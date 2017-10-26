The Feverish Hunt For Yield

Most investors have some exposure to fixed income, whether it be for safety, cash flow, or other reasons. The market for investment grade bonds has increasingly dominated those at the lower end of the credit quality spectrum and longer maturity. All this at a time when yields are very low.

The percentage of BBB rated bonds compared to investment grade as a whole has doubled in the past decade and sits at almost 50%. About 47% in the US and 48% in the eurozone are BBB, compared to 20% in 2008. BBB bonds are the lowest quality of investment grade, and a downgrade would have the company's debt listed as a junk or high yield.

US corporate BBB bonds are yielding about 3.50% today, compared to a 10-year average of 4.68%. The AAA/BBB spread sits at only 62 bps, which is 100bps lower than the 10-year average.

While default rates are very low on AAA (0%) and BBB (2002 all-time high of 1.33%) bonds, investors could be at risk if economic conditions were to change.

Investors increasingly searching for higher yield have driven the spread tighter. Now less risk premium is given for BBBs, which may not accurately reflect the difference in quality between the two types of bonds.

However, these low rates have not scared off investors yet. Companies have increasingly been upping leverage to increase dividends, buy back stock, or just for new investments. Sovereign nations have also been lengthening debt profiles, as countries have issued 50- to 100-year debt. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is also considering tapping the ultra-long bond market. These long-term debt instruments have become popular, as global inflation remains low and projections have it staying that way.

These popular longer-term issuances have lengthened the average maturity in the investment grade bond market. The average duration of the Bloomberg US Government bond index has expanded from 5.25 years in 2010 to 6.1 years today. The duration of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index has lengthened 25% over the same period, from 6 years to 7.5 years. The larger duration means greater interest rate risk.

The small AAA/BBB yield spread gives little protection to investors in an event of a shift in sentiment. Any market shock could send increased volatility towards the BBBs, while the AAAs would remain much more stable. The added risk in the bond market is not currently being met with extra reward. Personally, I would stay away from the lower-quality investment grade bonds until the yields better reflect the creditworthiness of the companies.

