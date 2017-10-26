Grubhub Earnings Takeaways: Bulls Delivered

With a network of almost 10 million active diners, best-in-class delivery logistics and world-class customer support, Grubhub is in a prime position to reap the benefits of a massive tailwind.

Grubhub sounded a bullish tone regarding its recent acquisitions (Foodler, Orderup, and Eat24): the closure, integration timeline, and the benefits to the top and bottom lines.

Grubhub (GRUB) earnings delivered on all fronts -- a bullish progress report on its recent acquisitions, a beat on the recent quarter, and a re-emphasis on the massive secular tailwind of the food delivery market. Even though the stock moved up to its previous all-time high, as I had articulated in my previous report, I believe that good times are still ahead for GRUB.

Key Takeaways

Grubhub has shown a consistent track record of organic growth and growth through acquisitions. I believe that, going forward, the investor focus should be on Grubhub becoming a successful aggregator of diners and take-out restaurants. This is not dissimilar to online aggregators in other industries, such as Priceline (PCLN) in the online travel arena.

Based on the details provided during the earnings call, Grubhub will generate an additional $200M-plus per-year revenue run-rate when the Eat24 acquisition is completed in Q3 2018. This is how I arrive at this figure. According to Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney (emphasis added): "We expect our overall growth in 2018 to be significantly higher than that $800 million in GFS when you include the organic growth of the Grubhub and Seamless brands." In another statement, he said: "Net revenue as a percentage of gross food sales was 18.8% during the first quarter, up 200 basis points from the prior year's 16.8%." I expect minimal improvement in EPS in 2018 due to duplication of expenses across the two platforms.

My expectation is that the sell side will update their models with some of the $200M revenue in the second half of 2018, and a pro-rated 20%-plus organic growth for 2019. Based on the track record of several acquisitions every year and several hints during the call, I expect more mergers in 2018, further consolidating GRUB's position as an aggregator.

Key Operating Metrics

The key metrics -- active diners, daily active grubs, and gross food sales -- are all tracking well. They show a consistent low to mid-20s year-over-year growth rate, despite extraneous factors like hurricanes and tougher comps.

Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Active Diners (000) 6,870 7,352 7,685 8,174 8,751 9,177 9,810 y2y% 23% 25% 20% 21% 26% 25% 28% Daily Active Grubs (000) 267.8 271.1 267.5 292.5 324.6 313.9 304.5 y2y% 14% 23% 26% 21% 21% 16% 14% Gross Food Sales (millions) 712.8 732.6 735 817.7 898.1 879.7 867 y2y% 21% 29% 33% 27% 26% 20% 18%

Other Takeaways

When compared to the likes of Amazon (AMZN), UberEats, and other well-capitalized competitors, it appears as if Grubhub is holding up quite well. My takeaway is that there's still a lot of room for all to grow. Grubhub's gross food sales are approaching $4B annually, and the market is over $200B. It will be some time before the industry narrows to two or three key players.

Conclusion

While the stock moved up after the earnings announcement and the call, I believe it has more room to grow over the next several years -- both organically and through acquisitions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRUB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.