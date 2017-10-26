Viacom - Content Remains King

“[In 1996,] content vs. distribution was the great debate, and the big money was on distribution. I told everyone who would listen that content is king. Content is still king.” —Sumner Redstone, 2006 (source)

Shares of Viacom Inc. (ticker: VIAB) have been discarded by investors like yesterday’s print newspaper. Flung on to the trash heap and now trading meekly in the mid-20s, the stock price reflects investors’ view the company is an aging dinosaur, soon to be put out of its misery by the likes of Netflix. Yet the shift from cable to online viewing is not unprecedented in the history of entertainment. If one looks back over the past 100 years, one can discern numerous distribution channel evolutions: vaudeville gave way to movies and radio, which then gave way to over-the-air television, which then gave away to cable, etc. The evolution continues—but the creators of content (as opposed to owners of any particular distribution channel) will always be needed.

With the likes of MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, CMT and Paramount Pictures, Viacom has been and should for the foreseeable future continue to be one of the preeminent creators of content. Creating compelling content is their core competency. Consumers of media may migrate from cable to Internet TV, but Viacom should be able to migrate as well. Currently trading at an anemic 7X expected 2018 earnings, we believe that Viacom’s B shares remain a compelling investment opportunity for the patient investor, with our blended target price of $58/share representing an expected IRR of 31% over the next 3 years.

I. Description of Investment Opportunity

A. Introduction to Viacom

Please seeViacom’s 2016 10-K (page 1) for Viacom's business description.

B. Analysis of Investment Opportunity

1. Valuation Case 1 – Enterprise Value Metrics

Comparison of enterprise value to subscriber of Netflix to Viacom:

Viacom branded networks reach almost 4 billion cumulative subscribers in more than 180 countries and territories via some 270 locally programmed and operated TV channels in more than 40 languages; it also owns many digital media and mobile TV properties (source). With channels in over 700 million households (source), the company has an enterprise value of just over $21 billion1. If one subtracts $4 billion from the enterprise value for Paramount2, then the remaining enterprise value of slightly over $17 billion divided by 700 million households served equals $24.40 per household (or $2.03/household per month). If we further assume that 10% of the total possible viewership is reached per month (i.e., assuming 10% of TV viewers watch a Viacom channel at least once per month—this seems a reasonable, if not conservative, estimate), then Viacom (ex-Paramount) has an enterprise value per monthly viewer of $42.603.

In comparison, Netflix (NFLX) has slightly over 104 million subscribers worldwide4. At an enterprise value of $90.4 billion5, Netflix has an EV/subscriber of $869, meaning that Netflix’s EV/subscriber is valued at 20.4X Viacom’s EV/monthly viewer(!). Granted, Netflix has a subscription model via which it can raise prices, while Viacom is dependent on both affiliate fees and ad revenues (so only partially an indirect subscription model), but the value disparity still seems quite extreme. Is a Viacom monthly viewer worth to Viacom just 4.9% (1/20.4) of the value of what a Netflix subscriber is worth to Netflix? Last quarter, for example, Netflix generated $2.985 billion in revenues from its 104 million paid subscribers, or $28.70/subscriber during the quarter [about $9.55/month]. In comparison, Viacom generated $2.56 billion in revenues from its estimated 400 million “subscribers” in Q2 20176, or $6.40/subscriber [about $2.13/month]. Based on respective revenues generated, these numbers suggest that a Netflix subscriber is actually only about 4.5X as valuable as a Viacom “subscriber”, not 20.4X as indicated above (meaning that Netflix’s EV is overstated by about 4.5X or Viacom’s Media Networks’ EV is understated by about 4.5X, or a combination thereof). In other words, based on current revenue generation Netflix’s 104 million subscribers should really be worth about 468 million Viacom “subscribers” (4.5 X 104 million), but they are actually valued by the market as being worth 2.1 billion Viacom “subscribers” (20.4 X 104 million). Clearly the market is predicting blue skies forever for Netflix’s online delivery business model and/or assuming that Viacom can never transition its content to online delivery instead of cable (yet, skinny bundles seem to be at least a partial solution).

Let us cut through all of this neatly: It is simply irrational to believe that a Netflix subscriber is over 20X as valuable as a Viacom subscriber. Instead, keeping in mind the 4.5X revenue disparity noted above, we would posit that a range of 5X to 7X would be reasonable (this range skews higher than the 4.5X revenue multiple to give Netflix credit for future subscriber and revenue growth). There is an easy way to get to the upper end of this range (to be more conservative in favor of Netflix)—simply value Netflix at 60% of its current EV and Viacom (excluding Paramount) at 180% its current EV, i.e., Netflix at an EV of $54.2 billion7 and Viacom at an EV of $30.6 billion (or $34.6 billion including Paramount)8. If we do this, a Viacom subscriber is now worth $76.509 and a Netflix subscriber is now worth $52110, or 6.8X that of a Viacom subscriber. Tellingly, at these adjusted EVs, Viacom’s shares should trade at $59.4011 and Netflix’s at $117.3012.

