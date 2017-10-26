Multimedia Weekly Digest: International Rate Hikes

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

We begin with Russell Katz, who has started a podcast titled Chasing the Elephant with fellow Seeking Alpha authors - this week his guests were Yale Bock and Richard Berger. Among other topics, they discussed the likelihood of a rate hike in December and the possibility of the Fed looking much different next year.

Moving on to the Fed meeting and the possibility of rates going up. A bit of background...when we're talking about rates going up we're not talking about them immediately going up or in a year or two years going to pre-crisis levels. Not talking about huge interest rate movements, but even a small movement can have a substantial impact on the market. If you look at what's been coming out of the Fed and the comments made by Mrs. Yellen it's pretty much baked into the cake that they're going to raise by 25 basis points in December and then there is the issue of next year raising maybe 3 times in 2018. All of that is clearly contingent upon who Mr. Trump is going to nominate for the Federal Reserve Chair... and what kind of policy stands they may take. My only opinion is Mr. Trump is going to get rid of Mrs. Yellen and Mr. Taylor will wind up being the head of the Federal Reserve board and you're going to see a different kind of Fed. As far as the impact on markets, clearly any kind of interest rate increase is going to help the perception of investors toward large banks and that's why financials have been bid up over the last few months but I think that's pretty much baked in.

Peter Schiff also discussed the topic of raising rates in a recent interview when he was asked if he thought a rate hike in December would strengthen the dollar. His answer:

Not really. I mean, the Fed has been raising rates since December of 2015, and the dollar is lower today than it was then. Gold is higher now than it was then. So, it was the anticipation of rate hikes that helped the dollar. By the time they actually started hiking rates, the dollar was going the other way. And I think the same thing is going to happen this time. I think the dollar has caught a bit on the anticipation of another hike, but I think if we get one they're going to sell the fact. And the dollar downtrend I think is firmly in place. I think you had tremendous dollar bullishness when the year began. The trade was very crowded and very wrong. And I think this is the beginning, or this is the first year, of what is going to be a major, major dollar bear market that is going to take the dollar to all-time record lows, and in the process send gold to new all-time record highs.

Russell Investments covered the possibility of the Bank of England raising rates in November.

Shifting to Europe, Eitelman noted that the September numbers on UK retail sales were a bit of a disappointment. The amount of goods purchased by consumers fell by 0.8% last month, he said -"a pretty big downside surprise." In his view, this creates a dilemma for the Bank of England, which has been mulling an interest rate hike in November due to a recent sharp uptick in inflation. On the other hand, said Eitelman, the bank has to consider the state of the UK economy, which has been gradually slowing down. September's softness in consumer spending only adds more uncertainty to the economic outlook going forward, he noted. Because of this, Eitelman and the team of strategists at Russell Investments are not totally convinced that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. "We think it's going to be a very, very close call, given what we're seeing in terms of domestic fundamentals in the UK," he stated.

And finally, we have Aubrey Basdeo, Head of Canadian Fixed Income for Blackrock, who discussed the Bank of Canada's recent surprise raises, why he predicts more in the future and what this means for fixed income investors.

Other SA multimedia

Bank Of Canada Hits Pause, Takes Stock And Loonie Drops

What Should Investors Expect From Overpriced Stocks?

The Week In Housing News 10-21-2017 (Video)

Failure To Inflate

Podcast: Samsung Developer Conference, Alphabet-Lyft, Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update

Scorpio Bulkers A Great Play On The Dry Bulk Sector - J Mintzmyer's Idea Of The Month

Intel Coming Back To Life - Ian Bezek's Idea Of The Month

Danielle On This Week In Money

Thematic Lens Reveals Opportunities Poised To Become Supercharged

The Codfather Edition

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.