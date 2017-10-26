Sierra Oncology: Significant Potential Upside In 2018

With an enterprise value of approximately zero and a number of data readouts in 2018, there is the potential for strong appreciation in Sierra's market capitalization in the next year.

Sierra's drug could have advantages over other Chk1 inhibitors in terms of selectivity and also through the use of a genetic selection algorithm to address patients most in need.

Sierra Oncology's Chk1 targeted kinase inhibition approach is similar to PARP inhibition, an area with proven clinical benefit. Other Chk1 inhibitors are being developed at Eli Lilly and Genentech.

Many in the biotech space have seen the excellent early results from companies with kinase inhibitors targeted to small groups of cancer patients with a high unmet need. Companies like Loxo Oncology, (LOXO), Ignyta (RXDX), Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), Kura Oncology (KURA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) have all shown excellent early stage targeted kinase inhibitor data that has catapulted their share prices in 2017. So which company is next?

I wonder if it could be Sierra Oncology (SRRA). Sierra is a ~$100 M market cap company with no debt and a burn rate of about $10 M a quarter. Their lead product is a promising kinase inhibitor technology that addresses Chk1 inhibition. This form of inhibition targets the DNA damage response network. While Chk1 inhibition is fairly novel, targeting this network isn't. PARP inhibitors from Tesaro (TSRO), Clovis (CLVS) and AstraZeneca (AZN) focus on base excision repair, while Chk 1 inhibition focuses on homologous recombination repair. PARP inhibitors have shown excellent efficacy in ovarian cancer to date.

Before I lose you in the science, let's jump right to the reasons why I think Sierra's lead molecule, SRA737, could have significant potential.

Big Pharma Interest in Chk1 Inhibition



Eli Lilly (LLY) has a drug called Prexasertib that has shown some promising results in a number of indications, with response rates of 30-40% and disease control rates of 60-70%. These are good results, but I think SRA737 has the potential to do much better. Below is a summary of recent clinical results reported for Prexasertib.

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q3/2017)

Also Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY) has at least two Chk1 programs with some interesting results. The fact that these two big companies are investing in Chk1 programs in a number of different cancer indications means that they must believe there is potential in Chk1 inhibition.

Preclinical Data Shows Advantages Over Other Chk1 Approaches



Below is a chart that shows the advantages of Sierra's SRA737 over other chk1 inhibitors. There are indeed some information gaps, but it is clear that SRA737 is extremely potent.

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q3/2017)

What is most compelling here, is perhaps not the potency, but rather its selectivity. Other Chk1 drugs also impact Chk2, which can cause deleterious side effects, whereas SRA737 doesn't have this issue. This means you should be able to use much higher doses without as many concerns about safety or tolerability, which in turn could contribute to greater efficacy for molecules of the same relative potency.

As you will see below, the early signs of the safety profile in the clinic do appear to be quite promising and supportive of this argument.



Promising Signs in Clinical Study Updates Thus Far



Sierra has two studies ongoing on SRA737, as shown below:

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q3/2017)

Both of these studies should have early results in 2018. The rationale for using Gemcitibine in combination is that is acts as a potentiator by damaging the DNA and thus giving SRA737 access to inhibit the repair mechanism (this is massive oversimplification but I don't want to lose you). The preclinical results showing this potentiation are described below:

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q3/2017)

In essence, SRA737 is amplifying the effect of Gemcitabine by about an order of magnitude. Good early results were shown with Genentech's drug in combination with Gemcitabine so there is some clinical validation for this approach as well.

While we have not seen any efficacy data in either SRA737 study yet, what is very compelling is that the mono therapy dose escalation trial has gone from 20 mg to 600 mg with the maximum tolerated dose not yet being achieved. There have been no grade 2 events or higher. This not only bodes well for safety and tolerability, but also efficacy because it may be that they could give a much higher dose than other Chk1 inhibitors.



Sierra's Patient Selection Algorithm Could Lead to Even Better Outcomes

Sierra has amended their study so they only focus on patients who have certain genetic markers that predispose them to potential benefit with SRA737. This is just one more reason why clinical results could prove to be quite compelling - because they are only studying those patients that have a high potential for a response. The selection method is complex, as shown below, but it is a rational approach to making sure the right patients get the right drug.

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q2/2017)



This approach has been somewhat validated, at least in a retrospective manner, by looking at the patients on the studies with Prexasertib and the Genentech molecules. The patients with these kinds of genetic predispositions tended to do better on those drugs.

Chk1 Inhibition Has A Huge Market Potential

This could be a very large market. In fact, Sierra believes their selection algorithm could result in a patient population of 20-33% of many large cancer indications, as shown below.

Source: Sierra Oncology Corporate Presentation (Q2/2017)

So if the efficacy is good, this is a multi-billion dollar market opportunity.

So How Much Is It Going To Cost Me?

Remarkably, next to nothing.

I am dramatizing, but it's not far from the truth. At a price of $2 per share, Sierra's enterprise value is close to zero since they have about ~50 M shares outstanding, over $100 M cash on hand and no debt. This is truly a steal when other companies have EV's in the billions for their targeted kinase inhibitors that have only Phase 1 data. Yes, Sierra has not shown efficacy data yet but the pre-clinical data is promising as well as early safety. This valuation could change in a hurry as people notice the company and begin to compare to Lilly or Genentech's drug development efforts, or even to PARP inhibitor company valuations, and realize the immense market potential.

There is an update on Sierra's pre-clinical data on October 29th that could shed more light on SRA737's profile. While these preclinical presentations rarely move a stock, it could generate more awareness within the investment community. There is also an update planned for Feb 2018 and they hope to do a more major update at ASCO or ESMO in 2018. Clinical data presented at these timepoints could be major catalysts for the company.

Risks

Sierra Oncology has the typical risks associated with biotech concerns. There could be a major safety issue, or they could raise money and dilute shareholders, or their lead drug could show lackluster efficacy. Company specific risks include competition - Roche and Eli Lilly could have better drugs, or other drugs could have better efficacy profiles. Also, their oral formulation may not be as effective as an IV formulation. I think it is important to note that I am not as confident in the potential for clinical efficacy as I predicted in my recent article on SPPI's Poziotinib. At the same time, the risk / reward for Sierra is extremely compelling since they are trading near their cash value, and downside should therefore be limited from the current levels.

Summary

I believe Sierra Oncology is a hidden gem that has a very asymmetric risk reward profile. There are a number of key considerations that make me believe the clinical efficacy of their Chk1 inhibition drug could be strong. If clinical data readouts reflect this in 2018, the stock could appreciate substantially in the next 6-18 months. Important near term milestones to watch include the preclinical data that will be released on October 29th, their February 2018 clinical update that will include KOL discussions, and a major conference data presentation on their two trials targeted sometime for mid-2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRRA, SPPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.