Comparison of enterprise value to EBITDA of Netflix and Viacom with competitors:

As a check on our above conclusions, we can also look at the EV/EBITDA multiples for various media companies in comparison to Viacom. Below are the relevant numbers, which show Netflix completely off the charts high and Viacom at the bottom:

EV/EBITDA Competitive Comparison Data

Ticker Company Market Cap [MM] EV-to-EBITDA NFLX Netflix Inc. $87,690 107.7 TWX Time Warner Inc. $79,204 13.4 CBS CBS Corp. $23,686 12.1 DIS Walt Disney Co. $153,422 10.2 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. $50,377 9.0 VIAB Viacom Inc. $10,350 7.2

(Source – Note that we have corrected Netflix’s market cap and EBITDA to reflect Q3 2017 results and Viacom’s EV/EBITDA multiple to reflect $2.92B in TTM EBITDA (each per Yahoo! Finance).

First, we note that Netflix is an extreme outlier at 108X EV/EBITDA. In order for Netflix’s multiple to match the peer group (excluding Viacom) average multiple of 11.2X, either its market capitalization would need to decrease by 92.7% to $6.4 billion (in which case its stock price would be $14.30/share13) or its EBITDA would need to increase by 885% to $8.02 billion (or some combination in both directions). Conversely, for Viacom to trade at the peer multiple (excluding Netflix), either its market capitalization would need to increase by 104% to $21.9 billion (in which case its stock price would be $54.50/share14) or its EBITDA would need to decrease by 34% to about $1.92 billion (or some combination in both directions). Such a decline does not appear likely to us, however, at least in the near term, since Viacom renewed its carriage agreement with Charter Communications last week, preserving its main channels (MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET) on Spectrum’s cheapest tier package covering 16.6 million homes, and also earlier this year signed an agreement with Altice to restore Viacom channels to Suddenlink covering 1.5 million homes15.

2. Valuation Case 2 – SOP

In order to check independently whether our EV/subscriber and EV/EBITDA expected values of $54.50/share to $59.40/share (with a midpoint of $57.00/share) for Viacom’s equity is reasonable, we also have calculated the expected value using a sum-of-the-parts methodology, as follows:

Paramount: Valued at $4 billion to $10 billion per press reports (see, e.g., footnote 2 above). For our base case and to be conservative, we will use a value of $4 billion. Note that the Chinese financing partners for Paramount, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, which were supposed to supply half of the financing for the next 3 years’ slate of the studio’s movies, did not fulfill their contractual obligations and will need to be replaced16.

U.S. Media Networks: Valued at 8X EBITDA17 of $4 billion (2017 estimated domestic $3.82 billion operating profit18 + $180 million Depreciation), or $32 billion.

International Media Networks: Valued at $3 billion, or approximately 1.5X the first 9 months of 2017 revenue runrate of $2 billion. Note that Viacom purchased channel 5 in the UK for £450 million ($747 million at the prevailing exchange rate) in 2014 and Argentina’s Telefe Network for $336 Million in 2016. Just these two acquisitions represent over $1 billion in value.

Tying the foregoing together, we arrive at the following Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation:

Value of Paramount = $4 billion; plus

Value of US Media Networks = $32 billion; plus

Value of foreign media networks = $3 billion; minus

Capitalized cost of corporate operations = $5 billion (12.5X $400 annual operating loss for corporate and restructuring); minus

Net debt = $10.7 billion net debt; equals

SoP = $23.3 billion [versus $10.3 billion current market cap], or $58/share.

3. Valuation Case 3 – Free Cash Flow Per Share

Finally, we value Viacom on a free cash flow [FCF] per share basis. We begin by assuming that Viacom trades at a 25% discount to the market multiple, due to its supposed vulnerability to cord cutting. The FCF yield for the S&P 500 (excluding utilities, which have negative FCF in aggregate) is approximately 4.4%, meaning that the FCF multiple for the index (ex-utilities) is 1 divided by 4.4%, or 22.7X. Thus, assigning a 25% discount to this number results in a 17X FCF/share multiple for Viacom. Next, let us examine Viacom’s FCF on a trailing 12-month basis [TTM] basis:

In the first nine months of FY2017, FCF was $515 millio n 19 ;

For all of FY2016, FCF was $1.2 billion 20 ; and

For the first nine months of FY2016, FCF was $320 million 21 ;

Therefore, for the final quarter of FY2016, FCF was $880million ($1.2 billion minus $320 million);

Thus, on a TTM basis through Q3 FY17, FCF for Viacom is $1.395 billion ($515 million plus $880 million), or $3.46/share based on 402.6 million shares outstanding.

