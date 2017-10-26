3 Things, October 26, 2017: Incyte In The Checkpoints, Kala Sees The Light, Horizon Enters Last Phase

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Incyte's big die throw into the immune checkpoint inhibitor space

Company: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Therapy: MGA012, a PD-1 inhibiting antibody

Disease: Solid tumors

News: Incyte and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) announced that they have entered into a licensing agreement for the PD-1 inhibitor MGA012 in various solid tumors. At the same time, they announced that the enrollment for a dose-escalating phase 1 trial has been completed, and data read-out will be at the 32nd SITC meeting in November as the dose expansion continues.

Looking forward: A very interesting development...yet another big pharma company entering the fray in immune checkpoint inhibitor development. How many companies will have their own PD-1 drug by the time all is said and done? Impossible to say at this point, but INCY is making a big gamble here, offering up over half a billion dollars to acquire the rights to MGA012. And with more players and more indications in the space, it is difficult to imagine how newcomers are going to enter the market and compete. But hopefully this will turn into price competition as well since these drugs are so expensive.

Kala tries for approval in ocular pain

Company: Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA)

Therapy: KPI-121

Disease: Pain following ocular surgery

News: KALA announced the submission of its new drug application for ocular pain. The submission is supported by clinical trial results from two separate phase 3 trials, which showed efficacy in terms of pain for two different concentrations of KPI-121 (1% and 0.25%, the submission being related to the 1% concentration).

Looking forward: Midcap KALA is looking to enter the home stretch here, and the company and its shareholders will be waiting with significant anticipation on the results of this submission, which could mark its first drug approval. Given the significant improvement in pain observed in its two clinical trials, its chances seem reasonable. I personally don't expect that the company will get any sort of priority review with the FDA, though, meaning the evaluation could be a fairly long process.

Horizon Pharma looks to confirm efficacy in thyroid eye disease

Company: Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Therapy: Teprotumumab, an antibody targeting IGF-1R

Disease: Active thyroid eye disease

News: HZNP announced that it has dosed the first patient in its confirmatory phase 3 study of teprotumumab in patients who have moderate to severe thyroid eye disease. This builds off of the significant results observed in a phase 2 study, alongside breakthrough therapy and fast track designation. This confirmatory trial will enroll 76 patients across 11 centers.

Looking forward: Given the findings published in the New England Journal of Medicine back in May, it would appear as though HZNP has a strong chance at reaching a first approval for this drug. Considering the only effective approaches are palliative or surgical at this time, this is an area of high unmet need, which definitely explains the breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. This is definitely a line of research worth following!

