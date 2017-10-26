Morningstar: Buy The Take Down

iShares of Morningstar (MORN) slid in trading on October 25th after an outright hit piece from The Wall Street Journal. Because the piece is behind a pay wall, I will only summarize the key points:

Morningstar’s star ratings for mutual funds are backward looking

Funds with 5 star ratings attract capital

Some advisors are lazy and don’t perform full due diligence before selecting an investment

5 star funds have actually outperformed 4 star funds, which have outperformed 3 star funds, which have outperformed 2 star funds, who have outperformed 1 star funds

The fact that the stock traded down nearly 5% was, in my view, a complete overreaction to the article. Morningstar’s CEO Kunal Kapoor posted a rebuttal, and I think it's important to note that Morningstar addressed the backward looking nature of the star rating system in 2011 when it implemented analyst medal ratings that attempt to be forward looking in nature. In addition to the Wall Street Journal, Morningstar posted third quarter results that were outstanding. Let’s take a quick look at why the hit piece actually validates Morningstar’s moat, and why Morningstar’s Q3 demonstrated great momentum in the core business.

Capital Flows Demonstrate Strength of the Morningstar Brand

My above summary of the WSJ article is concise, but fairly accurate. Now, in my view, the key takeaway was that financial advisors are lazy and sometimes allocate capital based on Morningstar ratings. The likes of Fidelity will pay Morningstar good money, though a low percentage of Morningstar’s overall revenue, to advertise a 5 star rating. Why? Because 5 star ratings very clearly attract capital flows.

The WSJ portrayed this as a bad occurrence for society, but I disagree –especially since WSJ’s own data shows that 5 star funds outperform 4 star funds and so on. Naturally, like in any field, some financial advisors fail to perform due diligence, which can lead to bad outcomes. Morningstar ratings are meant to be a tool in the evaluation arsenal, not the end all be all. Some advisors will continue to select 5 star funds and hold Morningstar culpable for performance, but ultimately, I think this simply underscores the value of Morningstar’s brand name. The WSJ piece may do some very short-term damage, but with such great ability to drive capital flows, Morningstar’s value to the fund industry remains stronger than ever.

Q3 Performance was Outstanding

Morningstar built on its strong second quarter performance with great third quarter results. Revenue jumped 17.3% y/y (8.7% organic) to $229.9 million driven by the PitchBook acquisition and strong across all of its key products. I was particularly pleased to see Morningstar Direct revenue jump 15.5% y/y as the product continues to resonate with advisors. Data revenue was also up strong, jumping 7.5% y/y, while Morningstar Investment Management posted 6.6% y/y growth ahead of the launch of Morningstar’s own mutual funds.

The best part of the quarter was undoubtedly the operating leverage. I’ve been frustrated with Morningstar’s ability to grow operating income, as noted in my last earnings review:

During Q2, the 15.6% increase in revenue added $31 million in sales but a paltry $1.4 million in EBIT.

During the third quarter, operating income grew a whopping 19.7% y/y to $52.8 million, an increase of $8.6 million. I also noted that I thought Kapoor would be more diligent with headcount than Joe Mansuetto. Morningstar added headcount of 145 employees in Q3, which was actually up slightly sequentially, but I think it will prove to be conservative for the year, as Q4 should be slower.

Operating cash flow and free cash flow are up significantly, with YTD operating cash flow up 15% y/y to $164.7 million driving free cash flow up nearly 24% y/y to $118 million, as capex has remained virtually flat. Morningstar will have the opportunity to use this new cash for deployment into interesting acquisitions like PitchBook or to reward shareholders with returns of capital.

Increasing Fair Value to $92

Based on the broad strength of Morningstar YTD, I am increasing my fair value estimate to $92 per share. I believe this could prove to be conservative, as I believe Morningstar could create massive amounts of shareholder value by with its entry into the mutual fund industry. I will be buying shares on the open tomorrow, as I believe the market will quickly digest the Wall Street Journal article as nothing but noise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MORN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.