a small starter position recently and am waiting for Nov 12, or more information, to add to my position. Either the stock tanks some more, and I would add to my position, or after the Nov 13 management update, share prices stabilize, which would an indication the bottom is close. However, again, there will be lots of selling pressure until after Jan, and I would anticipate a pop after the first of the year - i.e. the old fashion, tax-loss bounce.

If I owned GE in a taxable account, doubling down, waiting 31-days, and then harvesting the tax loss to offset other realized gains would be a very acceptable strategy. In a IRA, the decision is more difficult as there are no rewards for tax loss harvesting. Dead money is never fun, but I believe from here, investors could realistically expect a 10%+ 3-yr total annual return, back-end loaded.

I would not be a seller of GE for anyone with a greater than 3-yr investing horizon.