Assigning Viacom 17X multiple to the $3.46/share of TTM FCF for Viacom produces a valuation of $58.90/share for Viacom stock.

C. Examining the Bear Case

Bears (or at least those investors currently holding off on buying Viacom stock) believe that cable is dying or will die soon, with cord cutting eventually making the industry obsolete. Consequently, it is believed, the steady revenues enjoyed by the likes of Viacom from affiliate fees and advertising will gradually dry up. Only under such a draconian scenario would it make sense to value Netflix’s EV at 10X that of its cable competitors. Below is one recent bearish take from UBS, showing a dramatic drop in cable subscribers expected in 2017/2018 (source):

A different forecasting service has a much more gradual expected decline (source):

The facts on the ground suggest that the cable ecosystem (and its reliable income stream) will not evaporate into nothingness anytime soon, however, for the following reasons:

While it is true that traditional cable subscriber numbers may trend lower over time, this trend should eventually bottom out, as there are only so many people who prefer a la carte viewing (i.e., OTT) to an all-in-one package (i.e., cable). Although the cost of Netflix and other OTT services is low vis-a-vis cable, one does not receive the same content. If a consumer of video wants the regular networks, live sports and news, etc., he or she will need to buy either cable or rely on combination of a TV antenna and a skinny bundle (which is a hassle and not much cheaper than cable, once the cost of high-speed Internet is factored in). Cable TV should also retain pricing power, which should at least partially offset the negative subscriber trends and preserve affiliate fees.

Despite conventional wisdom, advertising revenues have NOT been migrating from TV to online; rather, they’ve been migrating from print (newspapers, magazines) to online. Ad revenues for pay TV have stayed relatively constant in recent years and are expected to grow 6% between now and 2021, as seen in the chart below (per PwC – source):

OTT services will need quality content (as opposed to amateur-hour YouTube videos), and Viacom should be available to supply such content. For example, Disney will be launching its own OTT package in 2019. The following news excerpt describes current plans for the service (source):

Films from Marvel and Star Wars that now go to Netflix will move to Disney’s planned ad-free direct-to-consumer streaming service, CEO Bob Iger said today at an investor gathering. “We’re going to launch big, and we’re going to launch hot” by late 2019, he told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference. Iger adds that it’s “possible” that it will launch in some overseas markets “earlier than we launch in the United States due to windowing opportunities that we have on the motion picture side.” There’ll be four or five original Disney-branded films made exclusively for the online service, as well as four-to-five original Disney-branded TV series. The app will also have Disney’s film library of nearly 500 films, and 7,000 episodes from the TV library. The CEO expects to have “thousands” of shorts and “will produce more original short-form content” for it.

In addition, non-sports content providers recently teamed up to launch their own skinny bundle service called Philo, on which Viacom content will appear (the service is priced at just $20/month, due to the absence of costly sports content) (source):

D. Price Disparity Between Viacom “A” and “B” Shares

There currently exists a wide spread between the price of Viacom’s “A” and “B” shares22. With the “A” shares (ticker: VIA) trading at $32.35/share and the “B” shares at $25.70/share, the spread currently stands at substantial 26%. Below is a chart showing the historical spread:

From the above we can see that from inception of trading in 2006 until the spring of 2010, there was no real spread between the “A” shares and the “B” shares. However, the spread widened significantly for about two years from 2010 to 2012, before disappearing. Only in the past couple years has the spread widened yet again. But based on past history, we should expect that the spread will eventually close, in which case the “B” shares could see additional upside versus the “A” shares. (Note that this also offers a potential arbitrage if one were to short the “A” shares and go long the “B” shares, thereby removing market risk from the investment equation.)

E. Corporate Governance

Viacom’s corporate governance situation has improved dramatically over the past year or so. As most investors are aware, there has been a long drawn-out soap opera regarding the mental competence (or lack thereof) of Viacom founder Sumner Redstone, who is now 94 years old. In late 2016, Shari Redstone, daughter of Sumner, was able to seize control of Viacom’s board of directors (replacing five incumbent board members with her own approved nominees), which resulted in the resignation of former CEO Phillippe Dauman and the appointment of new CEO Bob Bakish (formerly in charge of Viacom’s international media networks). With Shari Redstone and Bakish now firmly in control of the company, we believe that the distractions of the past few years are over with—and Viacom can now get back to focusing solely on producing great content, regaining lost relevance in the entertainment marketplace and rewarding shareholders for their patience.

