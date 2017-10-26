U.S. Energy: Speculators Jump In

Despite another proposed reverse split, the stock of U.S. Energy (USEG) common stock is launching towards the moon. Management has proposed a 1 for 5 reverse split while keeping the authorized shares the same. But the stock price and enterprise value of the company got so low that the stock is bouncing back at the first sign of growth. The reverse split consequences are rightly being ignored by the market. For investors, this could be the start of a volatile but very profitable ride back to normal growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 24, 2017

As shown above, the stock has about doubled lately. However, the market value of the stock is still well below the value of the of the company's leases, ongoing production, and future prospects. This was because the company began the month cash strapped. The company appeared to be on its way to oblivion. As was previously noted, the management finally moved to eliminate the debt and put cash on the balance sheet.

Now comes another major announcement in less than a month.

"U.S. Energy plans to participate in up to 6 horizontal wells on its existing acreage position.  Company working interests range from approximately 6%-15% across the entire position.  At current commodity prices, single well economics are expected to generate an approximate 60% internal rate of return, 2.5x cash on cash return and pay back in approximately one year.  The operator of the initial two wells in the drilling program, CML Exploration, has identified multiple targets to develop and has recently been active and successful targeting the Georgetown formation.  The expected gross drilling and completion cost for a single horizontal well is approximately $3.4 million.  Drilling costs will be funded from cash flow from operations and existing cash on hand.  Once completed, the program will generate a meaningful and immediate increase in Company reserves"

Source: U. S. Energy Corp. Press Release October 23, 2017

When the market value of the shares outstanding goes under $10 million, this is the kind of money making announcement that gets the market all excited. It should be noted that from the previous articles, the current debt holders will end up with about half the company, and there is some convertible preferred outstanding from selling the mine leases to a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). On the way to re-establishing this company as a going concern, the return to growth is causing the market to re-evaluate the company.

Remember, a month ago, this company was cash strapped. There was no way to grow profitably. All cash went to debt and salaries. The first quarter negative cash flow was bleak. Second quarter was better, but not exactly reassuring. Now, this latest program above is very viable with the cash on hand. Plus this time any profits will be reinvested by David Veltri, a very experienced oil and gas person. Previously the BUDA profits were reinvested by the Larsens. But their background was mining. That makes a big difference in terms of potential successful growth. All of a sudden, prospects for the future look great despite the reverse split proposal.

The Georgetown interval has a lot of similarities to the BUDA formation. A very rapid payback lessens risk considerably. Plus cash flow could build very quickly. Hedging to protect profits is much easier. Plus the wells are far simpler and cheaper to drill. The Eagle Ford and potentially the Austin Chalk prospects would be available once some quick profits have been made. As far as speculations go, this looks like a slam dunk despite the dilution.

Source: U.S. Energy Enercom Presentation August, 2017

Like the BUDA before, the Georgetown is supposedly naturally fractured. Therefore there are a whole lot less costs after drilling. In fact the Georgetown play appears to be a low cost play. So drilling and development should continue even if commodity prices decline somewhat. I honestly hope at some point a good solid geologist posts an article on the possibilities of this interval. But the risk is the same or at least close to similar as the BUDA in that the interval is very unpredictable. The natural fractures need to be delineated. Therefore results could vary widely. The game plan could possibly be to make as much money as possible quickly, and then reinvest at least some of the money in longer lived Eagle Ford wells.

The Austin Chalk is also a possibility as neighboring operators chalk up successes. Ironically, the Austin Chalk wells in the area often hold the acreage as producing acreage. Much of the acreage in the area has old Austin Chalk vertical wells still dripping along. These new horizontal wells are giving new life to an interval that has produced for decades already.

The key is that this was a company with a $100 million market value just a few years back. But the financing situation that accompanied the commodity price drop drove the stock to very low levels. Now that David Veltri has solved the financing problems and put some money on the balance sheet, Mr. Market can finally concentrate on future prospects. The dilution is a minor issue compared to what could have happened (and what did happen to a lot of competitors).

Those that groan that the stock has already doubled have a gripe. But the stock is probably a very long way from a proper valuation. Long term debt is now under a million but cash is close to $4 million. This company now has production generating free cash flow. Management no longer has much debt and interest to pay. So that cash flow can be redirected towards growth. In short order management has come up with a very solid, if speculative prospect for immediate growth. This last month has been very busy for a company that had a lot of tall challenges.

Now though, the stock can look forward to a far better future. With David Veltri at the helm, this stock has the potential to be a home run speculation. Despite the reverse split, this is a stock that probably can be purchased ahead of the special stockholders meeting. Companies rarely improve their prospects this quickly and dramatically. So this management can be safely upgraded as a very valuable asset. The common stock could well be headed for the moon in short order. A speculation with an asymmetric positive return is very rare. But this appears to be one.

That cash balance will protect the downside. Even after the debt converts to cash, that cash is a significant part of the price. So the downside risk in a worse case scenario would be maybe 50%. That would not value the leases much. Giving the leases' values of $10K -$15K or slightly more in the current market would mean that the downside could be limited to about 30%. These are meant to be conservative. Remember these leases do have some continuing production.

The stock itself could easily double given some anticipated drilling success over the next year or so. Depending upon the extent of the natural Georgetown fractures, that could be conservative if the fractures extend onto the leases operated by Contango. A lot depends upon the speed of drilling and lease development. Success over more acres could make this a $5 stock once again. Those values have not been seen in a couple of years.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.