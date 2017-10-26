Philip Morris: Substantial Market Shift Underway

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has just announced its earnings, and shares have been pulling back following the news. Perhaps a pullback here is warranted as we first initiated coverage of at $85.50 in fall of 2015. Since then, shares are up significantly, but the name has had its ups and downs and recently shares have pulled back about 15% from their highs. Is this another opportunity to buy?

Well, with the strong dividend and innovation being put out by the company for alternative forms of tobacco and novel products being brought to market, it very well may be, even if many first-world countries continue to fight smoking. In this article, we will demonstrate that despite anti-tobacco activity increasing globally, PM continues to grow revenues and earnings per share. We will also demonstrate that while anti-smoking campaigns have decreased cigarette shipments by the billions, PM has responded by successfully revving up sales of its innovative heated tobacco products, such as Heatsticks, which we believe will continue to offer further growth opportunities for the company, despite the headwinds of public health and taxation activities globally.

Revenue expansion

While revenues were facing pressure over the last few years, PM’s Q3 revenues have begun to creep higher in recent years:

Figure 1. Philip Morris International Third Quarter Revenues (Excluding Excise Taxes) Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings



Some of the pressure is of course due to anti-smoking campaigns, but there remains a bountiful market in third-world countries for traditional cigarettes. In countries with strong public health infrastructure, the introduction of new products, as well as pricing power, has driven revenues higher.

In the present quarter, the company took in revenues (excluding excise taxes) that were up 7% year-over-year to $7.47 billion. We want to reiterate that for years in many other quarters, the company has seen trouble on the revenue side, either flat or down in many cases. So, the present quarter’s result is definitely a positive, as are the Q3 trends in recent years. However, the degree of the miss versus analyst estimates was a bit unexpected as PM missed sales by $250 million. That is a sizable whiff.

While performance relative to consensus is important to keep in mind, PM actually outperformed relative to our expectations (and has been all year). We have expected revenues to be flat due to declining rates of tobacco use within industrialized nations, so the significant jump in sales year-over-year surprised us. This was a welcomed surprise as we have been bullish on the name since covering the stock, and stems from a massive increase in sales of the new heated tobacco products, which we will elaborate on shortly. What is further important to note is that currency issues are not reflected in these numbers, so we believe it is prudent to control for this impact to understand the real changes in revenues from a company operating standpoint.

Controlling for currency fluctuations helps us understand the trends in sales independent of exchange rates. Being a massive international company, currency issues must to be considered. When we exclude the unfavorable currency impact and look at revenues in constant dollars, we see a negative hit of $190 million due to currency issues. So, controlling for this, revenues were up 9% year-over-year, far surpassing our expectations. In addition, thanks to expense controls, earnings have begun to climb again.

Bottom line growth

Combined with growing revenues, expense controls have led the company to grow earnings per share in recent years:

Figure 2. Philip Morris International Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings Per Share Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

While the bears would have you think the sky is falling, the reality is that the true performance of the company does not justify this attitude. The sky is not falling. Factoring in expenses, the company saw earnings of $1.27, up $0.02 from last year. These bottom line results missed consensus estimates by $0.11, sparking some strong selling. However, earnings were more in line with what we were expecting to see.

Recall above that we stated we expected revenue pressure, but were surprised by the results. Earnings per share were roughly in line with our expectations as they only rose 1.6%. We had opined on numerous occasions in our prior work that to offset the revenue pressures we were anticipating, the company would need to control its expenditures to boost earnings, or buy back and retire shares. Well the latter did not occur this quarter, so we have to look at expenses.

Unfortunately, our prediction did not come to fruition, which explains the disconnect between the jump in revenues, but the slight uptick in earnings per share. A primary reason that earnings per share did not rise along with the revenue jump is that cost of sales jumped 12.5% to $2.74 billion, up from $2.42 billion last year. In addition, marketing and research costs rose 6.1% to $1.65 billion. The primary reason for these increases stems from a shifting market.

The company is shifting its product mix and the upfront costs to get this moving are resulting in expenses rising. We will demonstrate that the data suggests that while cigarette shipment volume is declining, the advent of Heatsticks and other related products are beginning to help cut into the loss of revenues from declining traditional cigarette volumes.

A shifting market

Make no mistake, the market is shifting, and PM has faced pressure to adapt. Cigarette shipments are down substantially in recent years:

Figure 3. Philip Morris International Third Quarter Cigarette Shipment Volume Over The Last Four Years.

Source: SEC Filings

Clearly the company is seeing substantial declines in traditional cigarette volumes. This is a testament to public health intervention and also reflects taxation issues. One example from the present quarter came out of Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia, there was a significant excise tax increase in June which resulted in the doubling of retail prices. This is currently driving much greater than expected declines in cigarette industry volume in the region, especially in the highly profitable premium segment. Therefore, the company is continuing to do what it can to get around these issues, market effectively and control expenses. However, new products are bullish for the company’s future.

If PM only had traditional cigarettes and nothing more, we would be urging you to short the stock. However, this is not the case, because PM has made significant investments to drive innovation in the market. Most notably, the advent of Heatstick and related heated tobacco products has offset total shipment declines and has helped boost revenues versus recent years, despite the incredible decline in traditional cigarette sales. In fact, the growth is quite impressive:

Figure 4. Philip Morris International Heated Tobacco Shipment Volume Over The Last Six Quarters.

Source: SEC Filings

In just the last 6 quarters alone there has been near exponential growth in the shipment of Heatsticks and related products. Market share continues to grow and so do revenues from these products, which is why overall sales are growing:

Figure 5. Product Mix And Associated Revenues Q3 2017 Versus Q3 2016.

Source: SEC Filings

This figure explains why we are seeing increased revenues despite falling cigarette shipment volumes. While the company can offset losses to revenues from cigarette sales ("combustible products") with pricing power, the company is investing in its new innovative "reduced risk" heated tobacco products. The jump in revenues stemming from the growth in heated tobacco product shipments has more than offset losses from reduced cigarette sales. Jumping from $212 million to $977 million in sales, these new products accounted for 13% of revenues this year, up from just 3% last year. Therefore, we believe there is a substantial market shift underway. One last item to consider briefly is whether these new products will be met with public health intervention.

Governments to regulate new products

While the bears will argue that public health will adapt and move to control these issues, we must remember that the reality is government moves slowly. It took decades to move the needle on traditional tobacco reductions, and while it may not take that long to move on other products, it will not happen overnight. As an aside, look at vaping products. New York State just signed into law a vaping ban (an e-cigarette ban) wherever cigarette smoking is currently banned. That effort took nearly a decade. Keep in mind that this was the case in a government that has strong public health resources and a regulation heavy atmosphere. While this specific example won’t impact PM, it exemplifies the length of time it takes to pass such legislation.

Take home

Given the trends in key metrics we remain positive on the name long-term. We believe the selloff is a chance to add to positions in this dividend champion. We recommend holding a core position that you add to on dips and sell some when the stock gets ahead of itself a bit. Let the stock pull back here. The Q3 results as well as our analysis suggest the company continues to make money but it will take time for the innovative new products to really drive results. While public health entities everywhere are battling tobacco, it will take time for new products to be targeted. Heated tobacco and other products are still in their infancy. That said, hundreds of millions of people globally utilize the products. Shifting from traditional tobacco into 21st century means is what will keep sales coming in. The sky is not falling.