IV. Conclusion

Although judging by its current depressed stock price, Viacom seems down and out, things may not be as dire as investors now believe. The narrative surrounding the demise of cable television as the principal medium for watching TV appears to be premature at best (and totally wrong at worst), leading us to believe that Viacom does not face an inevitable secular decline in its businesses. (Even if viewers continue to migrate to OTT packages, Viacom can win in this area too, since its content should remain in demand.)

With a new CEO and refreshed Board of Directors under the control of Shari Redstone, as well as iconic assets such as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, CMT and Paramount Pictures, we instead see a company in the early stages of a turnaround—and the best time for an investor to buy into a turnaround is before success is priced into the stock. Viewing the company’s valuation from several separate perspectives (namely, EV/subscriber, EV/EBITDA, sum-of-the-parts and FCF/share multiple), we obtain a fair value for VIAB of $58/share, or 125% above the current market price, representing an enticing 31% IRR for a three-year hold period.

Indeed, our thesis boils down to the following: content remains king. Long Viacom.

[1] Viacom EV = 402.6 million O/S shares X $25.7 PPS = $10.4 billion market cap, plus $10.7 billion net debt = $21.05 billion enterprise value.

[2] “Hollywood-based Paramount is worth about $4 billion, according to analysts and investors. Some analysts have suggested the studio could be valued at as much as $10 billion if Viacom was able to make a deal with an investor eager for a trophy like Paramount, one of the original Hollywood studios” (source).

[3] Calculation: ($21.05 billion minus $4 billion) / 400 million.

[4] “Millions of new subscribers continue to stream in to Netflix thanks to its ambitious lineup of original shows. Netflix on Monday announced adding more than 5 million subscribers in the June quarter, bringing its total subscriber base to about 104 million. The vast majority of new subscribers -- more than 4 million -- came from its overseas markets. In fact, Netflix's international subscriber base is now larger than the U.S. for the first time.” (source).

[5] Netflix EV = 447.4 million shares X $196 = $87.7 billion + $2.7 billion net debt = $90.4 billion total enterprise value.

[6] Per Viacom’s Q3 FY 17 earnings press release: “Media Networks revenues grew 2% to $2.56 billion in the quarter, with affiliate revenues up 4% to $1.19 billion and advertising revenues up 2% to $1.24 billion”.

[7] Calculation = $90.4 billion X 0.6.

[8] Calculation = $17 billion X 1.8 + $4 billion for Paramount.

[9] Calculation = $30.6 billion/ 400 million subscribers.

[10] Calculation = $54.2 billion / 104 million subscribers.

[11] Calculation = ($34.6 billion minus $10.7 billion net debt) / 402.6 million O/S shares.

[12] Calculation = ($54.2 billion minus $2.7 billion net debt) / 447.4 million O/S shares.

[13] Calculation = ($9.1 billion EV (i.e., 11.2X TTM EBITDA) minus $2.7 billion net debt) / 447.4 million O/S shares = $14.30/share.

[14] Calculation = ($32.6 billion EV (i.e., 11.2X TTM EBITDA) minus $10.7 billion net debt) / 402.6 million O/S shares = $54.47/share.

[15] For Charter renewal details, see Viacom, Charter deal to include eight networks in basic package: source. For Altice agreement, see Altice carriage deal returns Viacom channels to Suddenlink.

[16] See Paramount Taps Chinese Investors for $1 Billion Infusion and Will Paramount Replace Chinese Slate Partner With U.S. $$$? Dallas-Based Investors Circling.

[17] Discount of 24% to the 11.2 multiple is the average of the EBITDA multiples listed above for Time Warner, 20th Century Fox, CBS and Disney.

[18] Source: Credit Suisse analyst report on Viacom dated 8/3/17, page 6.

[19] Per Viacom’s Q3 FY17 earnings release, “In the nine months, net cash provided by operating activities increased $253 million, or 63%, to $653 million, free cash flow increased $195 million, or 61%, to $515 million and operating free cash flow increased $228 million, or 71%, to $548 million.” (emphasis added)

[20] Per the statement of cash flows in Viacom’s 2016 Form 10-K, cash provided by operations for FY2016 was $1.37 billion and capex was $170 million.

[21] Per the statement of cash flows in Viacom’s Q3 2016 Form 10-Q, cash provided by operations for the first nine months of FY2016 was $400 million and capex was $80 million.

[22] The only fundamental difference between two share classes is that the “A” shares enjoy voting rights, whereas the “B” shares do not.