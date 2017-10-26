Boeing: Ready To Take Flight

Analysis Brief

The Boeing Company provides an excellent growth opportunity given the company’s robust backlog of around $482 billion worth of product orders across all their segments. The backlog represents at least seven years of continued production at current production rates. With the launch of new and improved products and demand growth in the industry, Boeing continues to secure orders from various domestic and international airlines and governments, which represents a driver for growth in their backlog.

Boeing’s revenue is contingent on their ability to deliver airplanes and other products within scheduled periods, which is dependent on their production rates. In the commercial segment, Boeing currently produces and delivers around 63.5 planes per month or 762 planes per year. Plans to expand and improve efficiency allows Boeing to increase their production rates, and as a result, increase their revenues.

Revenue Drivers

There are two major things that will drive revenue for Boeing. First, an increase in production rates will cause an increase in delivery rates, which will increase annual revenues. Second, growth in the economy and the airline industry will continue to increase Boeing's backlog, which represents expected future revenues for the company.

In the commercial segment, Boeing plans to increase its commercial airplane production rates from its current 63.5 planes per month to 67 planes per month by the end of 2017, around 73 planes per month in 2018, and around 79 planes per month in 2019. These productions rates were forecasted using information and guidance provided by Boeing. Increased production rates will increase the number of deliveries that Boeing makes on an annual basis, which in turn will increase their annual revenues.

According to IHS Global Insight, world real GDP is expected to grow at 2.9% a year between 2017-2037, which will fuel passenger traffic growth and air cargo growth at annual growth rates of 4.8% and 4.2% respectively. As such, in the commercial sector, Boeing forecasts demand for around 41,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years, with more than 29,500 single-aisle airplanes and about 9,100 wide-body airplanes. To meet the growing demand, airline fleet size growth must be at around 4% annually, and airplane replacement rate must be at around 3% annually.

Most airplanes are replaced after 25 years in service. On average, 250-275 single-aisle airplanes and 100 wide-body airplanes reach 25 years of age annually. These estimates are expected to increase. The growth in the industry, air traffic growth, air cargo growth, fleet size growth and the replacement rate, will continue to fuel increases in Boeing's contractual backlog, which is currently valued at around $424 billion for just commercial airplanes.

Revenues from 2012-2016 have grown at around a 3% CAGR. Taking into consideration the revenue drivers for Boeing, we can expect to see steady growth in revenues at around a 5% CAGR over the next ten years. With improved efficiencies in the company, we should see improved operating margins and a strengthening bottom line.

Valuation

I used two different models to value The Boeing Company, the discounted cash flow multi-stage growth model and the constant growth model. Using the multi-stage growth model, I yielded an intrinsic value for Boeing at $316.84. Using the constant growth model, I yielded an intrinsic value of $296.25.

The assumptions below were used in my models:

Beta: 0.90

Risk-free rate: 2.30%

Market Risk Premium: 7.25%

Weighted-Average Cost of Capital: 8.24%

Terminal Growth Rate: 3.00%

Revenue grows at a 4.94% CAGR (2017-2026)

EBIT grows at 8.41% CAGR (2017-2026)

Porter's Five Forces

Bargaining Power Of Consumer: Low

The bargaining power of consumers is low because of the nature of the negotiations between Boeing and its clients. Most agreements for product orders are contractual, and pricing is highly dependent on the cost of production and timeliness of delivery.

Bargaining Power Of Supplier: Low To Moderate

The bargaining power of consumers is low to moderate because parts manufacturers for airplanes only have so many companies they can sell to, which makes their bargaining power low. However, they may be able to negotiate prices on large orders or on orders for specific types of planes.

Potential Of New Entrants: Low

The potential for new entrants is very low considering that it takes a large capital investment in R&D and the manufacturing process to be able to build a plane. Additionally, the amount of regulation in the industry would discourage any new company from entering into the market.

Threat Of Substitution: Low

The threat of substitution is low because of the limited number of comparable products out in the market. There are only two major companies that produce long distance commercial and defense aircrafts, Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). So, finding a suitable replacement is very unlikely.

Competition: Moderate

Competition is moderate because in the commercial segment, Boeing mainly competes with Airbus, but in the defense segment, Boeing competes with multiple companies, such as Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), to secure government contracts in the U.S. and in foreign countries.

Risks

Economic Recession: Much of Boeing’s ability to secure product orders is contingent on the demand for air travel. Any economic contraction can reduce the demand for air travel, and therefore, reduce the number of orders for commercial aircrafts that Boeing is able to procure.

Changes in Government Spending: The Defense, Space & Security segment accounts for over 30% of Boeing’s revenue. If there were significant changes in U.S. government spending, regarding defense or space, it would have a strong impact on the company’s revenues. The U.S. is Boeing’s largest government customer in defense; other countries would have minimal impact.

Supply Chain: Boeing’s revenue is contingent on their ability to deliver finished goods to their customers. Any disruptions in their supply chain that hinder their ability to deliver the goods promptly could adversely impact their revenues.

Conclusion

An expanding industry combined with Boeing's ability to increase efficiency puts the company in a strong position to capitalize on expected growth. I expect this stock to fly. Buy it before you miss the flight.

Disclosure: Information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, but no guarantees can be made regarding the accuracy of the information provided by the original sources. All opinions expressed are subject to change without notice. This research report is not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person and is provided for information purposes only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.